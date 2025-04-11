Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Superman, X-Men | Tagged: absolute, ultimate

Some Good News About Monthly Comics Sales In Comic Stores For 2025

Some good news about monthly comics sales in comic book stores for 2025, straight from the horses' mouths.

Article Summary Comic retailers report double-digit growth driven by popular single issues in Q1 2025.

Titles like Amazing Spider-Man and X-Men boost sales, alongside new lines and formations.

Stores see increased customer visits, with readers excited and engaging deeply with comics.

Cash transactions rise, indicating a shift in consumer behavior in comic stores.

Adam Freeman of Prana Direct Market Solutions posted "Heard from my 4th retailer this week reporting double digit growth in QTR1. All of them have said it's been single issues that are driving the growth." The emergence of the Absolute and Ultimate line, the Energon Universe, Turtles, Batman H2SH, as well as stalwarts such as Amazing Spider-Man and the X-Men books have been especially strong in recent months. And the feeling was shared in the thread as other comic book retailers stepped up to share their own experiences.

David Romeo of Comics On The Green, in Scranton, Philadelphia says "We had a great 1st quarter as well, and March finished especially strong."

of Comics On The Green, in Scranton, Philadelphia says "We had a great 1st quarter as well, and March finished especially strong." Carlos Camara of Gotham Central Comics and Collectibles in Ontario, Canada says, "Well make us your 5th store. Best Q1 in our 14 years!!"

of Gotham Central Comics and Collectibles in Ontario, Canada says, "Well make us your 5th store. Best Q1 in our 14 years!!" Shannon Live , at Bat City Comic Professionals in Bradenton, Florida: "We are up 16% over LY and up 25% to 2024's Q4. We have no cards, toys, or games, so that number is solely comic market specific data."

, at Bat City Comic Professionals in Bradenton, Florida: "We are up 16% over LY and up 25% to 2024's Q4. We have no cards, toys, or games, so that number is solely comic market specific data." Christina Blanch of Aw Yeah Comics in Muncie, Indiana says "New people are in the shop every day! We are selling! It's a great time for comics even with all the turmoil!"

of Aw Yeah Comics in Muncie, Indiana says "New people are in the shop every day! We are selling! It's a great time for comics even with all the turmoil!" Ryvre VonDoom of Goblin Market Manga & Curiosities, in Chicago, Illinois. says "Our single issue sales have nearly doubled! But we sell so few that we're not a useful data point."

of Goblin Market Manga & Curiosities, in Chicago, Illinois. says "Our single issue sales have nearly doubled! But we sell so few that we're not a useful data point." Kelly Anderson Heying of Buy Me Toys & Comics in Mishawaka, Indiana, says "Customers are excited about coming in for their comics again! They are reading and loving what they are reading! It's great to be able to engage this way so we can point them to other series, trades or whatever might be in print and on our shelf to interest them without scaring them

Off that we are trying to upsell or sell them on to something else, which ultimately is our goal, to keep them coming back"

of Buy Me Toys & Comics in Mishawaka, Indiana, says "Customers are excited about coming in for their comics again! They are reading and loving what they are reading! It's great to be able to engage this way so we can point them to other series, trades or whatever might be in print and on our shelf to interest them without scaring them Off that we are trying to upsell or sell them on to something else, which ultimately is our goal, to keep them coming back" Cristian Straub of Walt's Comics Shop in Berlin, Germany, says "Glad to see everyone else is doing well too! We're up a pretty wild double-digit percentage vs Q1/24. Year five of Walt's is shaping up to be a strong one… IF Rich is right about those tariff exemptions for book importers. Fingers crossed!"

of Walt's Comics Shop in Berlin, Germany, says "Glad to see everyone else is doing well too! We're up a pretty wild double-digit percentage vs Q1/24. Year five of Walt's is shaping up to be a strong one… IF Rich is right about those tariff exemptions for book importers. Fingers crossed!" Jeremy Shorr of Titan Comics, Dallas, Texas, says "Through the second half of 2024 we had been running at something like 2% of total receipts being paid in cash on a weekly basis with the remainder being credit cards. First quarter of 2025 that number is more like 15%-20% cash vs credit cards. Unsure what that means however its worth noting."

Though Tim Stoltzfus of More Fun Comics and Games, in Denton, Texas, had another axe to grind, saying says "TBH, I gave on comparative growth long ago. Every single category (this goes for games, toys, even new releases of supplies that are themed) is so reliant on publishers releasing new product people actually want and I have zero control over that. So I stay focused on what I can control. For example, we're coming up on the two year anniversary of Knight Terrors. If I comp May and June 23 to what May and June 25 "should" do, the only lesson to take is "Man, if I ever get wind of DC thinking about shutting off their main line for two months again, I'm sending a box full of Knight Terrors and Convergence stock to the offices."

DC, take note… but any more for any more?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!