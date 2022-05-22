Spawn #1 Has Got Bids Of $129 Already At Auction

Spawn recently reached his 300th issue and is well into its fourth century of issues. But it all began thirty years ago this summer with the release of Spawn #1 from Todd McFarlane, the second comic published by Image Comics that followed Rob Liefeld's Youngblood. Spawn #1 sold 1.7 million copies to comic book retailers on the basis of a speculator market who believed that it would go up in value, no matter how many copies were published. This was not true, and though a popular book, the first issue was found in 25 cent longboxes the nation over.

It's funny what thirty years can do to a comic. A CGC slabbed and graded 9.8 copy has currently had bids totalling $129 and goes under the hammer later today at Heritage Auctions. Sold for two dollars back then, that's a 6500% increase in value. Spawn is on a crest of popularity again, with TV series and movies in the works, and back issues across the run, especially during its less popular period, have been burning through the back issues and making some Spawn fans very rich indeed. And this is just the latest evidence.

I mentioned to Todd McFarlane that I was writing this and he suggested that it was his mother making the bids. I told him, he really should have given her a free copy thirty years ago. If you want to outbid potentially Todd McFarlabe's mother, then you have a few hours to do so. And if you gave a copy in a longbox, maybe it might be worth seeing how much you might be able to auction it for.

Spawn #1 (Image, 1992) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Spawn. Includes pull-out poster. Todd McFarlane story, cover, and art. Spawn pin-up by George Perez. Pitt pin-up by Dale Keown. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $50. CGC census 2/22: 8517 in 9.8, 75 higher.

Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: auction, spawn