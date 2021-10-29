Soul Plumber #2 Preview: Should Have Called a Professional

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, the Bleeding Cool feature where we "enhance" the weekly Marvel and DC previews with clickbait headlines and our trademark witty commentary. Soul Plumber #2 is in stores on Tuesday, and as it turns out, Soul Plumbing is just about as easy to DIY as actual plumbing. Which is to say, Edgar should definitely have just sucked it up and called in a professional. Because he's really screwed this up, and left a…. wait for it… plumber's crack between dimensions! I'll be here all night, folks. I have nothing better to do. Check out the preview below.

DC HORROR PRESENTS SOUL PLUMBER #2 (OF 6)

DC Comics

0921DC127

0921DC128 – DC HORROR PRESENTS SOUL PLUMBER #2 (OF 6) CVR B KELLEY JONES CARD STOCK VAR (MR) – $4.99

(W) Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, Ben Kissel (A/CA) John McCrea

After stealing blueprints from the Soul Plumbers in an attempt to build an exorcism machine, Edgar Wiggins has instead opened a portal that has pulled a homicidal inter-dimensional being into our world that has not only left carnage in its wake, but has left Edgar questioning his faith.

In Shops: 11/02/2021

SRP: $3.99

