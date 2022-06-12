Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #2 Preview: Loki Gets Serious

Loki isn't up to his old tricks in this preview of Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #2. He isn't up to tricks at all! Check out the preview below.

Spider-Man 2099: Exodus #2

by Steve Orlando & Marco Castiello, cover by Ryan Stegman

WITNESS LOKI 2099! THE PRINCE OF LIES – last survivor of Asgard's Ragnarok, sponsored by ALCHEMAX's Aesir program – is now THE PRINCE OF OUTCASTS. While THE CABAL preys upon society's dregs, LOKI schemes to resurrect Asgard on his own terms. But when Loki's involved, can mischief be far behind? What's the secret of Loki's last trick, and how does it affect the future of Asgard and Midgard alike?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 15, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620239300211

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960620239300221 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS 2 LASHLEY 2099 FRAME VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620239300231 – SPIDER-MAN 2099: EXODUS 2 RON LIM CONNECTING VARIANT – $3.99 US

