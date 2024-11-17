Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-gwen

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #7 Preview: Crime or Chemistry?

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #7 hits stores this week, introducing a new villain with a twist. Will Gwen's attraction to Black Tarantula complicate her crime-fighting efforts?

Article Summary Spider-Gwen: Ghost Spider #7 introduces a new villain, Black Tarantula, on sale November 20, 2024.

A crime boss and Spider-Gwen share an irresistible attraction complicating her heroic efforts.

Marvel's latest issue offers thrilling dynamics and multiple variant covers for fans.

DEADLY ATTRACTION! Gwen has a new archenemy to add to her list – the all-new BLACK TARANTULA! He's got his web strung through all manner of crime in New York City, and it would be much easier to take him down…if it were not for the undeniable spark between them!

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #7

by Stephanie Phillips & Von Randal, cover by Mark Brooks

DEADLY ATTRACTION! Gwen has a new archenemy to add to her list – the all-new BLACK TARANTULA! He's got his web strung through all manner of crime in New York City, and it would be much easier to take him down…if it were not for the undeniable spark between them!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Nov 20, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620908800711

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620908800721 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #7 TODD NAUCK THE THING! VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620908800731 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #7 MARK BAGLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620908800741 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #7 NIC KLEIN STORMBREAKERS VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620908800751 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #7 JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS KRAVEN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

