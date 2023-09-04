Posted in: Movies, Trailer | Tagged: godzilla, Godzilla Minus One, Toho

Godzilla Minus One Gets An Action Packed Second Trailer

A second trailer for the highly anticipated Toho production Godzilla Minus One was released early this morning, and it looks epic.

Godzilla is back, and this second trailer for Godzilla Minus One is action-packed and full of chaos. This is the first Toho 'Zilla film since 2016's Shin Godzilla. "Set in a post-war Japan, Godzilla Minus One will once again show us a Godzilla that is a terrifying and overwhelming force, which you already get a sense of from the teaser trailer and poster. The concept is that Japan, which had already been devastated by the war, faces a new threat with Godzilla, bringing the country into the 'minus.'" Koji Ueda, President of Toho International, said in a statement. Takashi Yamazaki is directing the film. This is the 30th film in the Toho Kaiju film series. For you MonsterVerse fans, the next time we see 'Zilla will be in 2024's Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire. Check out the new trailer below.

Godzilla At His Most Destructive

"The King of the Monsters is back with a new film announcement from Toho revealing the title and teaser trailer for the next Japanese Godzilla film – MINUS ONE. First announced in November 2022, the film will debut in Japan on November 3, 2023, and in theaters in the U.S. nationwide on December 1, 2023. MINUS ONE is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki and sees an already devastated postwar Japan facing a new threat in the form of Godzilla."

Here is the stunning poster for the film, revealed a couple of months ago.

What a brutal, devastating, and amazing trailer. Most of all, it looks epic, and can we take a moment to appreciate the times Kaiju fans are living in right now? Multiple film franchises, animated series, live-action series, and unprecedented amounts of merchandise to collect. Dare I say this is the golden era?

Minus One will open in theaters in Japan on November 3rd, followed by the US theatrical release on December 1st.

