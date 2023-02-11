Star Wars #31 Preview: Time for Some Exposition Luke and the gang learn what happened to the Kezarat Convoy in this preview of Star Wars #31, in stores Wednesday from Marvel.

We've got a preview of Star Wars #31, in stores Wednesday from Marvel. This issue sees Luke Skywalker and the gang learn what happened to the Kezarat Convoy.

But just in case, be sure to check out the preview before LOLtron comes back online!

Star Wars #31

by Charles Soule & Andres Genolet, cover by Stephen Segovia

Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa and an elite crew of Rebel heroes are lost in the farthest reaches of No-Space after a mission gone wrong. A desperate maneuver is their only chance to find a way home – but what will it cost them?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Feb 15, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960609600803111

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609600803121 – STAR WARS 31 SPROUSE RETURN OF THE JEDI 40TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600803131 – STAR WARS 31 WIJNGAARD VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600803141 – STAR WARS 31 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609600803151 – STAR WARS 31 MANHANINI BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $3.99 US

