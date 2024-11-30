Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-gwen

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #8 Preview: Gwen's Moral Dilemma

In Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #8, Gwen Stacy faces a surprising moral quandary as her nemesis, the Black Tarantula, might not be as wrong as she thought. Is justice truly blind?

Article Summary Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #8 pits Gwen against the Black Tarantula with a moral twist.

Gwen questions justice's fairness as the Black Tarantula's grand crime unfolds.

Release date: December 4, 2024. Grab this issue to see Gwen's evolving perspective.

JUSTICE FOR THE DEAD! Gwen has found herself at odds with the Black Tarantula since she arrived on Earth-616 – she's stopped his robberies, he tried to kill her – but as he begins his biggest and most audacious crime yet, she finds herself wondering…if he's actually right.

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost Spider #8

by Stephanie Phillips & Paolo Villanelli, cover by Mark Brooks

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 04, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620908800811

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620908800841 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #8 ERNANDA SOUZA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620908800851 – SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #8 EDWIN GALMON VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics.

