Spider-Man Classroom Heroes Launches In August For The Middle Graders

Spider-Man: Homeroom Heroes series aimed at middle-grade comic book readers, has had a name change to Classroom Heroes.

Bleeding Cool previously broke out the news about a Spider-Man: Homeroom Heroes series aimed at middle-grade comic book readers, along with a younger-aimed Spidey And His Amazing Friends. But now it has all gone official and had a name change to Classroom Heroes. Maybe more people know what a Classroom is than a Homeroom…

"Starting in August, Marvel will begin offering two Spider-Man series aimed at younger audiences. Every other month will see the release of either SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS comics, designed for the youngest of readers, or SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES comics, material made for middle-grade readers." "Based on the mega popular Disney Junior show, SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS will feature stories for the youngest of readers along with bonus activity pages. SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES will be for middle-grade readers and contain two 10-page stories featuring Peter Parker as Spider-Man balancing high school life and super heroics! Both series provide perfect opportunities for comic shops to inspire new readers and offer something for every fan!"

SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS #1

Written by STEVE BEHLING

On Sale 8/7

IT'S SPIDEY TIME!

Swing into adventure with Spidey, Ghost-Spider, and Spin as they team up with heroic friends and face-off against Green Goblin, Doc Ock, and more! This new monthly comic features easy-to-read stories starring Peter, Gwen, and Miles from SPIDEY AND HIS AMAZING FRIENDS: MY FIRST COMIC READER, perfect for young Spidey fans of all ages. Readers will also love testing their super smarts and skills with loads of fun bonus activities! SPIDER-MAN: HOMEROOM HEROES #1

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art and Cover by ARIANNA FLOREAN

On Sale 9/4

OLD FOES, NEW TRICKS! Teenage super hero Spider-Man has enough on his plate keeping New York City safe from the likes of Electro and Tombstone – but when you add in his life as high-schooler Peter Parker, things get REALLY stressful. Luckily, Spidey's got web-shooters, Spider-Sense, some super-friends, and a knack for creative problem-solving on his side!

