Spider-Boy #13 Promises Another First Appearance In November

Spider-Boy #13 promises another first appearance in November with a new FOC spoiler variant cover by Mark Bagley offered up by Marvel.

Article Summary Spider-Boy #13 teases a new character with its FOC spoiler variant by Mark Bagley for release in November.

Spider-Girl's secret origin unfolds in Spider-Boy #13, hinting at her potential as ally or enemy.

Spider-Boy #12 already introduces Spider-Girl amid ongoing major plot shake-ups for the hero.

The reveal of Golden Fang in #13 poses a deadly threat to Spider-Boy and Daredevil.

Spider-Boy #12, out this month, promises the first appearance of the new character, Spider-Girl. And Spider-Boy #13 is to reveal her secret origin according to the solicitations. But is it also bringing another surprise? Marvel has just dropped an FOC cover for Spider-Boy #13 called the "Mark Bagley First Appearance Spoiler Variant", indicating that Spider-Boy #13 may be bringing further surprises… and first appearances. Folks do like to keep a look out for such things… and Bleeding Cool always liked to look at them when they pop up on eBay a couple of days before publication. It's all in the game.

SPIDER-BOY #13 MARK BAGLEY FIRST APPEARANCE SPOILER VARIANT

UPC:75960620785501351

Price: $4.99

FOC Date: 10/21/2024

On Sale: 11/27/2024

Here's how Spider-Girl is looking so far…

SPIDER-BOY #12

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240822

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Paco Medina

THE ALL-NEW … SPIDER-GIRL?! We were NOT kidding! After the recent status quo shake-up, Spider-Boy's life really will NEVER be the same again! In light of what happened, maybe it's time for Bailey Briggs to be someone else's sidekick. Get ready Daredevil, because here comes The "Boy Without Fear"! Also in this issue: Bullseye and the secretest secret character of them all. Rated TIn Shops: Oct 23, 2024 SRP: $4.99

SPIDER-BOY #13

MARVEL COMICS

SEP240860

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Paco Medina

THE SECRET ORIGIN OF SPIDER-GIRL! Is she friend or foe? It's not looking good for Spider-Boy. This will be a fatal issue, especially once you learn about THE GOLDEN FANG and why it may mean the death of Spider-Boy AND Daredevil! Rated TIn Shops: Nov 27, 2024 SRP: $4.99

SPIDER-BOY #14

MARVEL COMICS

OCT240714

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Paco Medina

THE TOURNAMENT OF THE OPEN MAW CONTINUES!

• Spider-Boy wasn't supposed to be on this adventure with Daredevil…and now has to fight the toughest of the toughest on planet Earth.

• Spider-Boy's rule to only fight villains his speed isn't one these opponents will be abiding by… RATED TIn Shops: Dec 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

