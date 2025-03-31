Posted in: Cinemacon, Movies, Sony | Tagged: CinemaCon 2025, sony, Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Is The Next MCU Spidey Film Title

The next Tom Holland Spider-Man film is titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day and will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man in a new chapter directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the official title for the next MCU Spidey film, announced at Sony's CinemaCon presentation this evening. The film will be released on July 31, 2026. It is to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and star Tom Holland once again as the wall-crawler. Joining him will be Sadie Sink. "Everyday right now, I'm exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven't seen before," said Cretton on stage before Holland let the official title slip on a video-recorded message. Holland was noticeably absent from the chair's announcement of the cast for Avengers: Doomsday last week as well. Might this have something to do with that?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, But Not Like The Comics

Lots of Spider-Man at Sony's presentation, as we also learned that the final part of the Spider-Man Miles Morales trilogy of films will wrap up in 2027. Keep it locked to BC all week long for all the news coming out of CinemaCon 2025.

