Space Usagi & Quick Stops in Dark Horse November 2023 Solicits

Space Usagi: Death & Honor by Stan Sakai, Quick Stops II by Kevin Smith and Ahmed Raafat, Mortal Terror by Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon and Peter Bergting, Count Crowley: Mediocre Midnight Monster Hunter by David Dastmalchian and Lukas Ketner all launch in Dark Horse's November 2023 solicits and solicitations.

SPACE USAGI DEATH & HONOR #1 CVR A BOO

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231179

SEP231180 – SPACE USAGI DEATH & HONOR #1 CVR B GARBOWSKA – 4.99

SEP231181 – SPACE USAGI DEATH & HONOR #1 CVR C 10 COPY MEYER – 4.99

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Emi Fujii (CA) Sweeney Boo

The rabbit ronin's classic adventure in space-now in color! As the general of Lord Shirohoshi's space fleet, it's Usagi's responsibility to keep the lord and his heir safe. Now tasked with the education and protection of the lord's heir, Usagi must remain vigilant at all times to protect the heir from a murderous plot and an unexpected betrayal.

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 4.99

QUICK STOPS 2 #1 CVR A GONZALEZ

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231175

SEP231176 – QUICK STOPS 2 #1 CVR B CHOGRIN – 3.99

(W) Kevin Smith (A) Ahmed Raafat (CA) Nate Gonzalez

Kevin Smith and his Secret Stash Press bring you the seedy, sexy, sensational origin of the Askewniverse's sacred cow: Mooby the Golden Calf! Learn the udder truth about an American icon when a young podcaster tries to milk Mooby creator Nancy Goldruff for the bovine's beginnings, only to meat a cow tale so shocking, it turns her brain to hamburger.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

MORTAL TERROR #1 CVR A BERGTING

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231170

SEP231171 – MORTAL TERROR #1 CVR B MIGNOLA – 4.99

(W) Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon (A / CA) Peter Bergting

A vampire-flipped Dracula in which mortality means life… and life means death. Vampires Jonathan Harker, Lucy Westenra, and Mina Murray live in underground London, trying to keep the undead city safe from the rumored mortals above who seek to give them life, only to kill them. But when the authorities refuse to believe mortals, let alone the mysterious Count Dracula, are anything more than myth, they are on their own to keep their city eternally dead.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

COUNT CROWLEY MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #1 CVR A KETN

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231156

SEP231157 – COUNT CROWLEY MEDIOCRE MIDNIGHT MONSTER HUNTER #1 CVR B – 4.99

(W) David Dastmalchian (A / CA) Lukas Ketner

A dead werewolf would have made Jerri Bartman feel victorious just a few days ago. But this deceased beast was her friend and our beloved monster hunter is shocked and depressed. The return of her predecessor brings no consolation and now there's a ghoulish child-snatcher on the loose in Beloit… Holly Halloween, Count Crowley! Things are really getting batty!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 4.99

BLACK HAMMER END #4 CVR A WARD

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231154

SEP231155 – BLACK HAMMER END #4 CVR B ZONJIC – 3.99

(W) Jeff Lemire (A / CA) Malachi Ward

As the hellamental monsters are unleashed upon Spiral City by the world destroyer Anti-God, the heroes and villains of the world unite to put an end to this madness once and for all. Black Hammer: The End is the next era of the Black Hammer Universe; a six-issue event series by Jeff Lemire and Malachi Ward that pulls the Black Hammer world into crisis.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #2 CVR A REBELKA

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231158

SEP231159 – CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #2 CVR B ALAN LOVE – 3.99

SEP231160 – CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #2 CVR C TOMMASO – 3.99

SEP231161 – CYBERPUNK 2077 XOXO #2 CVR D CHOW – 3.99

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Jakub Rebelka

Staring down the barrel of a gun, it all ends in an instant. With both Maelstrom and Mox bodies laid to waste, the true target will shatter allegiances and break a heart.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

DRIVE LIKE HELL #2

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231162

(W) Rich Douek (A / CA) Alex Cormack

Looks like Bobby and Dahlia are home free! Chased down the backroads by a pack demon cops, they've made it to the Reverend Roscoe's Roadside Revival, somewhere no self-respecting hellspawn would be caught dead or alive. The only thing is, the Rev isn't exactly on the up and up with the big man upstairs. And Bobby's new car seems to have a mind of its own.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #3 CVR A HEPBURN

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231163

SEP231164 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #3 CVR B ROMERO – 4.99

SEP231165 – FROM WORLD OF MINOR THREATS ALTERNATES #3 CVR C HEPBURN FOIL – 4.99

(W) Patton Oswalt, Tim Seeley, Jordan Blum (A) Christopher Mitten (CA) Scott Hepburn

Tripper, the hard-traveling hero of the highways, has always counted on his alien compass to point him to where he needed to be. As The Alternates continue to hunt for the source of the reality-warping drug known as Prestige, Tripper discovers he may have accidentally just led his support group of heroes to the slaughter. As the mystery of what happened in The Ledge deepens so does the danger when the powerful super being The Searcher (from Minor Threats vol. 1!) comes a callin'!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY #2 CVR A FEGREDO

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231166

SEP231167 – GIANT ROBOT HELLBOY #2 CVR B MIGNOLA – 3.99

(W) Mike Mignola (A / CA) Duncan Fegredo

While Hellboy's robotic counterpart battles giant monsters on a faraway island, the scientists running the mission scramble when things at the lab get more than a little out of hand. Inspired by Mignola's viral-hit pencil drawings from Mike Mignola: The Quarantine Sketchbook, Giant Robot Hellboy gets his own story in this 3-part miniseries from Mignola and longtime Hellboy artist Duncan Fegredo!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

KILLER QUEENS II #4

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231168

(W) David M. Booher (A) Bradley Clayton (CA) Chris Ables

The thrilling conclusion arrives! Alex faces her father in the battle arena while Max plans a daring escape. These Killer Queens are ready to show this man what it really means to be royalty. Neither of them knows that Cahl has other plans. Who will survive the final showdown? And who will come up with the best pun about flying? Tune in as the Queens do what they do best-they, ahem, wing it.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LUNAR LODGE #2 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231169

(W) Tyler Marceca (A) Mirko Colak (CA) Mike Henderson

Rob was sure his wife Fiona was "stepping out" on him. That's why he followed her to the Lunar Lodge. If she was in fact cheating on him, he had to see it for himself. But instead of catching Fiona engaged in an extramarital rendezvous, Rob found her imprisoned in some secret, subterranean extension of the Lodge… along with the rest of the guests. Rob's first instinct is to free his captive wife… but perhaps there's a good reason why Fiona is locked up in a room fitted with reinforced silver bars.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

OPERATION SUNSHINE #2 CVR A RUBIN

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231172

SEP231173 – OPERATION SUNSHINE #2 CVR B HARREN – 3.99

SEP231174 – OPERATION SUNSHINE #2 CVR C MARRA – 3.99

(W) Henry Zebrowski, Marcus Parks (A / CA) David Rubin

From the New York Times-bestselling hosts of the hit The Last Podcast on the Left and Black Hammer's David Rubin comes this all-new humorous, horror, and action-packed comic book series that's Near Dark meets Ocean's Eleven. As their quest to be cured of vampirism unfolds, Hex and Steve are hired by a monster with a grudge to sabotage the ancient vampires and steal their magical relic!

In Shops: Nov 15, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SAINT JOHN #3 CVR A SCHKADE

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231177

SEP231178 – SAINT JOHN #3 CVR B YARSKY – 4.99

(W) Dan Schkade, Brennan Wagner, Portland Gear (A / CA) Dan Schkade

Tori and Saint John are pushed to an emotional fission point as flash floods tear through an eastside neighborhood. While John races against time to pull vulnerable citizens from the deadly rising water, Tori discovers Felix Hodge's true vision for the future of Portland. A distinctly PDX miniseries from Eisner-nominated cartoonist Dan Schkade and Portland native creator Brennan Wagner, produced with-and featuring the fashion of-Portland Gear.

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 4.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES TP VOL 02 SCUM & VILLAINY (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231182

(W) Michael Moreci, Amanda Diebert, Various (A) Ricardo Faccini, French Carlomagno

Beware the power of the Dark Side! From one end of the galaxy to the other, the forces of evil grow stronger. Criminal syndicates scheme in the shadows, while vicious bounty hunters track down the guilty and innocent alike. And from the height of the Clone Wars to the darkest days of the Resistance, the agents and acolytes of the Sith work tirelessly to enact the dark will of their shadowy masters. Collects Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories #5-8.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 19.99

STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #11 (OF 12) CVR A FACCINI

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231183

SEP231184 – STAR WARS HYPERSPACE STORIES #11 (OF 12) CVR B NORD – 3.99

(W) Michael Moreci (A) Andrea Mutti (CA) Ricardo Faccini

Trapped behind enemy lines! Surrounded on all sides by deadly battle droids! All in a day's work for the Bad Batch! While investigating reports of strange modified battle droids, the squad find themselves at the mercy of a sinister Separatist scientist, who plans on using the team as a part of his twisted experiments. Caught in a lethal game of cat and mouse, this mission may prove too dangerous even for the Bad Batch!

In Shops: Nov 22, 2023

SRP: 3.99

STRANGER THINGS TALES FROM HAWKINS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231185

(W) Jody Houser, Nil Vendrell Pallach (A) Caio Filipe, Sunando C, Giorgia Sposito

On the surface, Hawkins, Indiana seems like the kind of town where nothing too out of the ordinary ever happens, but in the fall of '83 two hunters head out into the woods with their rifles and a six-pack, and find themselves the prey of a nightmarish beast. When Barb Holland goes missing, Murray Bauman is on the case if only he can look past his own suspicious mind to solve the case. Robin Buckley's school film project gives her a chance to work with her secret crush, but does it only make it harder to come to terms with her feelings? And when pumpkins start inexplicably rotting, the feud between two farm families reaches a boiling point. Collects Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins issues #1-4.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 19.99

SUBGENRE #3 CVR A TORRES

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231186

SEP231187 – SUBGENRE #3 CVR B KESGIN – 7.99

(W) Matt Kindt (A / CA) Wilfredo Torres

From the New York Times bestselling creators of BANG! comes a mind-bending, multi-dimensional murder mystery presented in a pulp magazine-sized format! Our hero realizes he's been jumping through dimensions, between the ancient world of sword and sorcery to the high-tech cyberpunk dystopia, he is determined to discover his original world-his one true birthplace and reality.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 7.99

USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #3 CVR A SAKAI

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231188

SEP231189 – USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #3 CVR B CULLUM – 4.99

SEP231190 – USAGI YOJIMBO ICE & SNOW #3 CVR C 10 ARMSTRONG – 4.99

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

The yokai, Yuki Onna, is on a rampage and attacks a gang of bandits who are searching for Usagi and Yukichi. She kills many of them, but comes face to face with their leader, Jei, the Blade of the Gods. Meanwhile, Usagi and Yukichi, suffering from the effects of the fight with Yuki Onna, are holed up in her small hut dreading her return!

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #3 CVR A REREKINA

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231191

SEP231192 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #3 CVR B FIOR – 3.99

SEP231193 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #3 CVR C KIPIN – 3.99

SEP231194 – WITCHER WILD ANIMALS #3 CVR D SMITH – 3.99

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A / CA) Natalia Rerekina

Blood has been spilt on both sides of the conflict. With the two factions guilty of murder and seeking Geralt's skills for revenge, justice is no longer an option.

In Shops: Nov 29, 2023

SRP: 3.99

BARNSTORMERS BALLAD OF LOVE & MURDER TP

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231195

(W) Scott Snyder (A / CA) Tula Lotay

It's 1927-the late days of the barnstorming era, when pilots competed with each other by performing deadlier and more wondrous feats. Injured pilot Hawk E. Baron served on the frontlines of the war. Still a young man, he's an adventurer who lives his life traveling from town to town in his plane entertaining folks-most of whom have never seen a car, let alone a plane. His world changes when he meets Tillie, a young woman who shares his passion for aviation and adventure. They become a traveling act, delighting folks with their antics. Tillie even becomes Hawk's wing-walker, climbing out on the wing of the plane mid-flight to perform death-defying acrobatics. When they learn they are suspected of a horrific crime, their journey becomes an even deadlier race against time. Along the way they bond, confessing their secrets, and begin a romance in this lush, character-driven series that explores the early days of aviation and the evolving relationship and romance between two young pilots.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SRP: 24.99

BEYOND MORTAL TP

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231196

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Danny Luckert

Comic book readers are familiar with the world of Bronze and Modern Era comics… stories of gleaming steel metropolises populated by daring superheroes battling for truth and justice… facing down power-mad masterminds and would-be world conquerors. But unknown to the league of heroes who protect the innocent, this world has a cancer growing at its heart. A pantheon of elder gods is starting to awaken. These timeless forces of super-nature once claimed dominion over a primordial Earth… and they have returned to reclaim what is theirs. The unstoppable force of the Leviathan will collide with the immovable object of the world's most powerful superheroes in an unflinching tale of ultimate horror and ultimate sacrifice.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SRP: 19.99

BPRD OMNIBUS TP VOL 09

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231197

(W) Mike Mignola, John Arcudi, Laurence Campbell (A) Julian Totino Tedesco, Peter Snejbjerg

Hell on Earth comes to an end when the B.P.R.D. must defend Earth from one of the mythical Ogdru Jahad, the dragon believed to bring about the end of the world. The agents must destroy the dragon and the countless monsters it creates. Elsewhere, Russian occult director seeks help from a demon as he follows her through Hell.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 29.99

CENSUS TP

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231198

(W) Marc Bernardin, Adam Freeman (A / CA) Sebastian Piriz

Liam Malone is an aimless college slacker living in New York City who answers a job posting ad for the Census Bureau that seems to require little of him. Knock on doors, ask a few questions, move on. But what he discovers is that the doors of New York City are hiding lots of things. Dangerous things. Supernatural things. Liam's new gig requires him to register all of the demons, djinn, and other bizarre creatures living in New York. How will Liam both keep his life and a stellar performance review? Collects Census #1-5, originally published by Comixology Originals.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: 22.99

CREEPY ARCHIVES TP VOL 05

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231199

(W) Bill Parente (A) Tom Sutton, Steve Ditko, Reed Crandall, Donald Norman

Enter a world of the finest in spine-chilling storytelling from comics legends Archie Goodwin, Steve Ditko, Reed Crandall, Angelo Torres, Alex Toth, and more. Creepy Archives Volume 5 unearths a treasure trove of horror, homicide, and hauntings that set the stage for many a nightmare. Includes the adaptation of the harrowing H. P. Lovecraft classic "The Rats in the Walls." Collects Creepy magazine issues #21-25.

In Shops: Jan 24, 2024

SRP: 24.99

DRIFTERS OMNIBUS GN VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231200

(W) Kohta Hirano (A / CA) Kohta Hirano

From Kohta Hirano, creator of Hellsing, comes Drifters Omnibus Volume 1, a supersized, value-priced collection of the first three Drifters volumes of the action-fantasy epic. Warriors and warlords from Earth's history-"Drifters"-are transported to an alien world and employed to help the non-human races defend themselves in a worldwide civil war with legions of monsters led by the malefic Black King threatening the annihilation of both human and non-human races. Included in the menagerie of fighters from Earth are samurai warrior Shimazu Toyohisa, Joan of Arc, and Hitler! Drifters is a howling tornado of all-out action and staggering imagination.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 29.99

EC ARCHIVES WEIRD SCIENCE TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231201

(W) Bill Gaines, Al Feldstein (A) Wally Wood, Jack Kamen (A / CA) Al Feldstein

Long before "one giant leap for Mankind," EC Comics speculated on the wonder-and horror-posed by space travel. EC Archives: Weird Science volume 3 features the zenith of these explorations by comics pioneers Al Feldstein, William Gaines, Wally Wood, Jack Kamen, Joe Orlando and more. This value-priced softcover volume collects Weird Science issues #13-18 with remastered digital color based on Marie Severin's original tones. Includes the adaptations of two Ray Bradbury tales, "The Long Years" and "Mars is Heaven." Foreword by Jerry Weist, comic art historian and author of the Hugo Award-nominated Ray Bradbury: An Illustrated Life.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 19.99

EMPOWERED TP VOL 12 (RES)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231202

(W) Adam Warren (A / CA) Adam Warren

Costumed crimefighter Empowered is trapped in a surreal nightmare scenario as her universe begins spontaneously rebooting again and again, with each variation more twisted and bizarre than the last! Can our befuddled superheroine somehow undo this inexplicable Neverending Reboot-while simultaneously steering her love life in a boldly polyamorous new direction with Thugboy and Ninjette!-or is this The End for Emp and her chaotically convulsing cosmos?

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 19.99

HELLSING DLX ED TP VOL 03 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231203

(W) Kohta Hirano (A) Kohta Hirano, Kohta Hirano

The manga that spawned the worldwide hit anime, Kohta Hirano's Hellsing returns in a new edition with revised translation and new graphic design. A Hellsing Organization strike team travels to Rio de Janeiro to seek-and destroy-the vampire-breeding Nazis of Millennium, only to find themselves labeled as international terrorists, a fiction perpetrated by Brazilian officials in exchange for Millennium's promise of immortality. An armada of military police is dispatched to take down the Hellsing crew, and though the cops may be prepared for violent subversives, they are most definitely unprepared to face Alucard, lord of the undead!

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SRP: 14.99

LEGEND OF LUTHER ARKWRIGHT HC

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231204

(W) Bryan Talbot (A / CA) Bryan Talbot

Bryan Talbot launches the long-awaited third Arkwright saga, The Legend of Luther Arkwright, another milestone in graphic literature. Luther Arkwright, a being of vast psychic power capable of traversing the swirling multiverse of infinite existences, is pursued by a far superior adversary across multiple historically divergent parallel worlds, both utopian and dystopian, and only Arkwright's experience and force of will provide any hope to avert humanity's annihilation.

In Shops: Jan 10, 2024

SRP: 39.99

MISS TRUESDALE & FALL OF HYPERBOREA HC

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231205

(W) Mike Mignola (A) Jesse Lonergan (CA) Clem Robins

One of the last followers of the Heliopic Brotherhood of Ra, the unassuming Miss Truesdale is the recipient of Brotherhood leader Tefnut Trionus's final vision. From meek secretary in Victorian London to a mighty gladiator in ancient Hyperborea, Truesdale is thrust into the past to fight ancient evils and change the future forever. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola teams with artist Jesse Lonergan for an all-new time-bending horror tale from the Mignolaverse. Collects Miss Truesdale and the Fall of Hyperborea #1-4 with bonus material.

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SRP: 24.99

MOB PSYCHO 100 TP VOL 13 (MR)

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231206

(W) One (A / CA) One

The battle for the city is over, with Claw vanquished, and nothing to mark the struggle but the gigantic broccoli sprouting from the rubble. That's not a misprint, but it's also the beginning of still more trouble as this "divine tree" begins to attract spiritual devotees to Seasoning City in search of the psychic power at its root! Regardless of his incredible heroism and esper skills, Mob still needs to find a way forward in search of a normal life… but will the cult stalking him permit it?

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 11.99

ORDER & OUTRAGE HC VOL 01

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231207

(W) Jim Starlin (A / CA) Rags Morales

Gene manipulation has always been solely for those who can afford the expensive prenatal treatments. Income determines status and, more importantly, survival. If your genes have not been optimized, the Order has no use for you. You are non-essential. Less than. To be eliminated. Everything is geared to keeping the ship of state sailing along smoothly, no matter the cost. But in every totalitarian system lies the seeds of rebellion, independence, and outrage.

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: 24.99

SURVIVAL TP

DARK HORSE PRH

SEP231208

(W) Sean Lewis (A / CA) Bryndon Everett

When Emma Reed journeyed back to her hometown in Alaska, she was expecting little more than a tense family reunion. But early that morning, a plane full of militarized vampires in a hijacked Russian war plane crash landed in the thick woods near the mountain, and changed her life forever. This thrilling tale combines the action-packed drama of Red Dawn and the horror of 30 Days of Night, as these invaders aren't just here to control the American wilderness they now occupy, but to literally suck the blood from their victims. Collects Survival #1-5.

In Shops: Jan 17, 2024

SRP: 19.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 ADAM SMASHER FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP231209

Dark Horse and CD PROJEKT RED partner for our latest additions to our hit figure line for the award-winning game of Cyberpunk 2077, and the highly anticipated expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. In a game that features an expansive roster of intriguing characters, our newest figures are proven fan favorites. Smasher is a towering cyborg, with little empathy or humanity left to be seen. After being blasted by an RPG, the Arasaka Corporation retrieved what was left of him and replaced what was missing with machinery. Now working as their muscle, he lives to repay them by killing any and all enemies of the corporation. This impressive and imposing figure of Adam Smasher, who is featured not only in Cyberpunk 2077, but also the hit Netflix anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, stands above the rest at approximately 12" tall including his larger base to incorporate his massive size!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 129.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 JUDY ALVAREZ FIGURE (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP231210

Dark Horse and CD PROJEKT RED partner for our latest additions to our hit figure line for the award-winning game of Cyberpunk 2077, and the highly anticipated expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. In a game that features an expansive roster of intriguing characters, our newest figures are proven fan favorites.As Night City's premier braindance technician, Judy could have lived the life of luxury working for any corpo she wanted. Instead, valuing her independence too much to sell out, she instead set up shop in Lizzie's Bar and became a member of the Mox Gang. Her anarchist spirit drew her to Mox in the hope that they could improve the lives of people in Night City. Judy stands approximately 9" tall including base.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 59.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 PANAM PALMER FIGURE (RES)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP231211

Dark Horse and CD PROJEKT RED partner for our latest additions to our hit figure line for the award-winning game of Cyberpunk 2077, and the highly anticipated expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. In a game that features an expansive roster of intriguing characters, our newest figures are proven fan favorites. If you think Night City is dangerous, just wait 'till you get to the Badlands. No one knows this more than ex-nomad of the Aldecaldo family, Panam Palmer. Locked in a bitter feud with the current tribe leader, she left to try her luck as a merc in Night City. Panam has her hands full as she fights for a better future for herself and those she cares about. This beautifully detailed figure stands approximately 9" including base.

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 59.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 SOLOMON REED FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

SEP231212

Dark Horse and CD PROJEKT RED partner for our latest additions to our hit figure line for the award-winning game of Cyberpunk 2077, and the highly anticipated expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. In a game that features an expansive roster of intriguing characters, our newest figures are proven fan favorites. An FIA agent of the highest caliber, tackling countless covert intelligent missions, and staying loyal to his duties through it all-Soloman Reed. He has Infiltrated complex webs of netrunners and successfully broken into the most secure locations, time and time again proving his skills. Featured in the new expansion Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, we are incredibly excited to bring this 9.25" tall figure of incredible detail to the shelves of our fans!

In Shops: Nov 08, 2023

SRP: 59.99

