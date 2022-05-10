Sonic the Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome #4 Preview: CYN

Doctor Starline must be a wrestling fan because in this preview of Sonic the Hedgehog: Imposter Syndrome #4, he wants to Control his Narrative. Hey, if Austin Aires can do it, why not Doctor Starline? Check out the preview below.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG: IMPOSTER SYNDROME #4

IDW PUBLISHING

MAR220486

MAR220487 – SONIC HEDGEHOG IMPOSTER SYNDROME #4 (OF 4) CVR B HAINES – $3.99

(W) Ian Flynn (A) Thomas Rothlisberger (CA) Mauro Fonseca

The road to issue #50 continues here! Enjoy a TEN-ISSUE-LONG adventure leading up to the EPIC SHOWDOWN in milestone issue #50.

Mission: take Eggtropolis. Dr. Starline, Surge, and Kit are ready to finally set Starline's master plan in motion. They've trained and planned extensively, but will Eggman bumble his way into a victory or has the time come for another to take his throne?

In Shops: 5/11/2022

SRP: $3.99

