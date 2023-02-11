Spider-Man #5 Preview: With No Power, There Must Also Come… Spider-Man may have been erased from reality in this preview of Spider-Man #5, but that doesn't mean Uncle Ben will get off easy.

Welcome readers to this week's Bleeding Cool preview of Spider-Man #5! This week, Spider-Man may have been erased from reality in this preview, but that doesn't mean Uncle Ben will get off easy.



Spider-Man #5

by Dan Slott & Mark Bagley, cover by Mark Bagley

"The End of the Spider-Verse" continues! See a new side of Peter Parker and the Spider-mythos! Shathra and her forces work towards the extinction of Arachnida sapiens. PLUS! This issue includes a special super heroic back-up storyfeaturing Spider-Man and Photon celebrating Black History Month!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.16"H x 0.07"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 40 Pages | 75960620327700511

| Rated T

$4.99

Variants:

75960620327700521 – SPIDER-MAN 5 RAMOS VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620327700531 – SPIDER-MAN 5 MEDINA PLANET OF THE APES VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620327700541 – SPIDER-MAN 5 DARBOE PHOTON BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $4.99 US

