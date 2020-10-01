Something Is Killing The Children #11 Outsells Issue #1

Last year, when Something Is Killing The Children by James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edara debuted it shattered Boom Studios' previous FOC sales on an original series debut. But those record-breaking orders weren't enough and the first issue went through six printings to meet demand, making Something Is Killing The Children the second Boom series to break into their 50K Club. The second, third, and fourth issues each went through multiple printings as well.

Since then we've covered how Something Is Killing The Children has continued to heat up the aftermarket with speculators as well as grow its readership with sales increasing well into the second arc. Like Once & Future before it, the sales demand has been so strong that Boom has had to go back to press on issues #7 & #8. I also understand second printings of issues #9 & #10 are coming sooner rather than later due to rapid sellouts, even as new Boom originals like Seven Secrets #1 and We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 head to fourth printings.

But now that Big Tynion Energy has hit an unprecedented level as the final orders for Something Is Killing The Children #11 have not only come in higher than the final orders for Something Is Killing The Children #1, but are higher than issue #1's total sales with all 6 printings combined at 60,929 copies.

For those keeping score at home, it means that Something Is Killing The Children has increased in sales by 45,000 copies in just 5 issues. And while the second half of the first unofficial Boom/Image crossover – the 1-in-100 "Department of Slaughter" variant cover by Martin Simmonds – no doubt helped drive some of those orders, the fact that each issue keeps increasing in sales and selling out indicates new readers are still jumping onto the series. This upward trajectory in single-issue sales is reminiscent of another comic shop phenomenon, The Walking Dead.

And while The Walking Dead was outselling its issue #1 sales in roughly half the time when it reached issue #6, it took the comics juggernaut almost 100 issues to start selling over 50,000 copies… right around the time the TV show debuted on AMC. Something Is Killing The Children was one of the series cited as part of Boom's first look announcement with Netflix, leading many to believe that the series is on a shortlist for adaptation at the streamer. It makes one wonder, how much higher Something Is Killing The Children sales could go with a Netflix announcement?

For now, the question remains if there will be enough copies of Something Is Killing The Children #11 in the market, or will see another sellout and the series continue to rocket along The Walking Dead path?