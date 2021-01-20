Speculator Corner: New Iron Fist To Replace Danny Rand?

Today sees the publication of Iron Fist: Heart Of A Dragon #1 by Larry Hama and Dave Wachter, with Danny Rand and Luke Cage dealing with a new reality that can see the Iron Fist visit all manner of realities…

But I am told that while the first issue is more of a preamble to that, with threats from above and below, and even Heaven itself in the target of an assault, the full series will have major impact on Marvel going forward.

Does this mean that Danny Rand will not be makeing out of this series alive? Will he relinquish the Iron Fist to another? Either way, I understand that this series will see a new Iron Fist in the Marvel Universe.

Will it be his ward Pei, a young child who is also an Iron Fistand who was introduced in Iron Fist: The Living Weapon #1 in 2014. It is unlikely to be Foo. It might not be Pei. There are other possibilities. But one way or another, like Daredevil, big things are coming. And it begins today in Iron Fist: Heart Of A Dragon #1.

IRON FIST HEART OF DRAGON #1 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

NOV200495

(W) Larry Hama (A) Dave Wachter (CA) Billy Tan

AN IRON FIST EPIC FROM LEGENDARY CREATOR LARRY HAMA!

Someone is killing the ancient dragons that power the HEAVENLY CITIES, and only IRON FIST and the DEADLY WEAPONS can stop them…if they can discover who they are in time! Zombie armies, mystical portals, dragon hearts, some of the Marvel Universe's deadliest fighters all converge in one action-packed extravaganza, and the fate of all worlds hangs in the balance! LARRY HAMA and DAVID WACHTER are building a story that hits as hard as the Iron Fist itself! Rated T+In Shops: Jan 20, 2021 SRP: $3.99