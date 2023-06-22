Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: Bill Sienkiewicz, dynamite, stan lee

Stan Lee & Bill Sienkiewicz's Traitor's Revenge Published Separately

Stan Lee’s Alliances Universe is to get its prelude Traitor's Revenge, painted by Bill Sienkiewicz published separately through Kickstarter.

Stan Lee's Alliances Universe is to get its prelude Traitor's Revenge, painted by Bill Sienkiewicz, is to be published separately as its own comic book, through Kickstarter. Dynamite are using Kickstarter to spin off special editions and collector's items from the Stan Lee's Alliances: Orphans graphic novel by Luke Lieberman Ryan Silbert, Bill Sienkiewicz and Syzmon Kudranski. The Kickstarter campaign also offers the standard hardcover edition of the book, a limited edition exclusive logo-free "virgin" edition of the book, as well as signed versions and a digital edition.

The core Orphans story by Lee, Lieberman (Red Sonja), Silbert (The Coldest Case), and Szymon Kudranski (Superman Action Comics, Spawn, Punisher) introduces fans to a diverse cast of characters hurtling through a new saga. William Ackerson is a man lost in space on a quest to find the source of his uncanny abilities. He's joined by a crew wherein each member is the last of their kind, with the evil alien Hive having wiped out all their kin. Little Boy is the giant childlike leader of the Orphans. Haze is a caustic creature of pure vapor. Rascal is a self-loathing zealot with dark secrets. Critter is a monster with a puppy-like demeanor. Lastly, the mysterious stowaway Samsi is the fearsome survivor of a civilization that once ruled the galaxy.

With the squad assembled, they will journey across the cosmos in a fast-paced treasure hunt. Gravity waves ripple across the galaxy, warping the time and space around the adventurers, and the Orphans must band together as a found family to save reality itself!

A core question and principle from the dearly departed Stan "The Man" that fostered the creation of the Alliances franchise was, "What is more real, the world we are born into or the one we create ourselves?" This idea is explored throughout the tales in the Alliances universe, including the New York Times best-selling Audible Original A Trick of Light and its hit prequel A New Reality, in addition to the newly released Orphans graphic novel.

. An 11 x 17 inch art print of the Bill Sienkiewicz "virgin" book cover is also available for purchase. Additionally, both the ashcan and print can be signed by Bill Sienkiewicz. A limited edition set of six trading cards can also be added on to any pledge. Additionally, some goodies from Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment, like bobbleheads, the sold out Stan Lee Story XXL hardcover, and more are available too, in addition to premium options for high-end collectors.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!