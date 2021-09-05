Star Wars Doctor Aphra #14 Preview: Locked in the Brig

Star Wars Doctor Aphra #14 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, but the titular Doctor is currently locked up in jail. Can she and Sana escape before the end of the issue? That depends. How long does Marvel need to drag out this super-mega-crossover event, and how much time do they need to kill in the tie-ins? Check out the preview below.

STAR WARS DOCTOR APHRA #14 WOBH

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Frederico Sabbatini (CA) Sara Pichelli

"REPEAT OFFENDERS"

• DOCTOR APHRA and SANA STARROS are imprisoned by a POWERFUL ENEMY!

• If they want to escape, they'll have to work together with former foes JUST LUCKY and ARIOLE…

• And venture deeper into the heart of a CRIMSON DAWN FLAGSHIP! Rated T

In Shops: 9/8/2021

SRP: $3.99