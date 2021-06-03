Solo Movie Comic Sells For $35 On eBay – War Of The Bounty Hunters

Yesterday's publication of Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters #1 has made quite an impact on the sales of the crossover. Firstly, expect a second printing sharpish. Secondly, expect a jump in demand for the second chapter of the main story, next week's Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #13 which is already seeing all cover price copies hoovered up on eBay and the price available start to double. And thirdly, take a look at the sales of the comic book adaptation of Solo: A Star Wars Story #1 from Marvel Comics. With Qi'ra playing a large role in War Of The Bounty Hunters and Solo: A Star Wars Story being deemed her first appearance – in comic books at least – then eBay does what eBay always does. Now copies have sold for up to $35. If you have a copy in your collection, it might be worth fishing it out.

Star Wars: The War Of The Bounty Hunters #1 revealed that on the way from the Empire to Jabba The Hutt's palace on Tatooine, the carbonised body of Han Solo was stolen by Crimson Dawn, led by Qi'ra. Making the series a sequel to Solo.

And causing all sorts of Star Wars fans to be suddenly a lot more interested in this crossover than otherwise. Here are details of next week's Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #13 continuing the story. I reckon there will be lines.

STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #13 WOBH
MARVEL COMICS
APR210961
(W) Sacks, Ethan (A) Paolo Villanelli (CA) Giuseppe Camuncoli
THE WOOKIEE ALWAYS WINS!  Hot on the trail of BOBA FETT, VALANCE and DENGAR run into a rather large obstacle-the mighty CHEWBACCA! Will T'ONGA escape the trap set by a mysterious organization out to upend the underworld? And who is the figure in the shadows hunting them all?!32 PGS./Rated TIn Shops: Jun 09, 2021 SRP: $3.99

