Star Wars Doctor Aphra #14 Preview: Locked in the Brig

Star Wars Doctor Aphra #14 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, but the titular Doctor is currently locked up in jail. Can she and Sana escape before the end of the issue? That depends. How long does Marvel need to drag out this super-mega-crossover event, and how much time do they need to kill in the tie-ins? Check out the preview below.
STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 WOBH
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210749
JUL210751 – STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH – $3.99
JUL210750 – STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 VILLANELLI BLUEPRINT VAR WOBH – $3.99
(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Sara Pichelli
"REPEAT OFFENDERS"
• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS are imprisoned by a POWERFUL ENEMY!
• If they want to escape, they'll have to work together with former foes JUST LUCKY and ARIOLE…
• And venture deeper into the heart of a CRIMSON DAWN FLAGSHIP!
Rated T
In Shops: 9/8/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for JUL210749 STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 WOBH, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Sara Pichelli, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210751 STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 SPROUSE LUCASFILM 50TH VAR WOBH, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Federico Sabbatini (CA) Chris Sprouse, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210750 STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 VILLANELLI BLUEPRINT VAR WOBH, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Federico Sabbatini (CA) Paolo Villanelli, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210749 STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 WOBH, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Sara Pichelli, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210749 STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 WOBH, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Sara Pichelli, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210749 STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 WOBH, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Sara Pichelli, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210749 STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 WOBH, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Sara Pichelli, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210749 STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 WOBH, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Sara Pichelli, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210749 STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 WOBH, by (W) Alyssa Wong (A) Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Sara Pichelli, in stores Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.