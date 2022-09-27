Something Is Killing The Children's David Mack Pack Is Back, For NYCC

David Mack will have a new Something Is Killing The Children Mack Pack, exclusive to New York Comic-Con, his fourth such pack featuring his own exclusive David Mack covers of Something Is Killing The Children, five issues, #16-#20 from 2021, before the series took a break. The exclusive pack will be on sale in two locations at the show, Kirby's Comic Art in Artists Alley, taking rows H to I, with table numbers 19 to 28. And at the Whatnot booth 2357 in the main hall at Javits Convention Center.

Whatnot will also have an exclusive signing/streaming event with David Mack on the opening Thursday, live from New York Comic Con between 5 to 6pm on the virtual Whatnot main stage.

Previously, David Mack has put three Mack packs out, but Lee Garbett seemed to take the #16-#20 cover slot for this sort of thing. Instead, it looks like Kirby's Comic Art and WhatNot were saving the David Mack exclusive covers for this NYCC. There will also be a ratio fine art print, titled as Extra in the folder, which will be randomised in packs at a 1:20 ratio. So, with 1,250 David Mack pack sets printed, only 63 packs will include a fine art print.

