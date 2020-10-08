Skeleton Crew Studio and IDW Create Sandman Key To Hell

As part of the Locke & Key/Sandman crossover panel as part of the NYCC/MCM/Metaverse online event with Locke & Key creators Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez, and series editor Chris Ryall. And we got some merchandise news… following up on the many key recreations that have been available to buy from the Locke & Key series, created by the Skeleton Crew Studio – well, now you get to buy one from Sandman as well.

Chris: There will be a key to hell that, you know is Gabe's design, following the designs laid down by Kelly Jones

Gabriel: We already discussed with easy skeleton the details of the proper scale and a fully laid out art guide to do the the actual piece so hopefully you would be able to get in people hands very soon but it's going to be an impressive piece of craft

Joe: How big is it Gabe? I'm working on this script now,

Gabriel: it's about 10 inches long

Joe: So like forearm length

Gabriel: A little shorter but yeah it's almost a weapon more than a key

Joe: Won't be that big it's not to scale

Gabriel: We're trying to make it as as one-on-one scale as possible really

Chris: I don't recommend that the people that buy that particular key use it but that's up to each user.

The Key To Hell in Sandman is held by Lucifer, and he gives it to Dream, relieving himself of the duties placed upon him, and making Dream the Lord of Hell. Events from this story will be revisited in the upcoming Locke & Key/Sandman crossover series published by DC Comics and IDW.

You can see the whole panel here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZ85tQza90w

