Something Is Killing The Children Stops Something Killing The Adults

So, what face coverings are the fashionable comic book readers wearing this pandemic season? Given that Eve Slaughter is consistently wearing a notable teeth-smile bandana in Something Is Killing The Children, wouldn't an official version be apt at this time? James Tynion IV wrote on his newsletter this week

HEY! WHY AREN'T SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN BANDANAS AVAILABLE ON YOUR WEBSTORE?!

Because they have been officially been licensed to the amazing folks at THE AFFIRMATIVE CLOTHING COMPANY!

But they are on sale now, and available to order! These are a little more functional than the Bandanas we gave out at NYCC last year. So if you're looking to be decked out like Erica Slaughter while you move, masked through this bizarre year, we've got you(r face) covered.

From what I understand, these will be available through Diamond, too, if you're a shop and want to put in an order. Stay tuned for more news from Boom! Studios.