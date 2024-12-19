Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dynamite | Tagged: jonny quest, space ghost

Space Ghost Crossover With Jonny Quest In March 2025

Space Ghost Crossover With Jonny Quest, Space Quest, by Joe Caseyt and Sebastián Píriz from Dynamite in March 2025.

Dynamite has been publishing Space Ghost and Jonny Quest comics of late, part of a license from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products. Now Dynamite is to publish their first crossover between such properties by Jonny Quest creative team of Joe Casey and Sebastián Píriz. With the last page of their Jonny Quest #5 published yesterday hinting at the nature of the Space Ghost cross-over… with covers by Mark Spears, Joshua Middleton, Derek Chew, Ben Oliver, and Chad Hardin.

"Critically acclaimed author Joe Casey (Adventures of Superman, WildCATs) and electrifying artist Sebastián Píriz first had their own team-up for the well received Jonny Quest series. Casey's inventive take on the characters and stories was lauded as a perfect blend of timeless respect for the classic animated masterpiece, and with his own stylistic twists that have made him one of the most celebrated comic writers of the modern age. Píriz's kinetic artwork was a seamless match, channeling the clean, deliberate aesthetics of original designer and comics mastermind Alex Toth and the animation that followed. Now the two are continuing that momentum, and leveling up by bringing in another juggernaut of the Hanna-Barbera legacy in Space Ghost. For the Quest Family, their legend is built on how far they'll go in the spirit of adventuring, exploration, and discovery. Their latest mission is their biggest and farthest yet — literally out of this world! "It was easy to look at the two concepts and see how they could fit together, how they could bounce off each other, and what kind of story would serve to honor both of them," said writer Joe Casey. "Everyone will be there. It's a crossover of concepts as much as it is of the characters. And the basic hook of the story is something that I can't believe has never been done before. Once you see it, it's so gloriously obvious that it just feels right."

"The crew of Jonny, his father Dr. Benton Quest, protector Race Bannon, adopted brother Hadji, and beloved canin companion Bandit are brought in to investigate a mysterious spacecraft found by the government and brought to Area 51, almost assuredly extraterrestrial. Typically where there's a UFO, its pilots are not too far away. Which is complicated when this crashed craft is under the jurisdiction of the cop of the cosmos, Space Ghost! So what happens when the Defender of the Spaceways and the world's most famous boy adventurer cross paths? The greatest entertainment event of the 21st century, that's what, and a delectable treat for fans of these timeless legends across all generations! The creative team is complemented by a legion of stars-soaring variant covers by top-flight artists including Mark Spears – creator of the smash hit Mark Spears' Monsters, Joshua Middleton, Derek Chew, Ben Oliver, and Chad Hardin. Plus, an incentive cover for collectors by the legendary Mark Bagley! In addition to the new series, the collection of Casey and Píriz's initial tale of Jonny and company is also set for March. Available in both hardcover and paperback formats, Jonny Quest: Time Flies compiles issues #1-5 of the acclaimed series, as well as a complete cover gallery."

Space Ghost: Jomnny Quest: Space Quest #1 will be published in March 2025.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!