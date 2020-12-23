Snyder & Daniel's Nocterra & Invincible Toys – Diamond Previews Cover

The January edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrives in comic shops and digitally on Wednesday, December 30th and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning March 2021. And the covers feature Scott Snyder and Tony S Daniel's new series Nocterra, as well as Invincible action figures on the back cover.

FRONT COVER: Ten years after the world was plunged into eternal darkness, humanity huddles in artificial light against the terrors in the dark in Scott Snyder and Tony S. Daniel's Nocterra from Image Comics.

BACK COVER: As Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley's Invincible comes to Netflix in a new animated series, Diamond Select Toys brings fans figures of Invincible and his father Omni-Man with the Invincible Deluse Action Figures.

CATALOG SPINE: Free Comic Book Day returns for its 20th-anniversary in 2021 on August 14th. Look for announcements on the Gold and Silver Sponsor titles and exclusive merchandise in the months ahead.

MARVEL PREVIEWS COVER: Aliens #1.

ORDER FORM COVER: Inspired by kung-fu movies and television, James Stokoe's Orphan and the Five Beasts (JAN210230) comes your way this spring from Dark Horse Comics.

January's Previews Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' Proctor Road Valley #1

· Dark Horse Comics' Critical Role: Tales of Exandria #1 and Orphan and the Five Beasts #1

· Dynamite Entertainment's Vampirella vs. Purgatori #1

· IDW Publishing's Canto II: The Hollow Men TP and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #1 Director's Cut

· Image Comics' Karmen #1 and Nocterra #1

· Marvel Comics' King in Black #5

Monthly Theme: Euro Comics: Comic books and graphic novels are produced around the world, and many of these companies and their creators export their works to the United States to a receptive audience, eager to consume comics from a foreign land. This month, PREVIEWS celebrates the "Language of Comic Books" with our Euro Comics theme, highlighting great new and classic comics and graphics novels from Europe and the UK.

CatBUZZ: This month PREVIEWS takes a look at Marvel Comics' new Alien series, based on the Fox film franchise, from Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Salvador Larroca; Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden's new horror series for Dark Horse Comics, Lady Baltimore; BOOM! Studios' look into the future of Joss Whedon's sci-fi western Firefly in Firefly: Brand New 'Verse; Renegade Game Miniatures' Scott Pilgrim miniatures game; and much more!

CatBUZZ Toys: Among the toys to look forward to in the next six months, McFarlane Toys' Mandarin Spawn 7-Inch Action Figure will take fans back to a critical period in the history of medieval China; PCS Collectibles' Transformer: Grimlock PVC Statue celebrates the beloved Dinobot; Hiya Toys offers Aliens fans the PREVIEWS exclusive Aliens: Burning Armored Personnel Carrier 1/18-Scale Vehicle; and other exciting products!

PREVIEWS Exclusive Merchandise: Every month PREVIEWS offers comics and merchandise you can find only in your local comic shop, and among this month's highlights are BOOM! Studios' Wynd Book 1: Flight of the Prince collection (JAN210987) and two Funko POP! figures, the POP! Marvel Heroes: King Deadpool on Throne Deluxe Vinyl Figure (JAN212184) and the POP! Marvel Heroes: Thanos of Earth-18138 6-Inch Vinyl Figure (JAN212238). Be sure to order these and other exclusive products through PREVIEWS at your local comic shop.

Indie Edge: This month, PREVIEWS talks with Maria Llovet about her work (BOOM! Studios' Luna and Faithless; Ablaze's Eros/Psyche, offered in this month's catalog), upcoming work (including Faithless III), and the books she's enjoying today.

Toy Talk: PREVIEWS talks to Diamond Select Toys sculptor James Muscarello about his work on the manufacturer's Batman: The Animated Series mini-busts, including the Batman The Animated Series: Batman with Batarang Bust (NOV201962), as well as his career, technique, and dream projects.

Editor's Note: In this month's Editor's Note, PREVIEWS editor Marty Grosser talks about this month's Euro Comics theme, ruminates on the upcoming Free Comic Book Day, and looks ahead to January 2022's landmark PREVIEWS #400.