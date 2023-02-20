Simon & Schuster To Republish Boom Studios' Peanuts Comics

Boom Studios has the licensing rights to publish comic books and graphic novels based on the Peanuts characters such as Charlie Brown, Snoopy and Linus, with a series of titles running from 2011 to 2016. Their last books was (I think) Peanuts: Scotland Bound in June 2021, based on an produced screenplay storyboarded by Charles Schultz. Now it seems that Simon & Schuster's Simon Spotlight imprint has added graphic novels to its existing Peanuts publishing program, and they are delving into the Boom library.

The first was Snoopy Soars to Space, in hardcover and paperback,

Soar into outer space with the Peanuts gang in this graphic novel that features classic Schulz strips, previously published stories, and an all-new original story about Woodstock traveling to the moon. Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and his friends are playing astronauts! Space exploration is all fun and games…until the Cat Next Door begins to stir up trouble! What will the World-Famous Astronaut do? This collection of graphic novel short stories includes the classic graphic novel The Beagle Has Landed, Charlie Brown and is perfect for Peanuts fans across the galaxy.

Adventures with Linus and Friends will be published in March.

Join Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang in this graphic novel that features a comic adaptation of the classic story Happiness is a Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown, classic Schulz strips, previously published stories, and an all-new original story about Linus and his trusty blanket! From rainy days to learning new things and working as a team, Linus and the rest of the Peanuts gang have plenty to enjoy and discover together in this collection of classic and new graphic novel short stories!

Batter Up! Charlie Brown will be published in May. A collection of all three will be published in a box set in August 2023.

Step up to the plate with the Peanuts gang in this graphic novel that features classic Schulz strips, previously published stories, and an all-new original baseball-themed story! Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the rest of the gang enjoy America's favorite pastime in this collection of graphic novel short stories that includes the classic graphic novel It's Tokyo, Charlie Brown!.

No creators are listed, but most stories were originally published in the Peanuts comic series by Boom Studios, by the likes of Vicki Scott, Paige Braddock, Jeff Dyer, Robert Pope, Bob Scott, Scott Heralds, Caleb Monroe, Shane Houghton, Stephan Pastis, Ron Zorman and Matt Whitlock. Hopefully they'll see some of the action.