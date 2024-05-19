Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

Cyborg Superman Goes Online with New McFarlane Toys Figure

Step into the growing DC Multiverse once again with McFarlane Toys as Cyborg Superman from the New 52 run has arrived

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a new Cyborg Superman figure from the New 52 series.

Zor-El, as the altered Cyborg Superman, seeks redemption and vengeance.

Figure features robotic enhancements and comes with a flight stand and art card.

Pre-orders open for the detailed 7-inch DC Multiverse scale figure at $22.99.

A new enemy of Superman has just landed at McFarlane Toys as they step into the growing DC Multiverse once again. Coming to life after the events of Flashpoint in DC Comics, the concept of Cyborg Superman underwent quite a few changes, moving away from Hank Henshaw and leaning more towards Zor-El. Zor-El is the father of Supergirl and the uncle of Kal-El, but he has actually survived the destruction of Krypton. He did this by merging his consciousness with Hank Henshaw, the original Cyborg Superman. This truth leads to new character stories, changing his usual tactic of intergalactic destruction to a more intricate blend of redemption and vengeance.

Cyborg Superman has been found teaming up with other villains, losing his humanity in the process, and is now back thanks to McFarlane Toys. A modified Superman sculpt is featured here with newly added robotic elements, like a massive right hand, robotic chest, new head sculpt, and torn cape. Cyborg Superman is ready to put the Man and Woman of Steel in their place in July 2024, and pre-orders are already starting to arrive online for $22.99.

Cyborg Superman (New 52) Enters the Multiverse

"After Flashpoint, Superman's uncle Zor-El, escaped Krypton's destruction, thanks to the Collector of Worlds, Brainiac. Subjected to cybernetic augmentations that deranged his personality, Zor-El became Cyborg Superman—Brainiac's scout for a stronger species in the universe. He attempted to conquer Earth, battling Superman and his own daughter Kara Zor-El, but somehow escaped the black hole doom that befell Brainiac. Also surviving the Rebirth event, Cyborg Superman reanimated the dead Krytponians of Argo City and again attacked Earth, only to be defeated by Supergirl and Superman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes a flight stand.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!