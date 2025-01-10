Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: spirits of vengeance

Spirits Of Vengeance #5 Preview: Blaze vs. Ghost Rider 2099

In Spirits Of Vengeance #5, Johnny Blaze faces off against Ghost Rider 2099 as a colossal evil threatens the metaphysical realm. Can they stop the danger from tearing through time?

VENGEANCE ACROSS TIME! As a new, colossal evil rises in the metaphysical realm, Johnny Blaze comes face-to-face with a dangerous emissary from a violent future: GHOST RIDER 2099! But what danger could be so great as to tear the technological terror from the timestream?!

Spirits Of Vengeance #5

by Sabir Pirzada & Brian Level & SEAN DAMIEN HILL & Paul Davidson, cover by Josemaria Casanovas

VENGEANCE ACROSS TIME! As a new, colossal evil rises in the metaphysical realm, Johnny Blaze comes face-to-face with a dangerous emissary from a violent future: GHOST RIDER 2099! But what danger could be so great as to tear the technological terror from the timestream?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.14"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 15, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960620998900511

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620998900521 – SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #5 GREG LAND FANTASTIC FOUR HOMAGE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620998900531 – SPIRITS OF VENGEANCE #5 GONZO VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

