Posted in: Apple, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: AppleTV, chris black, matt fraction, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

So That's What Matt Fraction's Been Up To… More Godzilla!

Matt Fraction has been working on fewer comics of late, and now Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters drops its trailer.

Every now and then, someone asks me what Bleeding Cool's favourite comic book writer Matt Fraction is working on. Known for his work on Iron Man, Fantastic Four, Thor, Fear Itself, Iron Fist, X-Men and Hawkeye for Marvel, Casanova, Adventureman, ODY-C, Satellite Sam and Sex Criminals from Image Comics and Superman's Pal Jimmy Olsen at DC Comics, his comic book output has disappeared in recent years. But it's not like he hasn't been busy. Because an hour ago. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters just dropped its teaser trailer, which promises a global premiere of the Apple TV+ streaming show on the 17th of November.

Executive producers of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, Matt Shakman, Tory Tunnell, and Joby Harold, gave Fraction a big shout-out in a message to the press, as well as to co-creator and showrunner Chris Black, saying, "Over the last few years. we feel fortunate to have been able to work on a show that allowed us to embrace the scope and mythology of Legendary and Toho's Monstervorse. Through 10 hours of character-driven television, our show explores the question of who the true monsters are in a world of coexistence with Titans while at the same time taking us on a globetrotting adventure that will hopefully keep the audience as entertained as they are emotionally engaged. We're grateful for the big brains of our co-creators, Chris Black and Matt Fraction, who birthed this epic story".

Chris Black is known for writing and producing Severance, Desperate Housewives, Cleopatra 2525, The Huntress, Sliders, Star Trek: Enterprise, Hawaii Mad Men, Outcast, Invincible, and Standoff, and is a showrunner for Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, which he co-created with Fraction for Apple. Produced by Legendary Television, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed and executive-produced by Chris Black and Matt Fraction. Matt Shakman directs the first two episodes and serves as executive producer alongside Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce on behalf of Toho Co., Ltd., the owner of the Godzilla character. Previous episodes of the Monsterverse include 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island, 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong, with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire to come.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!