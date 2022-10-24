Snow White Zombie Apocalypse in Scout Comics January 2023 Solicits

After its recent success on Zoop, Snow White Zombie Apocalypse #1 by Brenton Lengel and Hyeondo Park gets a resolicit in Scout Comics January 2023 solicits and solicitations, alongside the launch of Kitsune #1 by Luca Frigerio and Emanuele Ercolani. Take a look at what's coming down the pipe.

SNOW WHITE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 5) (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221810

NOV221811 – SNOW WHITE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE #1 (OF 5) CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCK – 4.99

(W) Brenton Lengel (A / CA) Hyeondo Park

Snow White awakens to True Love's kiss… 28 days later. Shoulder-to-shoulder with his tough-as-nails paramour Rapunzel-the lovable-but-philandering Prince Charming braves the darkness of Snow White's enchanted forest in a desperate bid for survival. But how long can the pair hold out as the denizens of Grimm's Fairy Tales rise from their graves to devour the flesh of the living? A twice Ringo Award-nominated dark fantasy series.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KITSUNE #1 (OF 6) CVR A ERCOLANI

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221800

NOV221801 – KITSUNE #1 (OF 6) CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCK ERCOLANI – 4.99

(W) Luca Frigerio (A / CA) Emanuele Ercolani

Kitsunichi Shimitzu is a ronin, a samurai who has become masterless. After twelve years of absence, he returns to his native lands and discovers that his master's son is a weak man. Bandits terrorize the population, and strange rumors of a powerful enemy spread. Torn between past mistakes and a chance to redeem himself, Kitsunichi will have to fight for his life.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

AZZA THE BARBED #5 (OF 5)

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221791

(W) Pat Shand (A / CA) Rio Burton

Final Issue! Azza takes the fight to Karka with a secret plan to destroy the evil demonic god. However, The Cardinal's soul is regrowing within Azza and vies for control of her body. Can Azza play her part in the War of the Gods and destroy Karka before she loses everything?

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BONES OF THE GODS #2 (OF 6)

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221792

(W) Brenden Deneen (A / CA) Mauricio Melo

After the shocking and devastating events at the end of the previous issue, Esper finds herself on the run while dealing with strange, unpredictable new abilities. New allies and enemies emerge while everyone searches for the newest remnant of the Gods, which may just be the most powerful one ever discovered.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

CATEGORY ZERO CONFLICT #2

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221793

(W) Adem Kiamil (A / CA) Ton Lima

Phillip Patterson gets even closer to unravelling the truth about STRIX. Twenty years later, his son Jake has set in motion a series of events that can't be undone as he helps One Percenters escape from Omega. Meanwhile, Neve has disturbing visions of the future!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

DARKLAND #2 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221794

(W) Nicholas Black (A) Serg Acuna (CA) Victor Santos

Ex-bounty hunter Zed is released from prison on the condition that she track down and capture a mysterious young girl named Rose. But Zed isn't the only one looking for Rose-Enoch, a former friend of Rose's mother, sets out to rescue her from Zed's crosshairs. Meanwhile, Rose's life of solitude is interrupted when a strange boy crashes through her ceiling, injuring himself.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ETERNUS #2 (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221795

(W) Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis (A) Karl Moline, Andy Owens (CA) Rob Prior

Heracles tracks the Centurion he believes may have killed his father Zeus, bristling at having to stay sober and babysit Athena's 9-year-old blind priestess in the process – until Mina reveals her true nature and the real reason she was sent as his sidekick. Meanwhile, Dionysus seeks to regain his lost glory and the favor of the new Caesar Julian by turning water into wine on the day of his wedding to the Emperor's sister.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 5.99

FOREVER FORWARD #5 (OF 5) CVR A KIVELA

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221796

NOV221797 – FOREVER FORWARD #5 (OF 5) CVR B VAUGHAN – 4.99

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Arjuna Susini (CA) Sami Kivela

3045: Over one thousand years in the future. Genius scientist and flawed human Lewis Moody has risked it all to travel through the rise and fall of human civilization again and again, to finally find out if he will ever truly travel back to his original time. The answers lie a thousand years in the future with an enigmatic figure known as the Time Traveler. Witness the epic mind-bending conclusion of Forever Forward. Make the present yours, for the future is not guaranteed!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KILLCHELLA #2 (OF 4) CVR A ACUNA

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221798

NOV221799 – KILLCHELLA #2 (OF 4) CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCK HOUND – 4.99

(W) Mario Candelaria (A) Lautaro Havlovich (A / CA) Serg Acuna

It's showtime! The crew deals with the negative side of festival life as they prepare for Topanga Cornell's once in a lifetime performance. This is the hottest ticket in town that her fans would literally *kill* to attend.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

LIFE AND DEATH OF THE BRAVE CAPTAIN SUAVE #4

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221802

(W) Joseph Sieracki (A / CA) Kelly Williams

It's Stanley's song! In a touching issue, we learn more about Captain Suave's troubled sidekick, all while the Debonair Duo do their best to avoid being touched by a crazed, nude barbarian. Don't miss the issue Scout Comics HQ is calling "profanely poignant," prompting our beloved CEO to nearly resign from comics entirely!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MR EASTA #4

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221803

(W) Kit Wallis (A / CA) Kit Wallis

Kit Wallace should give himself a raise! The end is here and it's messy! More hyper-kinetic mayhem from the third-best assassin in the galaxy as the series concludes with a bombastic finale that's so satisfying you'll need a cigarette. Start your 2023 of with a bang… or several hundred bangs!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

ONCE OUR LAND COMPLETE TP

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221804

(W) Peter Ricq (A / CA) Peter Ricq

Set in 1830's Europe, Once Our Land is the story of 11-year-old Ingrid; a young girl forced to fend for herself in a ravaged city overrun by fearsome beasts from another world. It's in this cruel "past-apocalyptic" world where trust is in short supply that Ingrid forges an unlikely friendship with Fritz, a grizzled, old, eye-patched warrior. Together, Fritz and Ingrid embark on a dangerous journey to rid the city they love of the cruel beasts. Part light survival horror, part action, with strong heart and a healthy dose of levity-bringing humor, Once Our Land is an endearing tale of trust and friendship; a story about the power of community and standing united in the face of monstrous adversity.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 25.99

RED WINTER FALLOUT #2 (OF 4)

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221805

(W) Michael Gordon (A / CA) Alberto Massaggia

Joseph Winter has been saved from the jaws of death by a mysterious Russian woman named Darya Petukhof. Here's the thing, though – he has no idea who she is, nor why she cares if his head is still attached to his shoulders. Either way, he's now on the run with her, trying to stay one step ahead of Vasily Andropov's Chistyye Krovi gang, who are out for blood. Meanwhile, Detective Max Voronin continues to investigate the Oil Refinery massacre, and finds himself in contact with another mysterious woman-this one claiming to be an American podcaster researching Kapotnya's gangs for her show.

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

REDSHIFT #6 (OF 6) (RES)

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221806

(W) H.S. Tak (A) Brent David McKee (CA) Amancay Nahuelpan

Waiting for the voyagers to make it back home, Sebastian leads the assault against the Ministry of Mars. This existential war will decide whether mankind will endure on mars or fade into the dust of space. Humanity's last stand.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 5.99

ROAD TRIP TO HELL #3 CVR A MACCAGNI PEREYRA

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221807

NOV221808 – ROAD TRIP TO HELL #3 CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCKED FONTANILI – 4.99

NOV221809 – ROAD TRIP TO HELL #3 CVR C 50 COPY FONTANILI SPOT FOIL – 4.99

(W) Nicole D'Andria (CA) Joaquin Pereyra (A / CA) Monika Maccagni

Francis, Satan's designated successor as king of Hell (if someone else from Hell doesn't kill him before he gets there), must escape a hospital crawling with Nazis alongside his sister Star and Joan of Arc. To their dismay, they find out they have even bigger problems than Hitler and his goons! A new and dangerous woman enters the picture, followed by yet another infamous face! Will Francis survive with his moral compass intact?

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

THUD DOUBLE VISION MAGAZINE #4

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221812

(W) Bryan Peabe Odiamar (A / CA) Bryan Peabe Odiamar

Bo has a proposal to make to BDSM. It goes as well as everyone, except Bo, expects it to. The situation does open up new, and surprising, lines of communication.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 9.99

WEST MOON CHRONICLES #3

SCOUT COMICS

NOV221813

(W) Frank Jun Kim (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

After Sunny's attack leaves his grandfather comatose and Hanseng dying, Jae-Sun regroups with Maddie back at his childhood home. Beaten and exhausted, they formulate one last desperate plan to save their fallen companions and defeat Sunny once and for all. But Sunny has the Pearl of Corruption now, and she uses its profane power to create a new, very deadly-and very massive-dokkaebi ally to protect her. It's true what they say, "In Texas, everything's bigger."

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PHANTASMAGORIA #5 CVR A BOCARDO

BLACK CARAVAN

NOV221331

NOV221332 – PHANTASMAGORIA #5 CVR B 10 COPY UNLOCK WALTA – 4.99

(W) El Torres (A / CA) Joe Bocardo

With the ghosts of the Other Side plaguing London, Inspector Forrester and the psychic Sada have no choice but to ask for the help of the wounded Professor

Hawke because the wizard Drodd is possessed by the Intruders and has activated the Ghost Lens in a rather notorious location.

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99