Stan Lee Comics Launch 12 New Comics Based On His Unseen Creations

As Stan Lee Comics, Legible states they will develop and distribute approximately 12 original comic book series based on Stan Lee’s unseen creations.

How many more Stan Lee projects can suddenly be discovered, his name attached to a new line of characters, or some new blockchain take on his worldwide image? Possibly more than he created or co-created in his lifetime.

The latest Stan Lee publishing endeavour comes from Canada, with ePublishing startup Legible which states it is "to bring never-before-released Stan Lee characters to life, thanks to its partnership with Kartoon Studios, controlling partner of Stan Lee Universe, LLC. The deal gives Legible exclusive global rights to develop and publish a select number of new Stan Lee characters and storylines."

"We know that this is only the beginning for these properties and the brands to which they will give rise," says Kaleeg Hainsworth, CEO of Legible. "Our team can't wait to bring these new worlds, fantastic characters, powerful stories, and visionary themes to Stan Lee's fans and to a global audience as never before in digital and print," he adds.

Kartoon Studios states that they chose Legible as its partner "due to the startup's unique position to produce digital, print, and 'living book' versions of Kartoon intellectual properties and distribute them via Legible's eBookstore, which streams over two million eBooks. Living books are enriched with audio, video, and animations. And users can access the eBooks on any browser."

"We are celebrating Stan Lee's 100th birthday this year and what better way to honor this true legend than to launch STAN LEE COMICS, with a logo that Stan had created himself, and bring his never-before-seen creations to life through this series of new digital and print comic books," stated Jon Ollwerther, Kartoon Studios Executive Vice President of Business Development.

"Stan also left us his unique editorial page as well, Yakkin' with Stan, which will highlight each comic. Not unlike Stan's Soapbox, which graced every Marvel Comic, Yakkin' with Stan will speak to all the 'True Believers'," adds Ollwerther.

"The platform brings publishing and reading into the twenty-first century, and there is just no better way to do so than with Stan Lee, who was always ahead of his time," adds Hainsworth.

The PR company also says, "Stan Lee is the legend behind beloved and well-known comic book characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, The Hulk, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, and a legion of other superheroes." Legend being something that's not true? Especially given that Captain America was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby…

As Stan Lee Comics, Legible Inc states that they developed "two high-value verticals: a browser-based, mobile-first B2C eBook entertainment platform delivering a global online bookstore, streaming over 2 million eBooks and reading system for the emerging web with high-growth potential called Legible.com; and a global B2B eBook conversion and production service with high revenue potential called Legible Publishing." While Kartoon Studios is a "global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company's IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq's Garage, starring Shaquille O'Neal, on Kartoon Channel!, and a broad distribution platform, Rainbow Rangers, on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; the Netflix Original, Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, and more."

The PR also includes the following, which always feels me with confidence.

So there.

