Skinbreaker Is Image Comics' Most Ordered Comic Of September 2025

Skinbreaker by Robert Kirkman and David Finch is Image Comics' Most Ordered Comic of September 2025

Article Summary Skinbreaker #1 by Robert Kirkman and David Finch tops Image Comics' most ordered list for September 2025

Skybound Entertainment dominates with 7 of Image's top 10 comics, including Battle Beast and Transformers

Spectators by Brian K. Vaughan leads the graphic novel and collection sales for Image Comics

Image Comics continues its legacy as a top US comic publisher with a diverse, creator-driven lineup

Robert Kirkman and David Finch's Skinbreaker was the highest ordered comic book in September 2025 by comic book stores, followed by two more Skybound Entertainment books with Battle Beast and Transformers, with Exquisite Corpses squeezing in between those three and the next two skybound books, GI Joe and Void Rivals, with Universal Monsters and GI Joe: A Real American Hero making seven of the Image Comics top ten from Skybound. No wonder Image Comics made Robert Kirkman a partner.



TOP 10 COMICS

1. SKINBREAKER #1

2. INVINCIBLE UNIVERSE: BATTLE BEAST #5

3. TRANSFORMERS #24

4. EXQUISITE CORPSES #5

5. G.I. JOE #11

6. VOID RIVALS #23

7. SPAWN #368

8. G.I. JOE A REAL AMERICAN HERO #320

9. UNIVERSAL MONSTERS THE INVISIBLE MAN #2 (OF 4)

10. EVERYTHING DEAD & DYING #1 (OF 5)

As for collections and graphic novels, it's a different story as Brian K. Vaughan and Nico Henrichon's Spectators tops the list with Exquisite Corpses and Monstress taking the second and third position before Skybound arrived with Invincible. Alongside The Rocketfellers, The Power Fantasy, Gracie's Ghost and The Pizza Witch.

TOP 10 BOOKS

1. SPECTATORS OGN

2. EXQUISITE CORPSES, VOL. 1 TP

3. MONSTRESS COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 TP

4. INVINCIBLE, VOL. 11 TP (NEW EDITION)

5. THE POWER FANTASY, VOL. 2 TP

6. CODENAME: G.I. JOE DELUXE EDITION, BOOK 2 HC

7. GRACIE'S GHOST OGN

8. THE PIZZA WITCH OGN

9. THE ROCKETFELLERS, VOL. 1 TP

10. G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO – THE SILENT MISSIONS

Founded by seven of Marvel Comics' biggest artists in 1992, Rob Liefeld, Todd McFarlane, Jim Lee, Erik Larsen, Jim Valentino, Marc Silvestri and Whilce Portacio, Image Comics is the third-largest direct market comic book and graphic novel publisher in the USA. Its best-known publications include Spawn, The Walking Dead, Youngblood, Invincible, Saga, Witchblade, The Department Of Truth, Savage Dragon, Saga, Radiant Black, Transformers, GI Joe, The Wicked + The Divine, Chase Variant and Stray Dogs. Its output was originally dominated by superhero and fantasy titles from the studios of the founding Image partners, but now includes comics in many genres by independent creators.

