Speed Racer #1 & Moana 2 in Mad Cave's July 2025 Solicits

Speed Racer #1, Look Into My Eyes #1 and Moana 2 launch in Mad Cave Studios' and Papercutz's July 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Explore new stories with Speed Racer & Look Into My Eyes launching from Mad Cave Studios this July 2025.

Speed Racer #1 reimagines the iconic series with thrilling races and high-stakes drama on and off the track.

Look Into My Eyes uncovers secrets in Cravenwood with a gripping mystery and eerie social app twist.

Discover Mad Cave's diverse lineup, including Gatchaman Vol. 2 and Disney's Moana 2 adventures.

Mad Cave Studios sees the launch of Speed Racer #1 by David Pepose and Davide Tinto in their July 2025 solicits and solicitations. As well as the launch of Look Into My Eyes #1 by Rubén Cubiles, and Wild Animals #1 by Ed Brisson and Andy Kuhn. As well as more issues of Flash Gordon Quarterly, Blade Forger, Blue Palo Verde, Buried Long, Long Ago, Bytchcraft, Crush Depth, Dark Pyramid, Endless Night, Far Down Below, The Pale Knight, Past Time, Pop Kill, The Slasher's Apprentice, Vanishing Point and Whatever Happened To The Crimson Justice? With graphic novels and collections in Spectrum, Gatchaman Vol. 2, Gatchaman: Only One Earth, Flash Gordon Quarterly Collection Vol. 1, Dick Tracy Vol. 2, Beneath, Fate: The Winx Saga Vol. 2: The Shadow War and The Theory Of K.O. Vol. 1. And from their Papercutz kids imprint, Disney's The New Adventures Of Moana 2 by Sloane Leong and Andrea Greppi.

SPEED RACER #1 (ONGOING SERIES)

Writer: David Pepose

Artist: Davide Tinto

Colorist: Rex Lokus

Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover A: Alessio Zonno

Cover B: Sean Galloway

Cover C: Paulina Ganucheau

Cover D: Nicoletta Baldari

Cover E: Sebastián Piriz

Cover F: Blank Variant

Cover G (Incentive): Chris Batista

Cover H (Incentive): Ken Nimura

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen

Release Date: July 30, 2025

FOC Date: June 7, 2025

An all-new interpretation of Tatsuo Yoshida's classic manga/anime, MachGoGoGo, known to Western audiences as Speed Racer! Speed Racer lives for the thrill of the race, but on the underground circuit, the rules are anything goes. Dodging bullets, explosions, and dirty tricks, he's got one goal: to prove he's the best. But when a dangerous syndicate targets his family, Speed's greatest challenge won't be on the track…it'll be on the streets. With the police closing in and a masked racer lurking in the shadows, Speed is about to learn that some races can't be won with horsepower alone. Award-winning writer DAVID PEPOSE (Space Ghost, Captain Planet, Savage Avengers) and superstar artist DAVIDE TINTO (Ultraman: The Mystery of the Ultraseven, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) co-pilot an action-packed reboot of the classic franchise.

START YOUR ENGINES! CONTINUING THE ACTION FROM FREE COMIC BOOK DAY'S #0 ISSUE!

Collect all of Sean Galloway's SPEED RACER "B" covers for issues #1-5 to complete the "Retro Manga" theme set! Collect all of Chris Batista's SPEED RACER incentive covers for issues #1-5 to complete the "Car Magazine Homage" theme set! Fans, inquire with your local comic shop for availability and pricing!



GATCHAMAN VOL. 2 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

Writer: Cullen Bunn

Artist: Chris Batista

Colorist: Carlos Lopez

Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Cover Artist: Inaki Miranda

Full Color | 128 Pages | $17.99 | Teen

Release Date: July 9, 2025

FOC Date: June 16, 2025

Galactor has concocted a new mecha to spread a dangerous chemical that drives people into a murderous rage. Meanwhile, a different form of corruption grows within members of the Science Ninja team and their trainees. Between murderous mechas and Galactor agents aplenty, the stakes are high—can anyone make it out alive? The second exciting volume in an ongoing series that expands upon the original anime!

GATCHAMAN: ONLY ONE EARTH (TRADE PAPERBACK)

Writer: Tommy Lee Edwards

Artist: Nuno Plati

Colorist: Giada Marchisio

Letterer: John Workman

Full Color | 112 Pages | $17.99 | Teen

Release Date: July 30, 2025

FOC Date: July 7, 2025

We have one life on one earth. For some, that means destroying; for others, it means protecting. Make your choice with this all-new and exciting self-contained story! Berg Katse pollutes and plunders the country of Atrena to obtain rare mythical elements that enable a psychic link between weaponized mech and their Galactor pilots. Meanwhile, Joe and Ken's friendship is tested during their mission to rescue Atrena's royal princess, all while the Science Ninja Team discovers an ancient underground temple that holds the secret to defeating Galactor once and for all.



FLASH GORDON QUARTERLY COLLECTION VOL. 1 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

Writers: Marc Andreyko, Dennis Culver, Dan Didio, Rich Douek, Louis Southard, & Jordan Thomas

Artists: Igor Lima, Joe Mulvey, Russell Olson, Nuno Plati, Pasquale Qualano, & Stefano Simeone

Cover Artist: Stefano Simeone

Full Color | 136 Pages | $17.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 23, 2025

FOC Date: June 30, 2025

Vultan, Prince Barin, and Thun each share the spotlight in separate full-length one-shot tales that further explore their roles in Mad Cave Studios' ongoing Flash Gordon series. Additionally, this first collection includes six "Flash Fiction" short stories—wholly original takes on classic Flash Gordon characters in new genres and settings. From westerns to horror to crime and more, there's a Flash for everyone!

FLASH GORDON QUARTERLY #4

Writers: Marc Andreyko, Sarah Cooke, & David Hazan

Artists: Leo Chiola, Manuel Garcia, & Igor Lima

Colorist: Various

Letterer: Various

Cover Artist: Corin Howell

Full Color | 40 Pages | $6.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 30, 2025

FOC Date: July 7, 2025

An all-new quarterly special featuring a multiverse of stories! Dr. Hans Zarkov is always there when Flash Gordon needs a mad genius. But when the spacefaring hero is nowhere to be found, who can help Zarkov? David Hazan's "The Golem of Mingar V" cuts deep into the hard heart of one of Flash's most beloved allies! Then, Marc Andreyko and Igor Lima continue their Cthulhuan mystery in the finale to "The Madness of M'nnngh"! And finally, Dale Arden gets the spotlight in "Dale, Hero of Mongo" by Mad Cave talent winners Sarah Cooke, Leo Chiola, Maksim Streklov & Adel Talemi!



DICK TRACY VOL. 2 (TRADE PAPERBACK)

Writers: Alex Segura, Michael Moreci, Chantelle Aimee Osman, & Steve Orlando

Artists: Geraldo Borges, Craig Cermak, & Brent Schoonover

Colorist: Mark Englert

Letterer: Jim Campbell

Full Color | 128 Pages | $17.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 2, 2025

FOC Date: June 9, 2025

The next chapter of Dick Tracy kicks off with grisly murder perpetrated by an unknown villain…putting Dick Tracy and his erstwhile companions at the center of a dangerous conspiracy! Who is The Blank? Can our hero unmask this new threat before The City erupts into turmoil? Or worse, before this new killer can strike at those Dick Tracy holds most dear? Also included: The Dick Tracy Valentine's Day Special, with a short story from Steve Orlando and Brent Schoonover that you'll fall head-over-heels for!

BENEATH (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

Writer: Steven DeKnight

Artist: Michael Gaydos

Letterer: Jim Campbell

Full Color | 128 Pages | $19.99 | Mature

Release Date: July 16, 2025

FOC Date: June 23, 2025

Deputy Sheriff Jess Delgado is tasked with transporting the sole survivor of a mysterious attack along the Texas-Mexico border to CoreCivil, a for-profit immigration detention center closing down due to wide-spread protests. Housing only a handful remaining detainees and manned by a skeleton crew of disgruntled guards, the detention center becomes a desperate battleground when something otherworldly emerges from deep below the earth. Something that only fears the light. Deputy Delgado must pull together the guards and detainees – two groups that hate and fear each other – to survive the night. Or fall to the vengeance of the things that live beneath.

LOOK INTO MY EYES #1 (OF 5)

Writer & Artist: Rubén Cubiles

Colorist: Francesco Segala

Letterer: El Torres

Cover A: Rubén Cubiles

Cover B: Maria Llovet

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 23, 2025

FOC Date: June 30, 2025

In this first issue of Look Into My Eyes, readers are introduced to Cravenwood, a seemingly quiet town hiding dark secrets. When Suzy, a high school student, mysteriously vanishes, conspiracy-obsessed teen RJ Nguyen is determined to uncover the truth. But things in Cravenwood are far from normal. As RJ digs into Suzy's disappearance, she stumbles upon the unsettling rise of Knock Knock, a wildly popular social app that seems to be taking over the town. Oh, and did we mention the sudden appearance of grotesque, many-eyed monsters lurking in the shadows? With QR codes embedded throughout the issue, you can dive deeper into Cravenwood's eerie lore by stalking the character's social media and exploring secret documents and hidden clues. Are you ready to uncover the secrets of Cravenwood?

WILD ANIMALS #1 (OF 5)

Writer: Ed Brisson

Artist: Andy Kuhn

Colorist: Dee Cunniffe

Letterer: Rob Jones

Cover A: Andy Kuhn

Cover B: Robert Hack

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 9, 2025

FOC Date: June 16, 2025

Neil's life has been falling apart ever since his father was killed by crooked cops. Fifteen years later, Neil's mother lays on her deathbed and he's stuck in a dead-end job, has nowhere to live, and no hope to speak of. Life keeps kicking Neil and he keeps taking it, too frightened to fight back. Until now… With his world crumbling around him, Neil finds himself backed into a corner, with no choice but to make a stand and right the wrongs that have haunted him for years. Revenge is a dangerous path to walk and the deeper Neil goes, the more he realizes that violence is all-consuming. Perfect for fans of gritty crime thrillers like Criminal and Parker, Brisson and Kuhn deliver a hard-hitting, high-stakes story that pulls no punches.



BLADE FORGER #5 (OF 5)

Writers: Inaki Miranda & Roy Miranda

Artist: Inaki Miranda

Colorist: Eva de la Cruz

Letterer: Dave Sharpe

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 23, 2025

FOC Date: June 30, 2025

The 28th Tournament of the Five Rings has reached its final battle: Crimson Mask, the ruthless warrior, versus Sakima, the unyielding Empress. Everything points to an epic showdown with no mercy—and only one will survive. But this final duel will decide more than just who claims the imperial throne. Owada's prophecy spoke of another path: Sakima's path. And, now, we stand at the crossroads shaped by a promise kept.

BLUE PALO VERDE #2 (OF 5)

Writer: Ray Fawkes

Artist: Rimanti

Colorist: Rifan Kartakusumah

Letterer: Frank Cvetkovic

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 23, 2025

FOC Date: June 30, 2025

After a harrowing encounter with the law, Kristine is reunited with her father, but getting him out of the town of Paradise is going to be a lot harder than she imagined. Someone is praying for her to fail. Something is listening to those prayers. The atmospheric folk-horror story of dread and redemption continues in July 2025!

BURIED LONG, LONG AGO #3 (OF 5)

Writer: Anthony Cleveland

Artist: Alex Cormack

Letterer: Justin Birch

Cover Artist: A.L. Kaplan

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 9, 2025

FOC Date: June 16, 2025

Ryelyn and Haddy begin to learn more of their new home's dark past, while Belle begins to see Jesse as a loose end that could unravel the lucrative murder farm scheme that grows deadlier with each new man Belle welcomes in.

BYTCHCRAFT #2 (OF 5)

Writer: Aaron Reese

Artist: Lema Carril

дорожка Colorist:** Bex Glendining

Letterer: Morgan Martinez

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 30, 2025

FOC Date: July 7, 2025

The coven, Adriyel, Em, and Michele, need to end the ominous magickal eclipse they caused…however, the danger only continues to escalate as wytches throughout New York City are being massacred. Is the endless wytching hour connected to the sudden attacks? Will the wytches survive long enough to unravel the mystery and save all of wytchkind?!



CRUSH DEPTH #5 (OF 5)

Writers: Tim Daniel & David "DB" Andry

Artist: Alex Sanchez

Colorist: Kurt Michael Russell

Letterer: Justin Birch

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 30, 2025

FOC Date: July 7, 2025

Chief Science Officer Liana Pearson now must face the unthinkable—does she have the courage and resilience to do what has to be done to survive The Absolution's deadly descent to crush depth? A horribly transformed Kate Barron and the rest of the sub's mutated crew seem to lurk around every corner while the Wilder brothers duel one final time for command of The Absolution's fate. The deep, dark down awaits you in the thrilling, action-packed series conclusion — Breathe Deep!

DARK PYRAMID #5 (OF 5)

Writer: Paul Tobin

Artist: PJ Holden

Colorist: Sara Colella

Letterer: Taylor Esposito

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 30, 2025

FOC Date: July 7, 2025

The riddle of the Dark Pyramid is solved! In this final issue, the monsters get their revenge, the mystery of Hooky's disappearance is revealed, and Becca makes some unexpected allies.

ENDLESS NIGHT #2 (OF 4)

Writer: Mark London

Artist: Tom Derenick

Colorist: Juancho Velez

Letterer: Simon Bowland

Cover Artist: Chris Weston

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 16, 2025

FOC Date: June 23, 2025

Detectives McCORMICK & MILLER, joined by the monster hunter OWEN BLACKWOOD, have two priorities: tracking down a runaway hacker and destroying a deadly mystical artifact. But they're hounded by heavily-armed mercenaries serving evil tech billionaire AXEL BLACK! Only one woman can save their skins as the rogue assassin VELVETEEN enters the fray! ENDLESS NIGHT is Mad Cave's miniseries event of Summer 2025, a genre-smashing collision of archetypal heroes by celebrated writer MARK LONDON (Battlecats, Hunt. Kill.Repeat.) and acclaimed artist TOM DERENICK (Justice League), set in the universe of dark conspiracies, hard-boiled mystery, and unnatural menace known as UNDERWORLD!

FAR DOWN BELOW #4 (OF 6)

Writer: Chris Condon

Artist: Gegê Schall

Letterer: Nathan Kempf

Cover Artist: Jacob Phillips

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen

Release Date: July 16, 2025

FOC Date: June 23, 2025

Jeff, Brian, and Franklin are saved…by the Soviet Union? Cautiously joining these new mysterious underdwellers deep beneath the surface, they encounter dangers far worse – and more ancient – than a hammer and sickle: a predator's thirst for blood.

THE PALE KNIGHT #3 (OF 6)

Writer: Peter Milligan

Artist: Val Rodrigues

Colorist: Cristiane Peter

Letterer: Dave Sharpe

Cover Artist: Nick Marinkovich

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Mature

Release Date: July 30, 2025

FOC Date: June 7, 2025

These are the strangest of times. An innocent called Elwyna is to be burned as a witch. Sir Hugh de Grey must save his son from the nightmarish Dance of Death. Aaron of Albi seeks plague toxin from the bubo of a corpse. In part three of The Pale Knight, there is madness and poison in the air. And in the hearts and minds of men.

PAST TIME #4 (OF 5)

Writer: Joe Harris

Artist: Russell Olson

Letterer: Carlos M. Mangual

Cover Artist: Mark Chiarello

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen

Release Date: July 16, 2025

FOC Date: June 23, 2025

When a big league scout comes looking for talent, the Monroe County Burners think they've got a couple of prospects who might make the cut. With only one spot available, Henry Hayes has to bring his "A" game. That's bad news for the competition, and worse news for Henry.

POP KILL #1 (OF 4) — SECOND PRINTING

Writers: Jimmy Palmiotti & Dave Johnson

Artist: Juan Santacruz

Colorist: Brian Reber

Letterer: Sean Konot

Cover Artist: Dave Johnson

Full Color | 36 Pages | $6.99 | Mature

Release Date: July 2, 2025

FOC Date: June 9, 2025

BACK IN PRINT, BY POPULAR DEMAND, FEATURING A NEW COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON! Imagine a world where the two dominant and competing Cola companies, each worth billions, are owned by former Siamese twins who are now separated and have grown to hate each other so much they hire assassins, saboteurs, and espionage personnel to meddle with each other on a daily basis. This is the story about brotherly love run afoul, and the people they enlist to do their dirty work.

THE SLASHER'S APPRENTICE #3 (OF 5)

Writer: Justin Richards

Artist: Val Halvorson

Colorist: Rebecca Nalty

Letterer: Buddy Beaudoin

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 9, 2025

FOC Date: June 16, 2025

Riley takes center stage as Hopton Valley Killer agrees to let her plan their next spree. Will she make the cut? Or is it curtains for Riley's dream of murderous glory?

SPECTRUM (TRADE PAPERBACK)

Writer: Rick Quinn

Artist: Dave Chisholm

Full Color | 152 Pages | $19.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 16, 2025

FOC Date: June 23, 2025

Melody Parker is losing her mind. Ada Latimer wants to be normal. Together, they will travel across the spectrum of the 20th century in search of madness: both the kind you inherit from your parents and the kind required to be an artist. Spectrum is a frenetic, genre-bending, formally inventive story about the magic and power of music with words by Rick Quinn and visuals by Dave Chisholm (Chasin' the Bird, Miles Davis and The Search for the Sound).

VANISHING POINT #3 (OF 6)

Writer: Mark Russell

Artist: Alberto Ponticelli

Letterer: Carlos M. Mangual

Cover Artist: Patricia Martin

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Teen+

Release Date: July 23, 2025

FOC Date: June 30, 2025

In "Cell Structure", a floating research station performs horrifying experiments on alien prisoners to discover the common elements of life and all living things. The brainchild of Mark Russell, Vanishing Point is an anthology series of short stories that are part science fiction and part existential horror, with an exceptional roster of artists tackling each tale. These are stories with a twist in which the twist is not the point of the story, but a beginning point from which to ask what it means to be alive.

WHATEVER HAPPENED TO THE CRIMSON JUSTICE? #2 (OF 5)

Writer: Frank Tieri

Artist: Inaki Miranda

Colorist: Eva de la Cruz

Letterer: Dave Sharpe

Full Color | 32 Pages | $4.99 | Mature

Release Date: July 2, 2025

FOC Date: June 9, 2025

As Dr. Mayhem pays a visit to his old partner in crime— the Mad Bomber— and with the continuation of his murder spree, the question remains… where is the Crimson Justice? Will the sinister surgeon's inexplicable return spark John Redding to don the crimson cowl once again to face him? Or will the demons from his past that John still faces prevent him from doing so…especially when another of them has possibly returned from the grave like Mayhem has?

FATE: THE WINX SAGA VOL. 2: THE SHADOW WAR (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

Writer: Olivia Cuartero-Briggs

Artist: Valeria Peri

Colorist: Dearbhla Kelly

Letterer: Justin Birch

Cover Artist: Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau

Full Color | 112 Pages | $14.99 | Young Adult

Release Date: July 23, 2025

FOC Date: June 30, 2025

Can the fairies of the Winx Suite overcome their challenges and defend their school? The magical school of Alfea is all but destroyed, its fractured remnants defended by the brave fairies and specialists who remain—even in the wake of heartbreaking loss. The roommates of the Winx Suite have been hit the hardest. Stella has fallen to the darkness and leads an army against her former friends. Aisha, Musa, Flora, and Sky must come up with a plan to push back the shadows that threaten to overrun their world… Meanwhile, Bloom puts everything on the line to redeem herself to those she holds most dear.

THE THEORY OF K.O. VOL. 1 (ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL)

Writer & Artist: Mathieu Reynès

Letterer: Book Buddy Media

Black & White | 192 Pages | $10.99

Release Date: July 16, 2025

FOC Date: June 23, 2025

The future, our world… After years of health, economic and ecological crises, a global civil war breaks out, ignited by a huge pharmaceutical and political scandal denounced by the activist group C.H.A.O.S. Fifteen years later, civilization has recovered, divided between large urban centers, under military and medical surveillance, and freer rural areas, where those who refuse this system of health control take refuge. It is in this divided world that Beck sets out in search of her mentor Kal, who has been missing for several days. This quest leads the young orphan to the town of Bajara, known, among other things, for its free-fighting competitions.

THE CRUMBELIEVABLE ADVENTURES OF PEANUT & JELLY

Written by Max Beaudry

Art by David Perry

Lettered by Charles Pritchett

Format: 6 x 9, 88pp., Full color Hardcover / Paperback HC: $14.99 / PB: $9.99

On Sale Date: 7/30/2025 FOC Date: 7/7/2025

Territory: World

AW, NUTS! Get your just desserts with this pun-tastic buddy comedy featuring Peanut & Jelly! Every morsel falls into place within the Foodtopia Pyramid. Well-peeled fancy folks reign from the toppings, average doughs make up the filling, and at the bottom, the odd-foods-out form the crumbs. This is where we find Peanut and Jelly. They may be lowly employees at the Crumb Dump for now, but these ride-or-fries are determined to rise to the coveted upper crust. But when they accidentally unleash a Crumb Feeder into the city, their plans look shakier than an uneven souffle! This tale has steaks, artichoke heart, and is ripe with comedy!



ASTERIX COLLECTOR VOL. 3: ASTERIX AND THE GOTHS

Written by René Goscinny

Art by Albert Uderzo

Lettered by Bryan Senka

Format: 9.5 x 12.5, 72pp. Full color Hardcover $19.99

On Sale Date: 7/2/2025 FOC Date: 6/9/2025

Territory: North America, South America, The Philippines

Asterix and Obelix join their wise druid, Panoramix, for a journey to the annual druids' conference in "Asterix and the Goths." But outside of the conference, Goths lie in wait, hoping to kidnap a druid! Can our heroes protect Panoramix and the magic potion which gives them super strength? This comic has been lovingly republished with new background on the creators and the creative process. Rebound in a special-edition gold foil treatment and perfect for Asterix fans of all ages.

DIGITAL LIZARDS OF DOOM! LEVEL 4: FAT CAT ROGERS

Written by Gabriel Valentin

Art by Irlander Romeroo

Colored by Rae Allen

Format: 6 x 9, 168pp. Full color Softcover $12.99

On Sale Date: 7/9/2025 FOC Date: 6/16/2025

Territory: World

In this thrilling fourth installment of the Digital Lizards of Doom series, the cyborg, cat-pirate, Fat Cat Rogers, races back to Kragladon alongside Dana Deathly and Shakey Spears in a daring rescue to save Dizzy Doom from Commander E.K.O. Guided by the wisdom of a kind and loving innkeeper, Rogers confronts his life choices as he discovers that true family is not just about heritage, but the bonds that are forged through trust, friendship, love and of course, pineapples.



MAGICAL HISTORY TOUR 3 IN 1 VOL. 3

Creative Team:

Written by Fabrice Erre

Art by Sylvain Savoia

Colored by Luc Perdriset

Lettered by Jeff Whitman, Wilson Ramos Jr.

Format: 5 x 6.5, 144pp. Full color Hardcover $14.99

On Sale Date: 7/23/2025 FOC Date: 6/30/2025

Territory: World

Modern day siblings Annie and Nico explore time and history in this pocket-sized graphic novel. Learn about the political ethicist, Mahatma Gandhi, the seafaring Vikings and the sinking of the Titanic, all with this brother-sister duo as your helpful guide!



THE SMURFS VILLAGE VOL. 4: A NEW BEGINNING

Written by Peyo, Luc Parthoens, Thierry Culliford

Art by Peyo, Laurent Cagniat

Colored by Paolo Maddeleni

Format: 6 x 9, 64pp., Full color

Hardcover / Paperback HC: $12.99 / PB: $7.99

On Sale Date: 7/9/2025 FOC Date: 6/16/2025

Territory: World

It's a somber day for the female Smurfs…With their village destroyed, they're forced to seek out new horizons. Unfortunately, the quest will prove to be a long one, fraught with pitfalls, full of perils and troubled by extreme weather conditions. Can Smurfwillow and Papa Smurf help the Smurf Girls find a new home before it's too late? Smurf on and find out! This modern tale of The Smurfs is beautifully illustrated in full-color and is a Smurftastic sight to behold!

Licensed through Lafig Belgium

THE WINX CLUB VOL. 4

Created by Rainbow S.p.A.

Lettered by Chas! Pangburn

Format: 6.5 x 9, 144pp. Full color Softcover $14.99

On Sale Date: 7/2/2025 FOC Date: 6/9/2025

Territory: World

Collecting 3 classic Winx Tales for fans of magic, fairies, adventure, heroics and relationship drama! Join the Winx Club, a group of fairies who fight evil using their unique magical powers! With the Dragon's Flame in their possession, Red Fountain destroyed, Cloud Tower under their control and the whole of Magix City completely wiped out, the Trix finally decide to take out the last surviving school with the biggest wave of their Army of Darkness yet. With no time to spare, Bloom desperately searches for ways to regain her lost powers, all with the help of Daphne, a mysterious fairy and her Pixie companions. Just when all seems lost, Bloom manages to regain her Dragon's Flame and returns to Alfea to take down the Trix and return to her life as an aspiring fairy.

DISNEY'S THE NEW ADVENTURES OF MOANA 2 VOL. 1: BORN TO VOYAGE

Written by Sloane Leong

Illustrated by Andrea Greppi

Colored by Maria Claudia Di Genova

Lettered by Chris Dickey, Charles Pritchett

Format: 6.5 x 9, 88pp., Full color Hardcover / Paperback $14.99 / $9.99

On Sale Date: 7/16/2025 FOC Date: 6/23/2025

Territory: US, CAN, AUS, NZ

Friendship is an adventure! Following in the footsteps of her wayfinding ancestors, Moana now sails the ocean with her crew Pua and Heihei in search of new islands. Every voyage is an exciting adventure, but that doesn't mean it's always easy. Sometimes it's hard for Moana to leave her family behind — especially her little sister Simea. But with the help of her friends and family, Moana finds the strength to do her best each and every day! The New Adventures of Moana 2 Vol. 1 contains 80 pages of stories that are perfect for readers aged from 8 to 12.

