Star Wars: Boba Fett – Black White and Red #3 Preview: Grudge Match

Boba Fett faces a figure from his past in Star Wars: Boba Fett - Black White and Red #3. Plus: mysterious monks and a deadly showdown!

Article Summary Boba Fett hunts a dangerous figure from his past in Star Wars: Boba Fett - Black White and Red #3.

Features intense battles, vengeful quests, and an encounter with the deadly Djas Puhr.

The mysterious B'omarr Monks add a sinister brain-in-a-jar twist to this Star Wars showdown.

FETT IS OUT FOR REVENGE AGAINST THE ONE BOUNTY THAT'S ELUDED HIM! A dangerous figure from the BOUNTY HUNTER's past is back. And what is the connection to the mysterious B'OMARR MONKS? Featuring a no-holds-barred battle against the deadly DJAS PUHR!

Star Wars: Boba Fett – Black White and Red #3

by Ethan Sacks & Juan Jose Ryp, cover by E.M. Gist

FETT IS OUT FOR REVENGE AGAINST THE ONE BOUNTY THAT'S ELUDED HIM! A dangerous figure from the BOUNTY HUNTER's past is back. And what is the connection to the mysterious B'OMARR MONKS? Featuring a no-holds-barred battle against the deadly DJAS PUHR!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.17"H x 0.06"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 26, 2025 | 40 Pages | 75960621132600311

Rated T

$5.99

Variants:

75960621132600316 – STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #3 KLAUS JANSON VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

75960621132600321 – STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #3 PAULO SIQUEIRA VARIANT – $5.99 US | $7.50 CAN

