Godzilla, Brynmore & My Little Pony in IDW June 2023 Solicits

IDW's June 2023 solicits and solicitations sees the launch of a Godzilla series set at the dawn of the Modern Era in 1500, Godzilla: Here Be Dragons, from Frank Tieri and Inaki Miranda. Brynmore, a new horror series from 30 Days Of Nights' Steve Niles and Damien Worm. And Tee Franklin, writer on Harley Quinn: The Animated Series and Bingo Love, jumps from all-adult to all-ages with My Little Pony #14, drawn by Amy Mebberson, featuring Violette Rainbow, a pony with vitiligo.

GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #1 CVR A MIRANDA

APR231559 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #1 CVR B KIRKHAM – 3.99

APR231560 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #1 CVR C 10 COPY B&W KIRKHAM – 3.99

APR231561 – GODZILLA HERE THERE BE DRAGONS #1 CVR D 25 COPY INCV DEWEY – 3.99

(W) Frank Tieri (A / CA) Inaki Miranda

In the 1500s, before humanity had successfully traveled the entire globe, it was believed that monsters ruled the oceans just beyond the horizon. "Here there be dragons…" was written on maps to denote the areas people dared not go.That is, until Sir Francis Drake circumnavigated the seas, visiting foreign lands and collecting treasure. That's what history tells us, at least, but history does not have the full tale. Monsters did lurk yonder, living on an island that still doesn't appear on any map, and among them was the king of them all-Godzilla!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BRYNMORE #1 CVR A DAMIEN WORM

APR231537 – BRYNMORE #1 CVR B FRANCAVILLA – 3.99

APR231538 – BRYNMORE #1 CVR C 10 COPY INCV SIMMONDS – 3.99

(W) Steve Niles (A / CA) Damien Worm

From the creators of The October Faction, Steve Niles and Damien Worm, comes a new horror tale, Brynmore! Recently divorced and sober, Mark Turner has returned to his hometown looking for a second chance. He'll rebuild the old church into a new home… if the locals let him. But Turner Island has a secret, one tracing back to when it was named after Mark's ancestors. Who, or what, is Brynmore?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GODZILLA BEST OF RODAN

(W) John Layman, Cullen Bunn (A) Matt Frank (CA) James Biggie

Keep an eye to the sky where Rodan reigns supreme! The winged giant straddles the line between monster and protector in this collection of soaring Rodan stories by beloved Godzilla creators! It's fight and flight with the Best of Rodan! Collects Godzilla: Legends #2, Godzilla: History's Greatest Monster #4, Godzilla: Rulers of Earth #5, and more!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 6.99

MY LITTLE PONY #14 CVR A SHAUNA GRANT

APR231564 – MY LITTLE PONY #14 CVR B STARLING – 3.99

APR231565 – MY LITTLE PONY #14 CVR C 10 COPY INCV JUSTASUTA – 3.99

(W) Tee Franklin (A) Amy Mebberson (CA) Shauna Grant

Everypony meet Izzy's most favorite crafting protégé: Violette Rainbow! Violette is super excited to see Maretime Bay, have a traditional Unicorn sleepover with her favorite fillysitter, and meet the famous Sunny Starscout. But she is feeling self-conscious about her spotty coat because it's caused by vitiligo. It's up to Izzy to help Violette see the beauty in her unique sparkle!

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MY LITTLE PONY BEST OF RAINBOW DASH

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brenda Hickey

Everyone's favorite high-flying pony has arrived! From Rainbow Dash's very bad day, to the Draytona Breach 500, to Diamond Dogs and cloud gremlins, revisit the flights and heights that made Rainbow Dash the most loyal Pegasus around in My Little Pony: Best of Rainbow Dash. Collecting My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic #41, #87, and #88; My Little Pony: Friends Forever #6; and My Little: Micro-Series #2.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 6.99

MY LITTLE PONY TP CLASSICS REIMAGINED LITTLE FILLIES

(W) Megan Brown (A) Jenna Ayoub

Little Women meets My Little Pony in this new graphic novel interpretation of the literary classic about love, life, and sisterhood. Rainbow Dash yearns for excitement-something to write about. So when Applejack, the Marches' neighbor, arrives home with tales of eel wrangling and apple eating, Rainbow Dash and her sisters dare to hope for more. Soon, Twilight finds herself in conflict with high-society mage Trixie, Fluttershy contracts a nasty case of Pony Pox, and Rarity and Rainbow Dash are fighting about, well, everything. Through difficult times and surprising challenges, the fillies work together to be better sisters and friends. Little Fillies captures a message that is as central to My Little Pony as it is to Louisa May Alcott's timeless novel: Nothing is more important than family.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 12.99

BRUTAL NATURE OMNIBUS TP

(W) Luciano Saracino (A) Ariel Olivetti

A collection of masks offers the incredible power of mythical beasts to those who wear them, but power attracts corruption and there are those who can't resist its pull. As Spanish soldiers seek new lands and people to conquer, a warrior called Ich harnesses the ancient power of the masks in a battle that pits the indigenous people of Latin America against the encroaching Spanish empire. But can one man, even with this power, hope to beat back the massive forces of the conquering Spaniards? In the sequel, the scene shifts to a cold, shiny, and somehow even more ruthless future where a group seeks to use the power of the masks for personal gain. Will a new warrior emerge, one that can lead the people against the forces of oppression? Combines Brutal Nature and Brutal Nature: Concrete Fury by Luciano Saracino and Ariel Olivetti into one collection!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 29.99

CAT FIGHT #2 CVR A KYRIAZIS

APR231540 – CAT FIGHT #2 CVR B BEALS – 3.99

APR231541 – CAT FIGHT #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MOORE – 3.99

APR231542 – CAT FIGHT #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV MCGEE – 3.99

(W) Andrew Wheeler (A / CA) Ilias Kyriazis

The cat's out of the bag. Felix Lamarr is on the run for murdering his grandmother to inherit her infamous Kit-Kat Crime Syndicate! Except… Felix is innocent. He's being framed by someone called Schrodinger and now has every one of Kitty Midnight's loyal thieves hot on his tail for revenge.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CRASHING TP (MR)

(W) Matthew Klein (A) Morgan Beem

House meets Gotham Central in this powered up medical drama featuring a prized physician caught amid recovery from addiction and a polarizing campaign aimed to strip superpowered humans of healthcare rights. Rose Osler is a specialist. Her focus? Patients with Powers… at a hospital with a No Powered Patients policy. When a battle between Boston's protectors and destroyers erupts, Rose is trapped between saving the city's beloved hero by day and greatest villain at night. Except Rose could become a casualty when she's forced to risk her recovery. As Rose pushes past her limits to save everyone else, will she be able to save herself?

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 16.99

DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #2 CVR A RAMSAY (MR)

IDW PUBLISHING

APR231546 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #2 CVR B BEALS (MR) – 3.99

APR231547 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #2 CVR C ROE (MR) – 3.99

APR231548 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV SIMMONDS (MR) – 3.99

APR231549 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #2 CVR E 25 COPY INCV RAMSAY (MR) – 3.99

APR231550 – DARK SPACES GOOD DEEDS #2 CVR F 50 COPY INCV SIMMONDS (MR) – 3.99

(W) Che Grayson (A / CA) Ramsay, Kelsey

St. Augustine, Florida is on edge after one of its own is found dead at the local diner under seemingly supernatural circumstances. All eyes are on friendless teenager Cheyenne Rite, the town's newest resident and sole witness to the gruesome event. When Cheyenne's peers shun her at school, she shares crucial new information about the murder with troubled journalist Jean McKnight, whose assignment to cover St. Augustine's 450th anniversary celebration may have just turned into a career-defining exposé on the town's hidden historical secrets.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV #4 CVR A KAMBADAIS

APR231552 – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV #4 CVR B HICKEY – 3.99

APR231553 – DUNGEONS & DRAGONS SATURDAY MORNING ADV #4 CVR C 10 COPY INC – 3.99

(W) David M. Booher (A / CA) George Kambadais

In the exciting conclusion, the gang are reunited, but Sheila, Bobby, Presto, and Hank are still mesmerized by Phaelona's glamorous charm. Can anything stop an all-out fight between friends? As Phaelona's untamed powers let loose in full force, the architect of the whole adventure is revealed… and if you thought it was Venger, well, you'd be right!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

EARTHDIVERS #8 CVR A ALBUQUERQUE (MR)

APR231555 – EARTHDIVERS #8 CVR B LOFTI (MR) – 3.99

APR231556 – EARTHDIVERS #8 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ALBUQUERQUE (MR) – 3.99

APR231557 – EARTHDIVERS #8 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LOFTI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Stephen Jones (A) Riccardo Burchielli (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

What started as a mission to find her missing twins in the Arizona desert in the year 2112 has landed Tawny in Ice Age Florida, separated from everything she knows and loves by thousands of years. But as the sole and unexpected protector of a new child in need, Tawny is more determined than ever to fight for survival in this chilling prehistoric world. And a surprising, devastating weapon she wields from the future may give a local tribe the upper hand in its battle against an invading Solutrean force.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #62 CVR A BULMER

APR231569 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #62 CVR B JAMPOLE – 3.99

APR231570 – SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #62 CVR C 10 COPY INCV FOURDRAINE – 3.99

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Aaron Hammerstrom, Adam Bryce Thomas (CA) Abby Bulmer

With Dr. Eggman and Surge subdued for now, Sonic and friends have a chance to relax, reset, and plan for the future. Join us for a set of misadventures in our brand-new story arc, starting here in issue #62 and running full speed through #66!First, Amy visits Knuckles on Angel Island to return a relic. The island, as always, has a few surprises in store for them as they catch up. Meanwhile, Mimic is putting together the purrfect disguise to infiltrate the Restoration.

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG TP VOL 14 OVERPOWERED

(W) Evan Stanley

Surge is angry and plots her comeback, but she needs more power, and she needs it now. Sonic's friends race to stop her rampage, but there's something different about her. As things start to look dire for Sonic and Tails, they find support in the form of Surge's old sidekick, Kit! He's on their side… right? But Surge's plan is bigger than anyone thought! With a little help, she's going to turn the place of her greatest torment into the place of her greatest triumph: Dr. Starline's former base, now a trap for Sonic, Tails, Dr. Eggman, and Metal Sonic! Collects Sonic the Hedgehog issues #52-56.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 16.99

STAR TREK #9 CVR A FEEHAN

APR231573 – STAR TREK #9 CVR B LENDL – 4.99

APR231574 – STAR TREK #9 CVR C BAYLISS – 4.99

APR231575 – STAR TREK #9 CVR D 10 COPY INCV ROSANAS – 4.99

APR231576 – STAR TREK #9 CVR E 25 COPY INCV WARD – 4.99

APR231577 – STAR TREK #9 CVR F 50 COPY INCV WARD – 4.99

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A / CA) Mike Feehan

After a surprise encounter with the adrenaline-jacked Red Path during their infiltration of the hidden Cardassian facility, the Theseus' crew must recover the Orb of Destruction-and make it out alive-if they're to put a stop to Kahless' bloody reign. But with Captain Sisko standing trial on Cardassia Prime with Commander Data by his side, can his crew succeed when they are divided?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK DEFIANT #5 CVR A UNZUETA

APR231579 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #5 CVR B ALVARADO – 4.99

APR231580 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #5 CVR C VILCHEZ – 4.99

APR231581 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #5 CVR D 10 COPY INCV UNZUETA – 4.99

APR231582 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #5 CVR E 25 COPY INCV BARTOK – 4.99

APR231583 – STAR TREK DEFIANT #5 CVR F 50 COPY INCV BARTOK – 4.99

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A / CA) Angel Unzueta

Captain Worf struggles to maintain order among the Defiant's crew with the addition of two reluctant new recruits, causing friction on board the stolen vessel. And with Klingon adrenaline still surging through Kahless' veins, the need to find-and stop-him has never seemed so urgent.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #4 CVR A HERNANDEZ

APR231585 – STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #4 CVR B WARE – 4.99

APR231586 – STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #4 CVR C PRICE – 4.99

APR231587 – STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #4 CVR D 10 COPY INCV HERNANDEZ – 4.99

APR231588 – STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #4 CVR E 25 COPY INCV SIMEONE – 4.99

APR231589 – STAR TREK DS9 DOG OF WAR #4 CVR F 50 COPY INCV SIMEONE – 4.99

(W) Mike Chen (A / CA) Angel Hernandez

Captain Benjamin Sisko leads a stealth mission to recover the station's beloved puppy, Latinum, and the missing Borg interface. But what he and his crew discover aboard the enemy craft has the potential to arm the Dominion with an alarming power over the Federation in an already costly war.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK ECHOES #2 CVR A BARTOK

APR231591 – STAR TREK ECHOES #2 CVR B KANGAS – 4.99

APR231592 – STAR TREK ECHOES #2 CVR C 10 COPY INCV ALVARADO – 4.99

APR231593 – STAR TREK ECHOES #2 CVR D 25 COPY INCV LEVENS – 4.99

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Chudakov, Oleg (CA) Jake Bartok

With the fugitive criminal Akris having escaped into Romulan space, Nyota Uhura and the crew of the USS Enterprise must quickly devise a plan if they're to prevent an alliance between the agent of chaos from a parallel universe and one of the Federation's most dangerous enemies.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR TREK LIBRARY COLLECTION TP VOL 01

(W) Johnson, Mike, Roberto Orci, Alex Kurtzman, Scott Tipton (A) David Messina

Delve into the history of over 400 issues of IDW's Star Trek comics! The Star Trek Library Collection is a comprehensive line of books that will collect every comic series published by IDW! Starting with the Kelvin Timeline and the prequel that led into the 2009 Star Trek movie, Countdown details the origin of the mysterious Nero, the Romulan that ultimately threatened the survival of the entire universe! Then, in Nero, find out what he did in those cold, dark, lonely years spent waiting for his nemesis to arrive. In Spock: Reflections, the follow-up to Countdown, discover what could drive a man to abandon all he knows and go live with the Federation's sworn enemy, his real motivations, and what brought him to this place in his life.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 29.99

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #4 CVR A GALLANT

(W) Tom Waltz, Kevin Eastman (A) Ben Bishop (A / CA) SL Gallant

In the past: Michelangelo's journey toward vengeance takes a detour when he's captured, imprisoned, and forced to take part in a gladiatorial competition with fighters from all over the world. Though new friendships are formed with would-be foes, one thing is certain: the only way to attain his freedom is to fight. It will take all Michelangelo's skill to defeat those who stand between him and vengeance. Meanwhile, in the present (a.k.a. our future!): Casey Marie Jones and her young Turtle pupils grapple with the lessons left by their late sensei Michelangelo as the situation in NYC worsens.

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #5 CVR A GALLANT

APR231602 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #5 CVR B BISHOP & EASTMAN – 4.99

APR231603 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #5 CVR C RAHZZAH – 4.99

APR231604 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #5 CVR D 25 COPY INCV CHO – 4.99

APR231605 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #5 CVR E 50 COPY INCV CHO – 4.99

APR231606 – TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #5 CVR F 100 COPY INCV CHO – 4.99

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A / CA) SL Gallant

In the past: A wake of death and destruction stretches behind Michelangelo, trailing across years and continents, but at long last, fate has brought him face-to-face with the one who stands between him and vengeance: the one called Death Worm. Meanwhile, in the present (a.k.a. our future!): Chaos has taken hold of New York City, forcing Casey Marie Jones and her young Turtle pupils to make a choice: stand and fight or watch the world burn… The tantalizing tale of the beginnings of the Last Ronin concludes, but this is just the beginning of an all-new adventure. Don't miss it!

In Shops: Jul 19, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES HC LAST RONIN THE COVERS

(A) Kevin Eastman, Esau Escorza, Issac Escorza

Relive one of the greatest TMNT stories of all time through the iconic covers that helped make it an instant classic! Who is the Last Ronin? In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost. Kevin Eastman joins Last Ronin artists Esau and Isaac Escorza and an all-star lineup of top tier talent in a comprehensive showcase of the series' cover art. Featuring action-packed pieces by Ben Bishop, Mateus Santolouco, Sophie Campbell, Freddie E. Williams II, Peach Momoko, Tyler Kirkham, John Giang, Amanda Conner, Rob Liefeld, Simon Bisley, Stan Sakai, and many more!

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 34.99

TMNT ONGOING #140 CVR A GAVIN SMITH

APR231609 – TMNT ONGOING #140 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

APR231610 – TMNT ONGOING #140 CVR C 10 COPY INCV REIS – 3.99

APR231611 – TMNT ONGOING #140 CVR D 25 COPY INCV B&W REIS – 3.99

APR231612 – TMNT ONGOING #140 CVR E 50 COPY INCV B&W EASTMAN – 3.99

(W) Sophie Campbell (A / CA) Gavin Smith

A shamed mayor. A fallen wall. A new borough and broken trust among a found family. Left reeling from the events of Armageddon Game, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles grapple to hold it all together as the rest of New York City struggles to find equilibrium. The city's new dynamic means a new slate of challenges and opportunities. And while a dark threat lurks in the shadows of Mutant Town, several of the Turtles' closest allies separate themselves from the brothers.

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CONTINUED #2 CVR A LATTIE

APR231614 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CONTINUED #2 CVR B EASTMAN – 3.99

APR231615 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CONTINUED #2 CVR C DUTREIX – 3.99

APR231616 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CONTINUED #2 CVR D 10 COPY INCV LA – 3.99

APR231617 – TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADV CONTINUED #2 CVR E 25 COPY INCV LA – 3.99

(W) Erik Burnham (A / CA) Tim Lattie

The Rat King has gained the ability to control the Ninja Turtles! He's ordered Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo to go on a crime spree to benefit the rodents of the city while forcing Donatello to search for a way to return the Rat King's original powers. Things look grim for our heroes, but this is the second part of a two-part story so you know they're going to reverse the Rat King's control and put things right! The nostalgia-fueled Saturday morning-inspired adventures of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles continue in "The Turtle King, Part Two"!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

TMNT SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES TP VOL 01

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Tim Lattie

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles first appeared in 1984, but it wasn't until 1987 that a catchy theme song and action-packed cartoon helped make them a global phenomenon! Now discover four "lost episodes" that follow in the radical two-toed footsteps of the classic series. An unexpected power surge leaves the brothers trapped in a virtual training program, facing digital versions of their most fearsome foes, in "VR in Deep Trouble"! Next, a mysterious piece of tech transforms one of Krang's stone soldiers into a power ballad-belting rockstar, but how long will the change last? It's a hair metal adventure "For Those About to Rock"! Then Casey Jones gets superpowers, and he can't wait to up his crime-fighting game. But when Raph and the others learn his powers come at a cost, can they convince "Super Casey" to give them up? And finally, when Baxter Stockman injects Splinter with microscopic mousers, Donny will have to shrink himself down to save his sensei, in "Big Trouble in Master Splinter"!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 14.99

TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #4 CVR A SAKAI

APR231620 – TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #4 CVR B EASTMAN – 4.99

APR231621 – TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #4 CVR C 10 COPY INCV MYER – 4.99

APR231622 – TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #4 CVR D 25 COPY INCV B&W SAKAI – 4.99

APR231623 – TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #4 CVR E 50 COPY INCV PETERSEN – 4.99

APR231624 – TMNT USAGI YOJIMBO WHEREWHEN #4 CVR F 100 COPY B&W EASTMAN – 4.99

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

Lord Noriyuki's army recuperates from a fight with the Mogura Ninja clan. Meanwhile, General Usagi, the TMNT, and the Neko Ninja clan encounter dangerous clockwork spiders as they near Dr. WhereWhen's fortress! But are the mechanical foes the only ones prowling the forest?

In Shops: Jun 14, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #2 (OF 5) CVR A

APR231626 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #2 (OF 5) CVR B – 3.99

APR231627 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #2 (OF 5) CVR C – 3.99

APR231628 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #2 (OF 5) CVR D 25 COPY INCV – 3.99

APR231629 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #2 (OF 5) CVR E 50 COPY INCV – 3.99

APR231630 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #2 (OF 5) CVR F 100 COPY INCV – 3.99

APR231631 – TMNT VS STREET FIGHTER #2 (OF 5) CVR G 250 COPY INCV – 3.99

(W) Paul Allor (A) Ariel Medel (CA) TBD

Brought to you from IDW and Capcom, an event series teaming up two of the greatest martial arts groups in all of pop culture! The World Fighting Festival is serving up heaping helpings of disappointment for both the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Street Fighters.After a devastating loss-on a technicality, no less-a raging Raphael challenges Guile to an unsanctioned rematch in the streets of Atlantic City! Doesn't he know Guile is an actual Street Fighter?! As the Turtles and Street Fighters clash wills and skill on and off the tournament floor, enemies in the shadows conspire against them both!

In Shops: Jun 28, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RISE OF TMNT TP COMPLETE ADVENTURES

(W) Matthew K. Manning (A) Chad Thomas

The TMNT get an all-new look, new weapons, and awesome new powers in these comics based on the Nickelodeon animated series! Join the legendary heroes Raph, Leo, Donnie, and Mikey as these brothers discover the Hidden City beneath New York, learn amazing mystic ninja skills, battle absurd mutants…and always find time for a slice of their favorite pizza! Will the TMNT be able to master their new world, or will their new world master them? Collects Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issues #0-5, the three-issue miniseries Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Sound Off, and the never before collected short story "The Hidden City."

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 14.99

UNPETABLES TP

(W) Messner, Dennis

These two best friends have had enough of being petted! It's a non-stop zany middle-grade adventure as they bust out of the petting zoo and hit the road to find their destiny. Pigmund and Lizárdo are free! They recently "declared independence" from their petting zoo…. and now this pot-bellied pig and iguana are out to see the world. They are: The Unpetables – and they're available for temporary work as "freelance pets." But no matter what gigs the Unpetables may get, they have one very big rule: No More Petting!

In Shops: Jun 21, 2023

SRP: 9.99

