Spider-Gwen Returns For Shadow Clones Saga….

The End Of The Spider-Verse promises just that. So where are Spider-folk going to fight against or alongside their duplicates now? Well, this suggests an answer… Spider-Gwen returns to Marvel Comics with a new series, Spider-Gwen: Shadow Clones by Emily Kim and Kei Zama, seeing Gwen Stacy, the Spider-Man, Spider-Woman and Ghost Spider of her own dimension, in March 2023. And clones the new – or old – multiversal doppelgangers? Especially mixed up with other characters? X-Men seems to be going through something similar with their chimaeras…

Fresh off SPIDER-GWEN: GWENVERSE, which introduced exciting heroic versions of Ghost-Spider from throughout the multiverse, Gwen Stacy of Earth-65 will headline a sequel limited series. But this time around, instead of meeting new allies, she'll be confronted by dangerous new foes! Written by Emily Kim (Silk, Tiger Division) and drawn by Kei Zama (Edge of Spider-Verse, Marvel's Voices: Identity), SPIDER-GWEN: SHADOW CLONES will turn Ghost-Spider's life upside down as she's targeted by clones of herself based on Spidey's greatest villains! Over the course of five daring issues, readers will see the debuts of a host of new Gwen-villains, all once again designed by comics visionary Peach Momoko! Hailing from an alternate reality where Gwen was bitten by a radioactive spider and gained spider-like powers, Ghost-Spider has been embraced by comic fans since she debuted in 2014. Over the years, readers have watched Ghost-Spider rise as one of Marvel's brightest heroes but now they and Gwen alike will witness her at her most twisted! Ghost-Spider comes face-to-face with some of the deadliest Spider-Man villains, including Doc Ock, Sandman, Vulture and more! But wait… Why do they all look like…Gwen?! Follow Gwen down a dark path as she must find and stop whoever is cloning her into infamous Marvel villains!

"I was a little nervous taking on Spider-Gwen because she's such an iconic hero," Kim said. "But the rich story premise and fantastic team has made the process a blast. I've quickly fallen in love with Gwen and her unique voice and am excited for people to see how she handles a crazy slew of Gwen clones."

"There's a lot of fun things about drawing Gwen Stacy and Ghost-Spider," Zama added. "I'm especially exciting to draw bold battle scenes of Ghost-Spider and come up with ways to create exciting compositions. It's also really fun to draw the expressions of Gwen Stacy. I'm really glad to draw these new villains designed by Peach Momoko. I didn't expect to collaborate with her in this way."