Speculator Corner: Who Is This Figure On The Absolute Ark-M Cover?

Speculator Corner looks at the identity of the figure on this Absolute Batman Ark-M Special Cover... has it been underordered? Spoilers...

Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! Spoilers! This B-card stock cover by Javier Rodriguez for next week's Absolute Batman: Arkham Special by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Joshua Hixson has sparked speculation about who it might feature.

Might the top hat signify Absolute Zatanna? No. Then that it might be Absolute Mad Hatter… especially as Jervis Tetch is confirmed as being a resident of Ark-M in the issue itself. But no, Bleeding Cool can confirm it's not him either. As to who it might be? Well, that will necessitate something like this…

Firstly, proof that Jervis Tectch is in the building. As well as the Absolute versions of Man Bat, Poison Ivy, Hugo Strange, Scarecrow and Clayface. Do these count as cameos? No idea.

Instead, the clothes, the teddy bear, the bricks, the blueprints of Arkham Asylum, and especially the blood… this is Jack Grimm. The multi-generational Absolute Joker in yet another form. You thought that the 300,000 ordered Absolute Batman #15 was the secret origin of the Absolute Joker. Turns out one of the biggest chapters will be in Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1. And making both that comic, and this cover specifically, instantly the most desirable one on the market. Expect sales and value of this particular cover to rocket… possibly within minutes of this article being published. Copies have recently sold from $6.50 to $10, ahead of the $6 cover price. Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson is published by DC Comics this Wednesday.

Absolute Batman: Ark M Special #1 by Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, Joshua Hixson Cover B Javier Rodriguez Card Stock

The origins of the enigmatic Ark M are explored! What terrible secrets lie within its walls, and just who is assigned to protect it from discovery?!

