Lee Garbett's SIKTC Slaughter Pack Covers Spells It Out For Fans

The SIKTC phenomenon that is the Eisner Award-winning Something Is Killing The Children continues to roll on and on. James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera's franchise recently hit 25 issues with the milestone issue selling out and going to a second printing the week after release. And while the main series is taking a break until November, when issue #26 will return to reveal the fall out from the milestone 25th issue's shocking ending, there's still plenty to keep fans of the Slaughterverse occupied in the ensuing months.

Something Is Killing The Children's sister series, House of Slaughter, is currently going strong with its "Scarlet" arc which will continue through October. But also keeping fan and collector interest high are two new "Slaughter Packs." Originally released as a trilogy of special edition single issue packs with a series of 15 covers by all-star artist David Mack, publisher Boom Studios is continuing the packs… and bringing in new artists.

The fourth Slaughter Pack reprints all 5 issues of the origin of Erica Slaughter (issues #16-20) with covers by BRZRKR cover artist Lee Garbett in September. What has flown under the radar until now is that the cover art by Garbett has a hidden message. The art itself spells out the abbreviation for Something Is Killing The Children – SIKTC – which we must confess is rather clever. Collectors love their homage covers, portrait covers, and connecting covers… will letter form cover grab them the same way?

Speaking of portrait covers… in October, Boom will release the first House of Slaughter Pack #1 reprinting the first five issues of that series with new art by Marvel and Image cover artist Well-Bee featuring members of the Order of St. George.

That coupled with new official cosplay-ready House of Slaughter bandanas being released September through November, it's going to be hard to get away from SIKTC this Fall in your local comic shop.

If you want to complete your SIKTC collection, you'll want to pre-order your copy of Something Is Killing The Children Slaughter Pack #4 today, Monday, August 22nd from your local comic shop. Pack #1 and #3 are already sold out, and as I understand it, Boom isn't overprinting these by a large quantity, so they aren't likely to be available for long. Don't say we didn't spell it out for you.

HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER PACK (BUNDLE)

BOOM! STUDIOS

AUG220319

(W) James Tynion IV, Tate Brombal (A) Chris Shehan, Werther Dell'Edera (CA) Well-Bee

House of Slaughter gets the Slaughter Pack treatment readers know and love from Something is Killing the Children!

Collecting the entire first arc, "The Butcher's Mark," discover the tragic origins of Aaron Slaughter, as well as the sinister inner workings of the organization that molded Erica into the monster hunter she is today.

Featuring a stunning new cover for each issue by artist Well-Bee (Nita Hawkes' Nightmare Blog, Marvels X)!In Shops: Oct 19, 2022

SRP: $39.99