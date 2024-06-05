Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: Amazing Spider-Man #51, Spider Goblin

Spider-Man In Goblin Mode (Amazing Spider-Man #52 Spoilers)

So Peter Parker has a brand new look on the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #52 in the style of Todd McFarlane's Amazing Spider-Man #300.

So Peter Parker has a brand new look. And in the upcoming Amazing Spider-Man #52, it's on the cover in the style of Todd McFarlane's Amazing Spider-Man #300, so add it to the list.

As Peter Parker has been transformed in recent issues into the bad guy. But rather than being possessed by Doc Ock, or taking on the burden of Norman Osborn's sins, instead it is the Winkler device of old that has brainwashed Peter Parker and turned him into a Green Goblin Spider-Man through the use of a trigger phrase, in Amazing Spider-Man #50. And in Amazing Spider-Man #51, sees him going after the old Sinister Six but in a far more brutal way.

Yes, both Batman and Spider-Man are using personality-transforming trigger phrases right now; it's steam engine time, clearly.

So we have a Peter Parker willing to punch the non-powered Doctor Octopus in the face. One punch of course. This is the kind of thing that saw Otto Octavius almost meet his death, over years of such conflict.

So we have a Peter Parker willing to force a geriatric Vulture to fall from the sky… which is also rather Superior Spider-Man of him…

…to potentially kill Sandman and Electro by transforming one into glass that traps the other.

As well as beating Mysterio to death with a metal bar. And just to check?

No sins on this spider… say, anyone fancy creating a Zur-En-Arrh vs Spider-Goblin fanfic? Or do the big boys want to do it officially?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #51

MARVEL COMICS

APR240726

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Todd Nauck (CA) Ed McGuinness

THE SINISTER SIX IS BACK! As if the Green Goblin weren't enough, the Sinister Six has returned too!!! When it rains, it pours – and this rain is going to put Spider-Man into a world of hurt! Rated T In Shops: Jun 05, 2024 SRP: $4.99

