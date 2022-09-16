Star Wars: Darth Vader #27 Preview: Saved by the Droid

Nothing alive can stop the Govenor's death machine in this preview of Star Wars: Darth Vader #27… but Vader has a trick up his Droid's sleeve. Check out the preview below.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #27

by Greg Pak & Raffaele Ienco, cover by Rahzzah

The alliance between Darth Vader and Sabé has always seemed destined for disaster. After all, how long can the Dark Lord of the Sith and the idealistic handmaiden of Padmé Amidala find common ground? So as Vader and Sabé enter the final battle against a corrupt Imperial governor, something's going to break. Will it be Vader's cold resolve or Sabé's true heart? And how long until Ochi of Bestoon finally makes his move?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.59"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960609601502711

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

75960609601502721 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 27 SPROUSE CHOOSE YOUR DESTINY VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960609601502731 – STAR WARS: DARTH VADER 27 CAMUNCOLI VARIANT – $3.99 US

