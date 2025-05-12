Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spider-verse

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #1 Preview: Webs vs. Goo—Who's Stickier?

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #1 hits stores Wednesday as Marvel pits its spider-powered heroes against symbiote-powered anti-heroes in an epic battle for survival.

SPIDERS VERSUS SYMBIOTES! The arachnid war is here! With the fates of the SPIDER-VERSE and VENOMVERSE hanging in the balance, these eight-legged warriors will stop at nothing from protecting their people – or die trying! Will SPIDER-MAN and friends succeed in protecting the Web-Heart? Or will VENOM and his symbiotic comrades prove that the Hive-Mind fights for its survival? Meet the newest Web-Head SPIDER-PROWLER as well as the mysterious symbiote YALEO as this savage battle risks their extinction!

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #1

by Kyle Higgins & Mat Groom & Luciano Vecchio, cover by Luciano Vecchio

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.64"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.9 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (62 g) | 200 per carton

On sale May 14, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621031200111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960621031200116 – SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #1 LEIRIX VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621031200117 – SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #1 PACO MEDINA VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621031200118 – SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #1 GREG LAND VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621031200121 – SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #1 LEIRIX VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621031200131 – SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #1 JAVIER GARRON FOIL VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621031200141 – SPIDER-VERSE VS. VENOMVERSE #1 GREG LAND VARIANT – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

