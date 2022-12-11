Spawn's Movation To Fight Batman And Other BatSpoilers

This week sees the launch of what may be DC's biggest-selling comic book of the year, Batman/Spawn by Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo. Todd McFarlane told me earlier in the year, about the Court of Owls, something established in more recent Batman continuity, by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. And it came up talking to Greg. "He just said, 'I get a lot of a lot of email and a lot of comments over the years and the one that they like a lot are the Court of Owls'… they've spanned a lot of time in a lot of centuries. So I go, you've got a Court of Owls that have been around for hundreds and hundreds of years I've got Spawns that have been around for hundreds of hundreds of years, and we actually have a group in our book, King Spawn called the court of… something."

It was the Court of Priests. And, in a look at Batman/Spawn, out this Tuesday, we see that Spawn has become a pawn of the Court Of Owls, to kill Batman.

But it's not just Spawn who is getting used in this way, including other McFarlane characters, Cy-Gor, Gunslinger Spawn, the Geek, Violator and more.

As we have seen in the previous Batman/Spawn preview, Batman and Spawn have similar fridging tragedies in their lives, the death of Martha Wayne and the death of Wanda Blake.

And I get the feeling that Todd McFarlane likes the "Martha!" scene in the Batman Vs Superman movie.

And this is the hold that the Court Of Owls has over Spawn.

Martha Wayne and Wanda Blake die on the same day, and Spawn believes that a) Batman killed her and b) he's preventing her from going to heaven.

Oh and while we are here, Todd McFarlane also told me "Years ago, Rich, there was – I don't know if you ever saw some of it – the story I had in my mind was going to be Spawn/Batman/Joker/Clown right. I wasn't overly concerned about coming back to that story, I don't think there's a lack of Joker material on the marketplace, I don't pay attention, but it seems like there might be an abundance of it…" Yeah about that.

Not just the Joker but the Joker with his face removed and stapled back on that Greg Capullo made so famous with his New 52 run on Batman…

