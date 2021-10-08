Solicits for Death of Doctor Strange Finale and Bloodstone Tie-In

Who killed Doctor Strange? Well, besides an editorial mandate to sell more comics by shockingly killing off a popular character in an event shockingly named for shockingly killing off said popular character? Shockingly killing off a popular character in an eponymous event comic is one of Joe Quesada's 22 Cheap Sales-Boosting Gimmicks That Always Work, a set of guidelines for comic book publishing often used by Marvel to trick readers into purchasing comics due to FOMO rather than a desire to read and be entertained by the stories inside. But just because it's gimmickry that sells the book doesn't mean the book can't be good — it just means whether it is or not is irrelevant, because you know what they say about Marvel readers: there's one born every minute! Excelsior! Nevertheless, the revelation of Doctor Strange's killer and conclusion to this series could make all the difference as to whether the Marvel Universe is shaken to its foundations never to be the same again… well or poorly. And we'll find out in January when Death of Doctor Strange #5 hits stores.

From a Marvel.com press release:

Last week, fans witnessed the shocking murder of the Marvel Universe's Sorcerer Supreme in DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #1! Written by Jed MacKay with art by Lee Garbett, DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will be a five issue epic that explores the mystery behind Strange's demise and introduces the dangerous new threats that emerge when Earth is left without its' fierce mystical protector. The final issue of the series will arrive in January where the murderer's identity will be revealed! The Marvel Universe stands at the brink of destruction and the deadly new trio of villains, the Three Mothers and their master, the Peregrine Child, are about to claim victory. Will Strange's murderer have the last laugh? It all comes down to one last trick from the young, time-traveling Doctor Strange. MacKay, now signed as an exclusive writer for Marvel Comics, promises that this final chapter will open the door to an exciting future for Doctor Strange and Marvel's magical heroes.

Like how the slipped in that sly notice that Jed McKay is now a Marvel-exclusive writer? If Chris Claremont is any indication, that would mean we'll never see anything but one-shots and anthology contributions ever again. But McKay has a more optimistic outlook, as he's quoted in the press release saying:

THE DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE will be reaching its conclusion at #5, but its end will be the beginning for a whole new set of stories on the magic side of the Marvel Universe. The ups and downs of its five-month run have been a treasure to work on, but the folks at Marvel have been filling my pockets more exciting projects coming down the pike in the future, so stay tuned!

In addition to the finale to The Death of Doctor Strange, Marvel also revealed another tie-in, this one featuring Elsa Bloodstoned, and aptly titled The Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone.

Also coming in January will be DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE. Written by Tini Howard, currently redefining mutant magic in the pages of EXCALIBUR, with art by Ig Guara, this tie-in one shot will star the Bloodstone family.

Who better to defend Earth from magical invaders than monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone? Elsa is the best there is at what she does—tough, skilled and clever enough to handle any problem…except her brother, Cullen. The siblings will have to put their issues aside not only to protect Earth but also to welcome the latest addition to the Bloodstone clan: their long-lost SISTER! Her awesome set of powers and unique Blood gem have placed a target on her back, and the worst horrors from beyond this realm are on the hunt.

See the covers for both comics below.

On Sale 1/12

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE: BLOODSTONE #1

Written by TINI HOWARD

Art by IG GUARA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA On Sale 1/26

DEATH OF DOCTOR STRANGE #5 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by LEE GARBETT

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS