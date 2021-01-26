Smear Campaign Has Already Begins For X-Men Election

Bleeding Cool was the first to tell you that the X-Men comic book was going to run a public vote to add an existing mutant to the X-Men team. And with elections, of course, come smear campaigns.

Such as this for Strong Guy, Guido Carosella, born in Rhinebeck, New York, to Italian parents, who was hit by a bus when young and whose powers saw him becoming disproportionally large and overly muscled. Oh, and yes, he did this to Rahne Sinclair's son, Tier Sinclair.

An equal crime may be Forge's fashion sense. A Cheyenne Native American with the mutant talent for inventing mechanical devices, it is his uncritical working alongside Hank McCoy, The Beast, and blatant war-criminal that is targeted now.

Former New Mutant Cannonball, Sam Guthrie, has chosen to raise his family on Shi'Ar with his wife, Smasher. Can he really be a full-time X-Men representative when he is light years away? In both body and heart?

Talking about hearts, former Morlock, Sarah Rushman, better known as Marrow, whose healing factor and overactive bone structure lets her create her own weapons, has one hell of a dark past being dug up by opposition research. Factcheck – this actually happened.

And then there's former street thief and murderer, Tabitha Smith, Boom-Boom. Apparently being created for Secret War II isn't enough to stop her being elected to the X-Men. But might this smear?

While Irish-born sonic flyer Sean Cassidy, Banshee, and one of the earliest X-Men, has his own drug-riddled past that could be exploited.

At least they get a smear, Sunspot, Polaris, Tempo and Armor haven't even had smear campaigns against them. And one might ask why Tempo is standing for election even if she already knows the result.

So… do any of these swing your vote one way or another? Remember to vote from midnight ET, 9pm PT or 5am GMT…