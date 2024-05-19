Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Thunderful, Video Games | Tagged: SteamWorld Heist II

SteamWorld Heist II Offers New Story Deep Dive Video

Thunderful Publishing has a new video out for SteamWorld Heist II, as they take a deeper look at the story for this entry.

New adventures await on the Great Sea Shard, with perilous treasures to find.

Captain Leeway leads Steambots against a water crisis threatening their world.

Strategic gameplay with real-time naval combat, raiding, and crew upgrades.

Indie game developer and publisher Thunderful released a second deep dive video this past week for SteamWorld Heist II, this time going over the game's story. The four-and-a-half-minute video explores what has taken place since the first game, as you'll be heading off on a new expansive journey where the high seas bring you all sorts of new adventures. You and your shipmates will head off onto the Great Sea Shard, where there's plenty of treasure to be found but perils to overcome in the process. Enjoy the video as the game will arrive on August 8, 2024.

SteamWorld Heist II

All is not well on the waves; a crisis is brewing. A water crisis! Mysteriously, this precious resource has turned deadly, corroding metal limbs and mechanical hearts. Take charge as Captain Leeway joined by his ragtag crew of Steambots to uncover the enigmatic menace threatening the Great Sea. As Captain, you hold the fate of your crew in your hands. Equip them with different weapons, customize their abilities and equipment, and use the rich job system to overcome any challenge that comes your way. From seasoned veterans to eager recruits, your crew looks to you for guidance as you navigate the dangers of the Great Sea.

In the heat of battle, precision is key. Take aim and let your shots ricochet with deadly accuracy. Every move counts as you strategize your way to victory, using your environment to your advantage and bouncing bullets off surfaces to outmaneuver your enemies. Set sail and explore the vast ocean blue, where adventure, mystery, and danger await beyond each breaking wave… Engage in real-time naval combat, raid enemy bases, and seize valuable loot to bolster your crew's strength. And when the battles are won, take respite at one of the lively bars where you can relax, upgrade your gear and crew, and forge new alliances with fellow bots.

