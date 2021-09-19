Source Point Press Launches 3 Bloody Comics In December 2021 Solicits

Source Point Press continues to be the little comics publisher who could, launching three titles in their December 2021 solicitations, Rise of Dracula #1 by Rich Davis and Puis Calzada, Bloody Sunset #1 by Mark D'anna and Arjuna Susini, and Second Place #1 by Ben Goldsmith and Ed Smith. Here are their full December 2021 solicits and solicitations.

RISE OF DRACULA #1 (OF 6) CVR A VALERIO (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211741

OCT211742 – RISE OF DRACULA #1 (OF 6) CVR B SANCHEZ (MR) – 3.99

(W) Rich Davis (A) Puis Calzada (CA) Keyla K. Valerio

Rejoice! For the great purge is upon you. Come and see! Nations shall fall. Every human shall be held to account. Witness the rise of Dracula! By her blood will the world be born anew!

Chapter two in Rich Davis' award winning Dracula nightmare continues with "Rise of Dracula." Soon to be a television series! In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: 3.99

BLOOD ON SUNSET #1 (OF 5) CVR A SUSINI (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211743

(W) Mark D'anna (A / CA) Arjuna Susini

It's June 20th, 1947. Former cop Clint Braddock is drinking at a bar on Sunset Boulevard when he gets a call from his ex-girlfriend, Beverly. Bugsy Siegel's just been murdered, and she found the body. She's terrified and needs his help. Fast. Braddock arrives to find the aftermath of a violent, sadistic murder. Not your typical mob hit. It almost looks like the work of…Eaters. Amidst the carnage, Braddock finds evidence that someone may be trying to pin the murder on him. Braddock is part Eater, and he's spent years keeping his true nature hidden. But it looks like someone knows what he is, and is using it to implicate him in the biggest crime to hit Los Angeles in decades. Now, the seat of power in the criminal underworld is up for grabs, and rumors of a Vampire crime syndicate emerging as major players look disturbingly plausible. As Braddock is pulled deeper into the hunt for Siegel's killer, he'll find he's either the ideal ally for the Vampire cause, or the perfect weapon to stop it. It all depends on where his loyalties lie.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021 SRP: 3.99

SECOND PLACE #1 (OF 4) CVR A FOSGITT

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211744

OCT211745 – SECOND PLACE #1 (OF 4) CVR B GUILLORY – 3.99

(W) Ben Goldsmith (A) Ed Smith (CA) Jay P. Fosgitt

This is a mockumentary comic about body-building aliens and life choices. This send-up of the comic genre, inspired by Christopher Guest movies, begs to ask the question "Who really comes in 2nd place?"

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021 SRP: 3.99

TALES FROM THE DEAD ASTRONAUT #2 (OF 3)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211750

(W) Jonathan Thompson (A) Jorge Luis Gabotto (CA) jorge luis Gabotto

A Rockstar stumbles drunk through the night. In a realm of steel and blood a shadow breaks through the light! Words echo through space with meaning. Scientists tool away. The dead rise. Continue to explore the TALES FROM THE DEAD ASTRONAUT!

"I truly love the concept here – a decaying astronaut, drifting aimlessly in space, befriending fickle Tardigrades, and regaling us with strange tales… What's not to love?"

– Liam Sharp (The Brave and the Bold, Batman, Wonder Woman)

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

TWIZTID HAUNTED HIGH ONS CURSE OF GREEN BOOK #2 (OF 4) CVR A

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211746

OCT211747 – TWIZTID HAUNTED HIGH ONS CURSE OF GREEN BOOK #2 (OF 4) CVR B – 3.99

(W) Dirk Manning (A / CA) Marianna Pescosta

At the behest of Lady Homshabom, Jamie, Paul, and Felicia are now in pursuit of The Green Book and must confront the Voodoo King at his hidden lair to get it… but what dangers lurk in the farthest reaches of Marsh Lagoon?

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BOSTON METAPHYSICAL SOCIETY BOOK OF DEMONS ONE SHOT

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211748

(W) Madeleine Holly-Rosing (A) Gwynn Tavares

When Erin, Caitlin's mother, discovers her daughter can control a demon, she is outraged. In her mind, only a Great House has the right to such power, but who will listen to a poor Irish woman? House Lowell will. For Alice Lowell has inherited an old Puritan journal which describes how to find and enslave a demon, but she needs a psychic to do it. Kidnapping Caitlin is the first step in a plan to rid her husband's House of debt. But with a demon to do their bidding, her ambitions will be limitless. The Book of Demons can be read as a standalone story, but also acts as a continuation of the hit comic "Boston Metaphysical Society: Ghosts and Demons."

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 4.99

BOSTON METAPHYSICAL SOCIETY TP VOL 01 2ND PTG

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211749

(W) Madeleine Holly-Rosing (A) Emily Hu

The year is 1895. Imagine an alternate Steampunk history where ghosts and demons are a normal part of life. Families known as "Great Houses" control the economy of the Great States of America and the middle- and lower-class Irish's sole purpose is not to only serve them, but to rid their lives of supernatural beings. This is the story of an ex-Pinkerton detective, a spirit photographer, and a genius scientist who work together to battle these supernatural forces. They are the Boston Metaphysical Society. Wish them luck. They are going to need it.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 19.99

WILD BULLETS #2 (OF 3)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211751

(W) Gregory Wright (A) Various (CA) Stan Yak, Robert Nugent

Merry Christmas, you filthy animals!

At the Bullet family Christmas, secrets are revealed, and plenty of shots are fired. Plus, there's a car chase, a crooked boxing match, dinosaurs, aliens, and a time bomb under the tree. Will the Bullets survive? Will the world? What's in this eggnog, anyway?

Each of the family of pulp adventurers takes a turn telling the story, and the genres and art styles switch up for the different siblings: adventure, crime, science fiction, and horror. Plus, Mom and Dad throw in western and war stories!

'Tis the season to give Wild Bullets a chance. You'll be glad you gave them a shot!

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 4.99

WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE #3 (OF 3) CVR A WERNER (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211752

OCT211753 – WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE #3 (OF 3) CVR B QUACKENBUSH (MR) – 3.99

(W) Joshua Werner (A) Damien Torres (CA) Joshua Werner

Chapter Three: Alive

In this finale of the first volume of The Winchester Mystery House, Sarah Winchester and her niece go to battle with a powerful railroad magnate. When the battle goes too far, someone in the house finds themselves in terrible danger and the house unleashes absolute Hell for all those within.

Joshua Werner delivers edge-of-your-seat tension and surprising reveals in this volume finale of the horror comic inspired by true events and the legendary Winchester Mystery House.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

YUKI VS PANDA #5 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211754

(W) Graham Misuriak (A) A.L. Jones

Yuki's sure-fire victory in the school Olympics is threatened when strange, unfamiliar feelings for the new student begin to distract her. Seeking relationship advice from her peers results in bodily injury, fire, and time-traveling robots, (your usual stuff); however,nothing can prepare her for what happens next.

In Shops: Dec 22, 2021

SRP: 3.99

UNBORN #4 CVR A HOUSE (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211755

OCT211756 – UNBORN #4 CVR B RAGAZZONI (MR) – 3.99

(W) Frank Gogol (A) Ev Cantada (CA) Maan House

Alone and faced with a bigger, more dangerous alien horde, Mia must find a way to save her unborn child. But even if she can, the Alien Queen is lurking. What chance does she possibly have against the ten-story terror? Well, there's a reason the ship's called "The Goliath." Everything comes to a head as the final issue of 2021's sci-fi indie hit arrives – and nothing will prepare you for how this story ends.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

GOOD BOY #2 (OF 3) CVR A BRADSHAW (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211757

OCT211758 – GOOD BOY #2 (OF 3) CVR B FRANCAVILLA (MR) – 3.99

(W) Garrett Gunn (A) Kit Wallis (CA) Nick Bradshaw

With the entirety of the Vadicci Family hunting him down, Flint Sparks turns to old friends for help.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BROKEN GARGOYLES VOL 2 SIN AND VIRTUE (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211759

(W) Bob Salley, Christina Blanch (A) Stan Yak, Ken Perry

While Prescott and his band of brothers seek out the family of their fallen friend, they will face down villainous bankers looking to take over all the farm lands for their own profits. All the while, Manco and the Marshall are closing in and everyone will face the demons of the past coming quick to haunt them.

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 11.99

TOUCHING EVIL #19 (MR)

SOURCE POINT PRESS

OCT211760

(W) Dan Dougherty (A) Dan Dougherty

A mother. A son. One is dead. All that is left is revenge, and revenge may cost more than anyone could pay. The current bearer of the curse that kills evil with a mere touch of the hand is haunted by the ghost of their loved one. But when that ghost wants revenge against the killers responsible, the dead may find new ways to torment the living. And a conspiracy theorist radio host caught in the middle learns that one of his most ludicrous stories is in fact true and may damn him forever. Do not sleep on Touching Evil as it nears its epic conclusion in #21

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 3.99