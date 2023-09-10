Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: godzilla, king kong

Sneak Peek At Superman Hitting Godzilla In New DC Comic

There seems to be a lot of Godzilla and King Kong around around right now. .But first, Superman has to go up against Godzilla.

There seems to be a lot of Godzilla and King Kong around around right now. Dynamite has got their underpromoted Kong: Great War series, IDW Publishing has every flavour of Godzilla comic book under the sun, Bleeding Cool scooped all the other news sites with the word of a big San Diego Comic-Con announcement of Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong by Brian Buccellato, Christian Duce and Luis Guerrero. And, oh yes, Matt Fraction is writing the Godzilla/Kong TV show Monarch. And a Godzilla Minus One movie, taking the subtext of Godzilla being an allegory for the millions killed by nuclear bombs dropped on Japan by the USA and making it a bit more like text.

But first, Superman has to go up against Godzilla in Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong. As Godzilla prepares to use his nuclear eye blasts… Only for Superman to smack him one in the kisser. Not that Superman has it all his own way.

Say, are those spikes on his tail Kryptonite-tipped? Here's a bunch of previously released Justice League Vs Godzilla Vs King Kong. Set in Metropolis, and to be written by Brian Buccellato with art and designs from Christian Duce, the joint project by DC Comics and Legendary Comics will see the Justice League of the DCU meet the Legendary Monsterverse, beginning with both Godzilla and Kong for November, with King Kong climbing the Daily Planet building. and more to come. A special variant cover will also be provided which will include a Godzilla roar in the comic book itself.

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KONG #1 (OF 7) CVR A DREW JOHNSON

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Christian Duce (CA) Drew Johnson

HEROES AND MONSTERS COLLIDE IN THE CROSSOVER EVENT OF THE YEAR! The cataclysmic crossover event of the year is here as the DC Universe clashes with Legendary's Monsterverse in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. Clark Kent is enjoying a night off with a very important dinner planned with his girlfriend, Lois Lane, when the entire city shudders under the weight of the monstrous Godzilla, who emerges from the bay! What started as a routine clash between the Justice League and the Legion of Doom takes a dangerous turn when the wall between worlds is breached…with Godzilla, Kong, and the Monsterverse emerging on DC's Earth! What ensues will be a brawl of unprecedented scale and destruction from acclaimed writer Brian Buccellato (Injustice) and bestselling artist Christian Duce (Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point)! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/17/2023

JUSTICE LEAGUE VS GODZILLA VS KONG #2 (OF 7)

(W) Brian Buccellato (A) Christian Duce (CA) David Nakayama

Legendary's Monsterverse has been unleashed on the DC Universe, and cities are threatened across the globe! From Metropolis to Gotham City to Themyscira, the Justice League scrambles to protect the citizens from these raging titans! What role has the Legion of Doom played in all this monster madness, and how will the tide of battle change…when a hero falls?! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/21/2023

