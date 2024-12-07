Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: scholastic, Spy School

Spy Ski School: The Graphic Novel Gets a Quarter Million Print Run

Spy Ski School: The Graphic Novel by Stuart Gibbs and Anjan Sarkar gets a quarter of a million print run from Scholastic

Article Summary Spy Ski School: The Graphic Novel gets a major 250,000 print run from Scholastic.

Author Stuart Gibbs adapts his popular Spy School series into graphic novels.

The graphic novel is illustrated by talented artist Anjan Sarkar.

Ben Ripley's thrilling mission involves infiltrating a ski school with high stakes.

Stuart Gibbs has written mostly mystery and humour books that are aimed at tweens and teens, including FunJungle, Moon Base Alpha, Spy School, Charlie Thorne, Last Musketeer and Once Upon a Tim. He also wrote the Batman comic Bruce Wayne: Not Super. And he has also been adapting his Spy School stories into graphic novel format. The fourth, Spy Ski School, The Graphic Novel drawn by Anjan Sarkar, is getting a print run of a quarter of a million copies from publisher Simon & Schuster for March next year. Spy School tells the story of Ben Ripley, a child recruited to the CIA's top-secret Academy of Espionage, brought in as bait to catch a devious double agent, and then sticking around for the long term.

Spy Ski School the Graphic Novel by Stuart Gibbs, Anjan Sarkar – March 4, 2025

The New York Times bestselling Spy School series continues in graphic novel form with the fourth book as Ben Ripley enrolls in ski school, where the slopes—and the stakes—get really steep. Thirteen-year-old Ben Ripley is not exactly the best student spy school has ever seen—he keeps flunking Advanced Self Preservation. But outside of class, Ben is pretty great at staying alive. His enemies have kidnapped him, shot at him, locked him in a room with a ticking time bomb, and even tried to blow him up with missiles. And he's survived every time. After all that unexpected success, the CIA has decided to activate Ben for real. The Mission: Become friends with Jessica Shang, the daughter of a suspected Chinese crime boss, and find out all her father's secrets.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!