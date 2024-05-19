Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: giratina, Lost Origin, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In May 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Lost Zone-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Lost Origin in April 2024.

Article Summary May 2024 Pokémon TCG Value Watch highlights Lost Origin set values on TCGPlayer.

Giratina V Alternate Art sees a staggering $150 value increase this month.

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare leads Trainer Gallery subset gains.

Explore up-to-date coverage of Pokémon TCG trends and future set reveals.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in May 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $463.06 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 180/196: $139.12 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $40.58 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/196: $22.30 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 184/196: $17.34 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 212/196: $14.86 Lost Vacuum Gold Secret Rare 217/196: $11.07 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $10.62 Giratina V Full Art 185/196: $9.54 Collapsed Stadium Gold Secret Rare 215/196: $8.38

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $49.40 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $31.40 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $6.36 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $5.60 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter TG27/TC30: $5.40

We are seeing the Umbreon-ification of Giratina V Alternate Art in a major way. Just this month, this card has increased $150 in value. Both this and the Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies are becoming all-time iconic chase cards. Notably, Aerodactyl V Alternate Art also jumped $40 in value while Rotom V Alternate Art increased by $10. The Trainer Gallery is also seeing big jumps with Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare increasing in value by $20.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

