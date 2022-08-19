Skullkickers Return in Image Comics November 2022 Solicits

Image Comics has plenty of (already discussed) launches in November 2022, but their solicits and solicitations begin with I Hate Fairyland, as serialised on Substack from Skottie Young and Brett Bean. And the return of Skullkickers by Jim Zub, Edwin Huang and Misty Coats for their tenth anniversary and for Image Comics' 30th.

SKULLKICKERS SUPER SPECIAL #1

STORY: JIM ZUB

ART / COVER: EDWIN HUANG & MISTY COATS

NOVEMBER 9 / 40 PAGES + COVER / FC / T / $3.99

When the Skullkickers enter the Academy of Serious Sorcery, it'll take all their wits and steel to defeat warped wizardry, whimsical wands, and wicked witchcraft.

Celebrate 12 years of skull-kicking goodness with a brand-new story of swords and sassery from JIM ZUB (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons) and EDWIN HUANG (Street Fighter)!

I HATE FAIRYLAND #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

STORY / COVERS A & B: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART / COVER C: BRETT BEAN

COVER D: PEACH MOMOKO

NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE…AGAIN!

Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG (MIDDLEWEST, TWIG, THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) and artist BRETT BEAN (Marvel's Rocket & Groot) bring back the hit comic I HATE FAIRYLAND for an all-new ONGOING SERIES!

Everyone's favorite green-haired, axe-wielding crazed maniac returns in this Deadpool meets Alice In Wonderland-style adventure! Gert is all grown up and living in the real world. Times are tough, and the only job she's qualified for has her trying to find her way back to the place she hates the most…Fairyland.

TWO GRAVES #1 – GEM OF THE MONTH

STORY: GENEVIEVE VALENTINE

ART: MING DOYLE & ANNIE WU

COVER A: ANNIE WU

COVER B: MING DOYLE

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

Emilia and the man with the veil of smoke have set out for the ocean in a stolen truck. There's a bloody handprint on his neck. She's beginning to worry it's hers.

Death and the Maiden go on a road trip. Nobody gets out alive.

A new series from writer GENEVIEVE VALENTINE (Catwoman), illustrated in competing points of view by ANNIE WU (Hawkeye, Black Canary) and MING DOYLE (The Banks, DC Comics: Anatomy of a Metahuman).

GOSPEL #1 (OF 5)

STORY / ARTIST: WILL MORRIS

COVER: VER

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

When opportunity refuses to knock for restless hero Matilde, the devil comes knocking instead. Thrust into action by the hellish arrival, Matilde and storyteller Pitt will quest for answers—answers that threaten to tear them apart and trigger the toughest question of all: "Who am I?"

Inspired by the work of Hayao Miyazaki and set in the chaos of King Henry VIII's reign, GOSPEL is a thrilling fantasy adventure that questions the truth behind the stories we tell.

HELL TO PAY #1

STORY: CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVER B: WILL SLINEY

COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON

NOVEMBER 2 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / T / $3.99

SERIES PREMIERE

The Shrouded College will give you magic…but you'll incur a debt. Until it's paid, you belong to them. Married couple Maia and Sebastian Stone took that deal. They have worked for the College ever since, using their new abilities to track down 666 cursed coins: qurrakh…aka, the Devil's Dollar. Only a few remain. The Stones are almost free…but the devil's in the details.

Hellboy meets Indiana Jones in this supernatural adventure from CHARLES SOULE (EIGHT BILLION GENIES, UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY) and WILL SLINEY (Spider-Man).

KROMA BY LORENZO DE FELICI #1 (OF 4)

STORY / ART / COVER A: LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER B: JAMES HARREN

COVER C (1:10): JAMES HARREN B&W VIRGIN

COVER D (1:25): LORENZO DE FELICI B&W VIRGIN

NOVEMBER 2 / 56 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $7.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Imprisoned in a tower within the walls of the Pale City, Kroma is believed to be the most evil creature alive. But a chance meeting with the mysterious orphan Zet creates an opportunity for Kroma to escape her cruel fate…that is, if they can survive the strange dangers within the city walls and the monstrous threats that lie beyond!

Writer/artist LORENZO DE FELICI (OBLIVION SONG) creates a breathtaking adventure like none other, filled with strange creatures and unparalleled beauty in a colorful world unlike anything ever seen in comics.

PLUSH #1 (OF 6)

STORY: DOUG WAGNER

ART / COVER A: DANIEL HILLYARD & RICO RENZI

COVER B: TONY FLEECS

COVER C: JORGE CORONA & SARAH STERN

NOVEMBER 30 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

Serial-killing, cannibalistic furries! PLASTIC and VINYL creators DOUG WAGNER & DANIEL HILLYARD are back. This time, they've recruited colorist extraordinaire RICO RENZI for their disturbing "neon-horror" spin on fursuit psychopaths and bizarre love.

In PLUSH, Devin Fulcher is coerced into attending his first furry convention. When he accidentally happens upon a group of furries devouring a human, the insanity begins. Do they just want Devin for dinner…or something much more wicked?

VOYAGIS #1 (OF 5)

STORY / ART / COVER: SUMEYYE KESGIN

NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

MINISERIES PREMIERE

What if one of the VOYAGER probes was found by aliens on an uninhabitable planet laid to waste by a wandering black hole? Their resources dwindling and under the thumb of a relentless tyrant, alien hero Sen's discovery of the probe leads to adventure—and possible salvation—for her and her people.

VOYAGIS is a five-issue miniseries and star artist SUMEYYE KESGIN's (ELSEWHERE, RISE OF THE MAGI) writing debut.

THE KNIGHT AND THE LADY OF PLAY (ONE-SHOT)

STORY / ART /COVER: JONATHAN LUNA

NOVEMBER 2 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

JONATHAN LUNA (THE PHALANX, 20XX: TRANSPORT) returns with another one-shot!

After a war with demons, knight Signore Vincenzo is traveling home to his wife in Italy. In a swamp, he comes across a mysteriously hypnotic woman, Motta, who tempts him to stay with her.

SOLDIER STORIES (ONE-SHOT)

STORY: REV. WILLIAM J. BELLAMY, JALYSA CONWAY, BRIAN ANTHONY & MEGAN FERRELL BURKE

ART: CECILIA LO VALVO, ANNAPAOLA MARTELLO, JOHN BIVENS & ARTURO LAURIA

COVER A: BILLY TUCCI

COVER B: MARC SILVESTRI

NOVEMBER 9 / 56 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $5.99

SOLDIER STORIES features four compelling tales of military conflict, all written by veterans who served. These first-person accounts of real-life warfare have been reimagined across a variety of genres from sci-fi to horror to personal memoir.

What's it like to wait out a chemical attack? How does it feel to abandon your allies? In a world of push-button warfare, has killing gotten too easy? How do you go on when the war is over but the struggle is not? These are personal stories, compelling stories, stories that will haunt and surprise you. Because every soldier has a story.

KILLADELPHIA #25

STORY: RODNEY BARNES

ART / COVER A: JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER & GERMÁN ERRAMOUSPE

COVER B: HC ANDERSON

COVER C (B&W NOIR EDITION): JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

NOVEMBER 30 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"THERE'S NO PLACE LIKE HOME," Part One

The perfect jumping-on point for new readers! The sold-out, Eisner Award-nominated horror series rages on with more mind-bending twists! From Rodney Barnes, the writer behind such hit shows as Marvel's Runaways and STARZ's American Gods, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN.

Vampire king and first president of the United States George Washington has unified the warring vampire factions, blurring the lines between good and evil. Now, Washington and company must face one of the most formidable military leaders in history! General Toussaint Louverture and his Haitian army have been resurrected by the side of the light for one thing and one thing only: exterminate all vampires!

Also available in NOIR EDITION, featuring black-and-white line art interiors!

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #50

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: TULA LOTAY

COVER D: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

COVER E: CHARLIE ADLARD

COVER F: TONČI ZONJIĆ

NOVEMBER 2 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

For this landmark 50th issue, Carl fights for survival…alone.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL COLOR also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #51

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER B: CHARLIE ADLARD & DAVE McCAIG

COVER A: DAVID FINCH & DAVE McCAIG

COVER C: TULA LOTAY

COVER D: JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Rick receives a phone call that changes his life.

BITTER ROOT OMNIBUS HC

STORY: DAVID F. WALKER & CHUCK BROWN

ART / COVER: SANFORD GREENE

FEBRUARY 22, 2023 / 528 PAGES / FC / M / $59.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

TRIM SIZE: 7.9" x 11"

The multiple Eisner Award winner for Best Continuing Series!

For generations, the Sangerye family has fought to protect the world from the evil plague of the jinoo—hideous creatures born out of hate and racism. But now, the family must face an even greater evil that has arisen to destroy humanity and threatens to rip the family apart.

Collects BITTER ROOT #1-15 & BITTER ROOT RED SUMMER SPECIAL

I HATE THIS PLACE, VOL. 1 TP

STORY: KYLE STARKS

ART / COVER: ARTYOM TOPILIN & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

NOVEMBER 23 / 112 PAGES / FC / M / $14.99

TRIM SIZE: 6.5" x 10.1"

After inheriting a farmhouse, Trudy and Gabby are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together…except it's already home to a mysterious force that's attracted ghosts, aliens, and all kinds of supernatural beings for decades.

Now, Gabby and Trudy must play by the "house rules" in order to survive living amongst the most frightening creatures on Earth in this series from KYLE STARKS (ASSASSIN NATION, THE SIX SIDEKICKS OF TRIGGER KEATON) and ARTYOM TOPILIN (Ice Cream Man Presents Quarantine Comix Special).

Collects I HATE THIS PLACE #1-5

METAL SOCIETY TP

STORY: ZACK KAPLAN

ART / COVER: GUILHERME BALBI & MARCO LESKO

NOVEMBER 16 / 144 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99

PORT OF EARTH writer ZACK KAPLAN teams up with hot artist newcomer GUILHERME BALBI in a dramatic sci-fi MINISERIES where Blade Runner meets Rocky.

In an inverted future, evolved robots have resurrected humans for manual labor, but when a tribalistic cultural clash breaks out, a fearless human fighter and a frustrated, displaced robot will square off in a public MMA-style sport fight of epic stakes to finally prove which is supreme: man or machine.

Collects METAL SOCIETY #1-5

SAVAGE DRAGON: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 1 HC

STORY / ART / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

NOVEMBER 23 / 305 PAGES / FC / M / $39.99

How's this for a 30th anniversary spectacular?!! Image Comics is proud to present, for the first time ever, a MASSIVE hardcover collecting the inaugural miniseries and first eight issues of the ERIK LARSEN's groundbreaking SAVAGE DRAGON ongoing series, reprinted in glorious full color for the first time in decades, along with all the extras from the first two trade paperback volumes and even MORE on top of that!

SAVAGE DRAGON: THE ULTIMATE COLLECTION, VOL. 1 is a can't-miss for any burgeoning Fin-Addict looking for an easy way to start this long-running and influential series from the beginning. Also includes an introduction by ROBERT KIRKMAN!

Collects THE DRAGON #1-5 & SAVAGE DRAGON #1-8, plus LOADS of extras!

SPAWN'S UNIVERSE COLLECTION TP

STORY: TODD McFARLANE & ALEŠ KOT

ART: JIM CHEUNG, TODD McFARLANE, STEPHEN SEGOVIA, MARCIO TAKARA, KEVIN KEANE, PHILIP TAN & THOMAS NACHLIK

COVER: J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

NOVEMBER 30 / 144 PAGES / FC / T+ / $9.99

The world of SPAWN changes forever! New heroes, new villains, and, most importantly, new titles coming to a comic shop near you. Join this list of artists as we unveil a historic moment in the mythology of SPAWN'S UNIVERSE.

Collects SPAWN'S UNIVERSE #1, with extra stories from GUNSLINGER SPAWN #1 & THE SCORCHED #1

TOO DEAD TO DIE: A SIMON CROSS THRILLER TP

STORY: MARC GUGGENHEIM

ART: HOWARD CHAYKIN

COVER: DAVE JOHNSON

DECEMBER 14 / 176 PAGES / FC / T+ / $19.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

Writer/artist team GUGGENHEIM & CHAYKIN (Blade, Wolverine) reunites for an all-new original that brings classic spy novels to the modern world.

In the 1980s, Simon Cross was America's top superspy. Today, his past has come back to haunt him, forcing him out of retirement for one final adventure.

DEADLY CLASS, VOL. 12: A FOND FAREWELL, PART TWO TP

STORY: RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER: WES CRAIG & LEE LOUGHRIDGE

NOVEMBER 2 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

There's nothing more beautiful than a total retreat from reality with someone you love in a place where you can leave behind all the noise, greed, and hate for a quiet and simple life. But does such a place truly exist? And if it does, how could the rabid monsters not come to destroy it? A final lap around the track with the outcasts of Generation X as everything they ever predicted comes true.

Collects DEADLY CLASS #53-56

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE, VOL. 5 TP

STORY: ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART / COVER: CHRIS SAMNEE & MATTHEW WILSON

NOVEMBER 2 / 128 PAGES / FC / T / $16.99

TRIM SIZE: 6.5" x 10.1"

The legends are true. The dragon is real. The world is in danger. And now, Owen's old masters have joined him in the fight.

Collects FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE #19-24

TIME BEFORE TIME, VOL. 3 TP

STORY: DECLAN SHALVEY & RORY McCONVILLE

ART: ERIC ZAWADZKI & RON SALAS

COVER: DECLAN SHALVEY

NOVEMBER 9 / 128 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

The past catches up with a vengeance in the latest chapter of the critically acclaimed crime/time travel series!

With the 33rd century's most dangerous bounty hunters on their trail, Nadia, Tatsuo, and Kevin's journey leads them further into the future than ever before. As enemies old and new close in, will they learn the secrets of the Arcola Institute before it's too late?

Collects TIME BEFORE TIME #13-17

ICE CREAM MAN, VOL. 8: SUBJECTS & OBJECTS TP

STORY: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART / COVER: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

NOVEMBER 2 / 136 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Open wide for four more scoops of the bestselling, critically acclaimed psycho-horror comic ICE CREAM MAN.

Here, bound with medium-grade paper glue, are four tales of objective subjectivity: a man's last wishes are carried out; a controlled experiment loses all control; a cosmic scale is balanced (in verse!); Doug tries his darndest to get clean.

It's another assemblage of anguish and ennui for the anthologically inclined art appreciator. Lickety split, y'all!

Collects ICE CREAM MAN #29-32

A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE, VOL. 2 TP

STORY: RICK REMENDER

ART / COVER: ANDRÉ ARAÚJO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

NOVEMBER 2 / 136 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Sonny and Xavier's life continues to be shattered by violence. They find friends in unlikely places, but there is no hiding from those who want them dead. What hope does a normal man have when going up against the will of the rich and powerful?

Join New York Times-bestselling writer RICK REMENDER (LOW, DEADLY CLASS) and ANDRÉ ARAÚJO (GENERATION GONE, Man Plus) for the conclusion of an atmospheric murder mystery.

Collects A RIGHTEOUS THIRST FOR VENGEANCE #6-11

THE SILVER COIN, VOL. 3 TP

STORY: JAMES TYNION, STEPHANIE PHILLIPS, JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS, PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE & MICHAEL WALSH

ART / COVER: MICHAEL WALSH

NOVEMBER 23 / 144 PAGES / FC / M / $16.99

Soldiers stranded in the snowy Alps. The wicked games of a familiar firefighter. A couple struggling through the most difficult year. The Silver Coin passes from one pocket of time to the next. Whoever finds it may feel it's their lucky day—but it can purchase only ruin.

Eisner-winning artist MICHAEL WALSH (Star Wars, Black Hammer/Justice League) teams with a new lineup of all-star collaborators as JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, Batman), STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (Harley Quinn, The Butcher of Paris), JOHNNIE CHRISTMAS (TARTARUS, FIREBUG), and PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE (THE GOOD ASIAN, INFIDEL) join the critically acclaimed ongoing horror anthology for mature readers.

Collects THE SILVER COIN #11-15

3KEYS #2 (OF 5)

STORY / ART / COVER A: DAVID MESSINA

COVER B: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

NOVEMBER 9 / 26 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

As the United States begins to go demonically insane, comic shop register jockey Noah Carter and her tigerman mentor Theon find themselves battling even more other-dimensional monsters—but what does it all mean? And who—or what—is behind it? The answers begin to take shape here, courtesy of superstar artist DAVID MESSINA!

20TH CENTURY MEN #4 (OF 6)

STORY: DENIZ CAMP

ART / COVER A: S. MORIAN

COVER B: ARTYOM TRAKHANOV

NOVEMBER 30 / 40 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

SPECIAL EXTRA-LENGTH ISSUE!

THE BATTLE OF BEAUX ARTS HAS BEGUN! The American super-force THE SUICIDE COWBOYS launches an all-out assault on the Iron Star, hoping to decapitate the Soviet forces in one decisive action. Meanwhile, back in the states, we learn about President Goode's plans for the monster known as 6Bill!

ABOVE SNAKES #5 (OF 5)

STORY: SEAN LEWIS

ART / COVER: HAYDEN SHERMAN

NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

MINISERIES FINALE

This is what it's all been leading up to. Dirt is trapped with his life and so much more on the line. How much blood can he spill—and how much should he? The final face-off between Dirt and Dr. Tomb brings this beloved miniseries to a close.

AMERICAN JESUS: REVELATION #2 (OF 3)

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART: PETER GROSS

COVER: JODIE MUIR

NOVEMBER 30 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Christ returns and walks the Earth, passing judgment on every man, woman, and child. He'll take on Wall Street and the Vatican on this journey towards the final confrontation between Good and Ultimate Evil in the deserts of Megiddo, where the Book of Revelation said the final battle would take place.

ANT #6

STORY / ART / COVER: ERIK LARSEN

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"THE END"

Spider-Man writer/artist ERIK LARSEN concludes the awe-inspiring ANT/SPAWN/SAVAGE DRAGON crossover in epic fashion!

The trio travels to New Mexico to take on Alzayah Stone, a menace using his mutant ability to transform zealots and social misfits seeking power into deadly foes! ANT comes with our highest possible recommendation.

ANTIOCH #3

STORY: PATRICK KINDLON

ART / COVER: MARCO FERRARI

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

In prison and with few allies, Antioch finds himself targeted by a prison gang. All the superhumans in the prison are depowered, so at least it's a fair fight…or is it? Big action this issue!

BONE ORCHARD: TEN THOUSAND BLACK FEATHERS #3 (OF 5)

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART: ANDREA SORRENTINO & DAVE STEWART

COVER A: ANDREA SORRENTINO

COVER B: DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER C: MARTIN SIMMONDS

NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Trish and Jackie's epic adventures between the two worlds continue as events from their childhood echo in the present. As Trish asks questions about one terrible night in their past, the darkness of the present threatens to engulf everything.

CREEPSHOW #3 (OF 5)

STORY: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA, L MARLOW FRANCAVILLA & ARIELA KRISTANTINA

ART: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA & JORGE CORONA

COVER A: CHRIS BURNHAM & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B: FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

COVER C (1:10 RETAILER INCENTIVE VARIANT): VANCE KELLY

NOVEMBER 23 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The Creep scares up two all-new standalone stories in this star-studded anthology based on the hit Shudder TV series.

FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA (Night of the Ghoul, Detective Comics) and LISA FRANCAVILLA welcome you to a barbershop where the locals share tales of their greatest kills, and the hunters can just as easily become prey.

ARIELA KRISTANTINA (Chain) and JORGE CORONA (THE ME YOU LOVE IN THE DARK) journey to a temple hidden within an island paradise, where many visit—but not everyone leaves.

DARK RIDE #2

STORY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART / COVER A: ANDREI BRESSAN & ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B: WERTHER DELL'EDERA

COVER C: SWEENEY BOO

COVER D (1:25 RETAILER INCENTIVE VARIANT): AGNES GARBOWSKA & TONY FLEECS

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

After the unbelievable final page of the last issue, you aren't prepared to learn more about The Scariest Place on Earth! Sam Dante and his sister Halloween will do anything to bring Danny D. Evil and Devil Land to audiences around the world…but is there any line they won't cross to ensure their family's legacy?

THE DEAD LUCKY #4

STORY: MELISSA FLORES

ART / COVER A: FRENCH CARLOMAGNO

COVER B (1:20): LUANA VECCHIO

NOVEMBER 2 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Overwhelmed and cut off from her ghosts, a badly injured Bibi takes desperate measures to confront Morrow before they can take control of Chinatown. But she's unprepared for the firepower of their latest creation—and just how far they're willing to go to take her down.

THE DEADLIEST BOUQUET #4 (OF 5)

STORY: ERICA SCHULTZ

ART: CAROLA BORELLI & TOM CHU

COVER: ADRIANA MELO & CRIS PETER

NOVEMBER 16 / 24 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Who killed Jasmine Hawthorn? Everyone has a theory. Violet pumps Detective Bayani for information, but he's not falling for the honey pot. Despite rekindling their spark, Poppy pushes Derek and the kids away when Holly finds an unusual artifact in her old room. Rose thinks she has everything figured out as the sisters disagree on whom the real killer could be.

DO A POWERBOMB #6 (OF 7)

STORY / ART: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER A: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON & MIKE SPICER

COVER B: MARIA WOLF

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Lona Steelrose and Cobrasun must face a hard truth as FYSO wrestles with their own life or death situation!

EIGHT BILLION GENIES #7 (OF 8)

STORY: CHARLES SOULE

ART / COVER A: RYAN BROWNE

COVER B: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

NOVEMBER 30 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

We've seen the first eight years after G-day—now, we'll visit the FIRST EIGHT DECADES as our characters live, love, grow, change, and die in a world transformed forever by the appearance of eight billion genies eighty years before. Brace yourself—this one's a heartbreaker.

FLAWED #3 (OF 6)

STORY: CHUCK BROWN

ART / COVER A: PRENZY

COVER B: DENYS COWEN

NOVEMBER 30 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The origins of the villainess Relic are revealed. Ammit, Gem's mentor and therapist, tries to keep Gem from staring into a dismal abyss. And Higgs plots his revenge on Gem as his mind and body deteriorate without the Skinwalker serum.

GOLDEN RAGE #4 (OF 5)

STORY: CHRISSY WILLIAMS

ART / COVER A: LAUREN KNIGHT

COVER B: MARIA WOLF & MIKE SPICER

NOVEMBER 2 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

This month, our older ladies are pondering the big questions of life. Is punching ever more effective than forgiveness? How does art help us understand ourselves better? When is an egg not an egg? Find out more in this issue of GOLDEN RAGE!

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #14

STORY: TODD McFARLANE

ART: BRETT BOOTH

COVER A: PAUL RENAUD

COVER B: BJÖRN BARENDS

NOVEMBER 9 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

Gunslinger's time in the present day has gone from bad to worse. Now, enemies from his past have decided to ally themselves with some of his newfound acquaintances in order to rid the world of Gunslinger once and for all!

HITOMI #2 (OF 5)

STORY: HS TAK

ART: ISABELLA MAZZANTI

COVER A: VALENTINA NAPOLITANO

COVER B: STEVEN BLACK

NOVEMBER 23 / 36 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Hitomi urges Yasuke to leave the Sumo Circuit and join her on the Edo road, where men and monsters roam wild but opportunities abound, and where she can begin her training in earnest.

ICE CREAM MAN #34

STORY: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART / COVER A: MARTÍN MORAZZO & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B: JANA HEIDERSDORF

NOVEMBER 30 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"TWO TRAMPS"

These two men ride the rails, sleep under bridges, scavenge for scraps, and love each other deeply.

IMAGE! #8 (OF 12)

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS, MATT FRACTION, JAMES TYNION IV, PAUL GRIST, JOE CASEY, SKOTTIE YOUNG, BRENDEN FLETCHER, TIM SEELEY, KIERON GILLEN, PATRICK KINDLON & DEAN HASPIEL

ART: ANDREA MUTTI, GABRIEL BÁ, FABIO MOON, FERNANDO BLANCO, PAUL GRIST, NATHAN FOX, SKOTTIE YOUNG, ERICA HENDERSON, STEFANO CASELLI, STEVE LIEBER, MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG & DEAN HASPIEL

COVER: ANDREA MUTTI

NOVEMBER 23 / 64 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $5.99

Our all-star celebration of Image's 30th anniversary rolls on with an all-new CASANOVA story by MATT FRACTION, GABRIEL BÁ & FABIO MOON! Plus: "w0rldtr33" by JAMES TYNION IV & FERNANDO BLANCO and "JACK STAFF" by PAUL GRIST. This issue also features the latest installments of "The Blizzard" by GEOFF JOHNS & ANDREA MUTTI, "Closer"" by KIERON GILLEN & STEVE LIEBER, "Red Stitches" by BRENDEN FLETCHER & ERICA HENDERSON, "Gehenna" by PATRICK KINDLON & MAURIZIO ROSENZWEIG, "Hack/Slash vs. Image" by TIM SEELEY & STEFANO CASELLI, and "Dutch" by JOE CASEY & NATHAN FOX. And course, the continuation of "Billy Dogma" by DEAN HASPIEL and "Stupid Fresh Mess" by SKOTTIE YOUNG!

JUNKYARD JOE #2

STORY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART / COVERS A & D: GARY FRANK & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B: DAN JURGENS, NORM RAPMUND & BRAD ANDERSON

COVER C: LIANA KANGAS

NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Mad Ghost's tales of The Unnamed continue as we go from 1972 to today! Cartoonist Muddy Davis has just retired from drawing his 50-year-old "Junkyard Joe" newspaper strip. The tragedies of Vietnam and visions of a strange robot soldier that saved his life still haunt him, but dreams will become his reality when Joe mysteriously shows up on Muddy's doorstep, warning us of a new and impending war.

KAYA #2

STORY / ART / COVERS A & B: WES CRAIG

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T / $3.99

JAM-PACKED SECOND ISSUE WITH 28 GORGEOUS STORY PAGES!

Kaya has formed an uneasy alliance with the Lizard-Riders. But will a flash flood and a dangerous hunt for food with the treacherous Zothan push Kaya past her breaking point? Featuring an Adventure Time-inspired variant cover by WES CRAIG!

KING SPAWN #16

STORY: SEAN LEWIS

ART: JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A: PUPPETEER LEE

COVER B: FRANCESCO MATTINA

NOVEMBER 2 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

Spawn takes a trip through one of the DEADZONES! Is it time to unlock them? Something he swore he'd never do?

THE LEAST WE CAN DO #3

STORY / COVER A: IOLANDA ZANFARDINO

ART / COVER B: ELISA ROMBOLI

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T / $3.99

Can you ever be absolutely certain that hurting someone is the right thing to do? The newest Rebel, Uriel, can't make peace with causing harm for the sake of justice.

But when a friend is in danger, Uriel's doubts disappear—and she is finally able to unlock her magical powers.

LITTLE MONSTERS #7

STORY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART / COVER A: DUSTIN NGUYEN

COVER B: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

NOVEMBER 2 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

LITTLE MONSTERS returns! As everything falls apart around the young vampires, we get a glimpse into their history together. But back in the present, they are brutally divided with deadly consequences.

LOVE EVERLASTING #4

STORY: TOM KING

ART / COVER A: ELSA CHARRETIER

COVER B: SEAN PHILLIPS & PIP MARTIN

NOVEMBER 9 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

"NOTHING LEFT BUT LOVE"

France, 1915. War wages. Joan sings at a club near the front, watching soldiers march to the trenches. Some return, most don't. One of them falls in love. To save him from his inevitable fate, Joan discovers how the trap of love can be turned into an opportunity for power.

LOVESICK #2

STORY: LUANA VECCHIO

ART / COVERS A, B & C: LUANA VECCHIO

COVER D: DANI

NOVEMBER 30 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The live Redroom is coming. But as the big day approaches, Domino's fears of not living up to her sadistic followers' expectations grow stronger, while the Bloodcels plans to destroy the dominatrix begin to take shape.

THE MAGIC ORDER 3 #5 (OF 6)

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART / COVER A: GIGI CAVENAGO

COVER B (B&W VARIANT): GIGI CAVENAGO

COVER C: GIADA MARCHISIO

NOVEMBER 23 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The Magic Order has a golden rule: Magic must never be used for personal gain. Anything that smacks of this leads to immediate expulsion, so it breaks the team's heart to find out they have a traitor in their ranks. Warning: This is not who you would have ever imagined.

NITA HAWES' NIGHTMARE BLOG #10

STORY: RODNEY BARNES

ART / COVER A: SZYMON KUDRANSKI

COVER B: RICHARD CLARK

NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"MURDER BY ANOTHER NAME," Part Four

From the universe of Eisner-nominated series KILLADELPHIA comes a terrifying tie-in horror series by acclaimed Marvel writer RODNEY BARNES and fan-favorite SPAWN artist SZYMON KUDRANSKI.

A killer from the annals of history returns for revenge, and Nita must uncover why this murderous figure is rampaging through the city. But it's more than just a bloody string of serial killings this time. Deadly visions haunt Nita's dreams, and not even the warnings of her dead brother Jason can save her!

OLD DOG #4

STORY / ART / COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: STEPHEN MOONEY

DECEMBER 28 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

ADVANCE SOLICIT

The exciting new action series by DECLAN SHALVEY continues with a brand-new mission.

Secrets come to light for Rottweiler and Retriever. As Keelin looks back on her path toward Black Circle, Jack's mission is derailed when he comes face to face with an old protegé who is on a dark path of their own.

ORDINARY GODS #11

STORY: KYLE HIGGINS & JOE CLARK

ART / COVER: DANIEL HDR & FRANK WILLIAM

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

In a space beyond space and a time beyond time, Christopher and the Warden have a conversation about the end of the world.

PRODIGY: THE ICARUS SOCIETY #5 (OF 5)

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART / COVER A: MATTEO BUFFAGNI

COVER B (B&W VARIANT): MATTEO BUFFAGNI

NOVEMBER 9 / 48 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $5.99

MINISERIES FINALE Double-length finale. Order high. We know we're biased, but this book is f—ing excellent and it's about to be a HUGE Netflix movie.

RADIANT BLACK #20

STORY: KYLE HIGGINS

ART: MARCELO COSTA

COVER A: FEDERICO SABBATINI

COVER B: BRUNO OLIVIERA

COVER C (1:25): JUSTIN MASON

NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

As the alien artifact activates and reveals its true purpose to the world, Nathan and Marshall will have to work together to stop it—even if it means making a decision neither of them is ready to make.

REVOLVERS #2 (OF 4)

STORY: JOHN ZUUR PLATTEN

ART / COVER: CHRISTIAN DiBARI & SIMON GOUGH

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Within the Moratorium, the world of the Revolvers, Hampton systematically deals with the artifacts and people that once dominated his existence. Hampton is a good cop but flawed man, and the cases he couldn't solve have come back to haunt him—literally and figuratively.

ROGUE SUN #9

STORY: RYAN PARROTT

ART: ABEL

COVER A: LUANA VECCHIO

COVER B (1:20): JO MI-GYEONG

NOVEMBER 23 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

With Hellbent targeting him at every turn, Dylan finds himself without refuge and wondering if those closest to him will pay the price for his hubris. But is Dylan on a journey of redemption—or on a dark path toward becoming a villain himself?

THE SCORCHED #12

STORY: SEAN LEWIS

ART: STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A: RAYMOND GAY

COVER B: VALERIO GIANGIORDANO

NOVEMBER 23 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

The final confrontation with K and his Sin Devourers is at hand. The Scorched team is clearly outmatched, but someone with a message from the future arrives to help.

SEVEN SONS #6 (OF 7)

STORY: ROBERT WINDOM & KELVIN MAO

ART / COVER A: JAE LEE

COVER B (1:25): JAE LEE

NOVEMBER 9 / 28 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

JAE LEE returns to creator-owned comics with his first new title since 1994, a seven-issue LIMITED SERIES. In issue 6, realizing that all those around him are at risk so long as he's a fugitive, Delph returns to New Canaan and confronts Nicolaus in an attempt to stop the Church-led slaughter of his former captors.

SHIRTLESS BEAR-FIGHTER 2 #4 (OF 7)

STORY: JODY LEHEUP

ART: NIL VENDRELL

COVER A: DAVE JOHNSON

COVER B: CHRIS BRUNNER

NOVEMBER 16 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Framed for grizzly murder, Shirtless languishes in Subear Max Prison at the mercy of the very villains he put there! On the outside, Shirtless's evil clone continues to wreak havoc on innocent bears as Silva races to stop him.

SPAWN #336

STORY: RORY McCONVILLE

ART / COVER B: CARLO BARBERI

COVER A: SANFORD GREENE

NOVEMBER 16 / 24 PAGES + COVER / FC / T+ / $2.99

The DEADZONES are proving to be a problem for Al. Too many people are trying to take control. Now Jim Downing's team is moving in for a confrontation that Al will never expect.

STARHENGE, BOOK ONE: THE DRAGON & THE BOAR #5 (OF 6)

STORY / ART / COVERS A & B: LIAM SHARP

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

MOR-DREADNAUGHTS invade the palace and attack the UR-QUEEN. Meanwhile, MERLIN instructs KING ARTHUR as the SAXON threat grows, but is Arthur's ambition causing him to lose sight of the true objective—to protect MAGIC at all cost?

STILLWATER BY ZDARSKY & PÉREZ #17

STORY: CHIP ZDARSKY

ART: RAMÓN K PÉREZ & MIKE SPICER

COVER: RAMÓN K PÉREZ

NOVEMBER 30 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

The secret of Stillwater is revealed! And the town of Coldwater declares WAR! The end of everything starts here!

THAT TEXAS BLOOD #19

STORY: CHRIS CONDON

ART / COVER A: JACOB PHILLIPS

COVER B: TONČI ZONJIĆ

NOVEMBER 2 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

END OF STORY ARC

"THE SNOW FALLS ENDLESSLY IN WONDERLAND," Part Six

This storyline ends here! Suffering grievous wounds, Lu tries desperately to escape the relentless onslaught of the RQK as night falls on a snow-shrouded Ambrose County.

TIME BEFORE TIME #18

STORY: RORY McCONVILLE & DECLAN SHALVEY

ART: LAUREN KNIGHT & CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER A: DECLAN SHALVEY

COVER B: LAUREN KNIGHT

NOVEMBER 2 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

In the midst of leading The Union's war against The Syndicate, Kareena Jemisin's life is turned upside down when she uncovers who her former lover was really working for.

A special standalone tale of love and loss drawn by guest artist LAUREN KNIGHT (GOLDEN RAGE, Buffy the Vampire Slayer).

UNDISCOVERED COUNTRY #23

STORY: CHARLES SOULE & SCOTT SNYDER

ART: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, LEONARDO MARCELLO GRASSI & MATT WILSON

COVER A: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

COVER B: JILL THOMPSON

NOVEMBER 9 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

"DISUNITY," Part Five

As the truth of the New American Future is revealed, Charlotte and Valentina realize that in order to prevent any number of dystopian paths forward, they will have to delve deep into America's history—and destroy some of their own as they do!

UNNATURAL: BLUE BLOOD #6 (OF 8)

WRITER / COVER A: MIRKA ANDOLFO

ARTIST / COVER B: IVAN BIGARELLA

NOVEMBER 30 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Leslie and Shea are not completely alone, but that is not necessarily a good thing. Meanwhile, Angelica and her gang are prepared to do anything to get what they want!

VANISH #3

STORY: DONNY CATES

ART: RYAN STEGMAN, JP MAYER, SONIA OBACK & JOHN J. HILL

COVER A: RYAN STEGMAN

COVER B: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER C: BLANK SKETCH COVER

COVER D (1:10): AMANDA CONNER

COVER E (1:25): RYAN STEGMAN VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER F (1:50): DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER G (1:75): AMANDA CONNER VIRGIN VARIANT

COVER H (1:100): DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON RAW VARIANT

COVER I (1:250): RYAN STEGMAN RAW VARIANT

COVER J (RETAILER INCENTIVE): RYAN STEGMAN FOIL VARIANT

NOVEMBER 23 / 32 PAGES + COVER / FC / M / $3.99

Oliver takes on former Baron Vanish acolytes Wormhole and Silkworm, and no one will go home unchanged. If they even survive the confrontation! Meanwhile, members of The Prestige continue to move their pieces around the board…but what's their endgame?

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #11

STORY: MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART / COVER A: TYLER BOSS

COVER B: EMILY PEARSON

COVER C (1:10): AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

COvER D (1:25): AMANCAY NAHUELPAN (VIRGIN VARIANT)

NOVEMBER 23 / 32 PAGES SELF-COVER / FC / T+ / $3.99

Oberon's fate revealed!

After almost being killed at the Carnival, Oberon's situation goes from bad to worse. Now he must face the most dangerous family there is. But will the children-turned-animals known only as "The Wild" take pity on our lost boy? What he will have to do to survive may change everything we know!

INVINCIBLE "YOU'LL LEARN" T-Shirt

S-XL: $33, 2X: $35, 3x: $37, 4X: $40

Mark may have taken the "L" on this one, but his train-ing has only just begun! Avoid the rush and pick up this lovely shirt highlighting a touching father/son moment.

I HATE THIS PLACE "EAT TRASH" T-Shirt

S-XL: $33, 2X: $35, 3x: $37, 4X: $40

Trudy and Gabby inherited a farmhouse and are ready to start the next chapter of their lives together, but a whole host of supernatural beings have been moved in for decades and the duo must play by the "house rules" in order to survive! EAT TRASH and show your love for I HATE THIS PLACE with this T-shirt!