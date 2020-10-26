Something Is Killing The Children #1 Gets 7th Foil Printing For LCSD

As we informed you over the weekend, in partnership with ComicsPRO, publishers have started announcing their offerings for Local Comic Shop Day 2020. Boom Studios has come in aggressively with five full foil variant covers which are all FOCing today – and one in particular caught our attention. While the other four covers are all for issues releasing in November, Boom is also reprinting Something Is Killing The Children #1 by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edara. This makes an edition, of the red hot debut issue available to fans, collectors, and speculators for the first time in 9 months. Basically, it's a seventh printing.

As we reported earlier, Something Is Killing The Children single issue sales have had a remarkable upward trajectory with issue #11 being the highest ordered issue to date. Issue #12 FOCs this week alongside the new Local Comic Shop Day edition of issue #1, which should make for some Big Tynion Energy indeed. And we hear that a 2nd printing of issue #10 is on deck for the week after, continuing the trend of increased orders and immediate back-to-back sellouts on the series that influencers continue to refer to as "the next Walking Dead".

Meanwhile, the aftermarket buzz and sales prices are reaching new heights with influencers like Indie Spotlight of CBSI wondering how high, raw copies of the first printing of issue #1 will end up going for? Just this past weekend, copies of first printings of issue #1 have sold for $199, $170, and $135. Now in the past, non-first prints would not have attracted much attention from collectors and speculators, but with 3rd printings going for $45, 4th printings fetching $30, 5th printings going for $20, and even a 6th printing selling for $95 it's clear there are still unmet demand for fans who need to have a copy of the first issue in their collection…or a complete set of all things Erica Slaughter. Even harder to secure are some of the retailer exclusives for Something Is Killing The Children like this Black Cape Comics exclusive for issue #1 which sold for $485, their issue #2 exclusive pulled in $400, or this later exclusive for issue #12 which fetched $130, while the full foil variant from Sanctum Sanctorum can get you $200. The bottom line is that Something Is Killing The Children variants seem to be the hottest, surest bet in the aftermarket these days.

And in an interesting turn of events, Boom has informed retailers that no retailer exclusives will be available for any of the Local Comic Shop Day exclusives, meaning that retailers, readers, and collectors will have one version of each book to focus their attention on.

Even as Something Is Killing The Children will be leading the pack in interest, one does wonder if the full foil variant covers of Mighty Morphin #1 & Power Rangers #1, already over 138,000 copies in advance orders, will drive the combined sales to over 150,000 copies?

Alongside Boom's Local Comic Shop Day editions, We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2 ramps up to a 3rd printing on FOC today as well. It's early yet, but the Al Ewing & Simone Di Meo series certainly has the potential to capture the market's attention in a way similar to Something Is Killing The Children. It certainly seems worth placing a bet or two on, right?

All five of Boom's Local Comic Shop Day variants for Mighty Morphin #1, Power Rangers #1, Dune: House Atreides #2, Lumberjanes #75, and Something Is Killing The Children #1, along with Something Is Killing The Children #12 and We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2 3rd printing FOC today Monday, October 26th.